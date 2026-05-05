FADA: India's Total Vehicle Retail Surges 12.94% To 26.11 Lakh Units In April 2026

India's automobile retail market posted its strongest-ever April performance, with the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) reporting total sales of 26,11,317 units for the month. This is a 12.94 per cent jump over the same period last year. The numbers set an all-time April record for the industry, and for five of its six vehicle categories individually.

Two-Wheelers

Two-wheelers were the volume backbone of the month, retailing 19,16,258 units, which is the best April ever for the segment. Growth was spread evenly across geographies, with urban markets up 14.07 per cent and rural markets up 12.30 per cent year-on-year. Dealers pointed to improved affordability gains from the GST 2.0 framework as the key drivers, among other reasons.

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Electric two-wheelers accounted for 7.76 per cent of the segment's sales in April, down from the 9.79 per cent share recorded in March. FADA attributes this pullback to pre-buying activity in March ahead of the expiry of certain mass-segment EV incentives. The April figure still sits comfortably above the FY26 full-year average of 6.5 per cent.

Passenger Vehicles

The passenger vehicle segment retailed 4,07,355 units in April, a 12.21 per cent year-on-year gain and another all-time April record. The standout story within the segment was the pace of rural growth, where PV sales in rural markets rose 20.40 per cent year-on-year, nearly three times the urban rate of 7.11 per cent.

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SUV demand held firm, while the small-car segment showed signs of a revival. On the powertrain front, CNG vehicles held a 22.62 per cent share of PV sales, and EVs improved their share to 5.77 per cent. Dealers cited the post-GST 2.0 pricing benefits as one of the primary tailwinds.

Commercial Vehicles

Commercial vehicle retails came in at 99,339 units, up 15.02 per cent year-on-year and the segment's best-ever April. Rural markets led the charge at 20.25 per cent growth, outpacing urban markets at 10.22 per cent.