BSA Scrambler 650 Vs Royal Enfield Bear 650: Specifications Comparison
- The BSA Scrambler 650 is more affordable at Rs. 3.25 Lakh
- The BSA has a single-cylinder engine while the RE has a parallel-twin
- Similar power & torque but minor differences in dimensions
The BSA Scrambler 650 is the latest addition to the BSA Motorcycle brand in India, expanding the range from just the BSA Gold Star 650 to two models now. The BSA Scrambler 650 is based on the familiar Gold Star 650 platform but features different ergonomics and is a direct rival to the Royal Enfield Bear 650.
Also Read: BSA Scrambler 650 - All You Need To Know
Both bikes offer scrambler-flavoured retro-styled roadsters offered in a similar engine displacement, yet different in many aspects. Here’s a look at how the BSA Scrambler 650 and the Royal Enfield Bear 650 are compared to each other, at least on specs and pricing.
Also Read: BSA Scrambler 650 Launched At Rs. 3.25 Lakh
Engine & Transmission
While both bikes use roughly a 650 cc displacement, the primary difference between the two is in engine architecture. The BSA Scrambler 650 uses a 652cc, single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine, while the Royal Enfield Bear 650 is based on the 648cc parallel-twin “650 Twin” platform. Peak output figures are roughly similar, with the Bear 650 having marginally more power and torque.
But it’s the way the power and torque are delivered on the single-cylinder BSA Scrambler 650, that is different, and kicks in lower in the revs, which is expected to translate to stronger low-end pulling power, rather than outright high-end performance. The Royal Enfield gets a six-speed transmission, while the BSA gets a 5-speed unit. Both bikes get a slipper clutch.
Also Read: BSA Gold Star 650 Review
|BSA Scrambler 650
|Royal Enfield Bear 650
|Engine Type
|Single-Cylinder, 4-valve, DOHC
|Parallel-twin, 4-valve, SOHC
|Engine Displacement
|652 cc
|Max Power
|45 bhp @ 6,500 rpm
|46.75 bhp @ 7,150 rpm
|Peak Torque
|55 Nm @ 4,000 rpm
|56.5 Nm @ 5,150 rpm
|Transmission
|5-Speed
|6-Speed
Features
The BSA Scrambler 650 gets switchable dual-channel ABS as well as traction control. The Bear 650 just gets dual-channel ABS and no traction control. The BSA gets a single, round LCD instrument console, and offers no Bluetooth connectivity. The Royal Enfield offers a more sophisticated TFT screen which can be paired with a smartphone and also offers map mirroring for navigation. Both bikes get a USB charging socket.
|BSA Scrambler 650
|Royal Enfield Bear 650
|Frame
|Twin cradle, tubular steel frame
|Steel tubular, double cradle frame
|Front Suspension
|41 mm telescopic; 138 mm travel
|43 mm USD Showa fork; 130 mm travel
|Rear Suspension
|Twin Shocks; 127 mm travel
|Twin Shocks; 115 mm travel
|Front Tyre Size
|110/80-R19
|100/90-19
|Rear Tyre Size
|150/70-R17
|140/80-R17
Chassis, Suspension & Tyres
Both motorcycles use tubular steel double cradle frames, and both feature twin shocks at the rear. The BSA features a conventional 41 mm diameter telescopic fork, while the Royal Enfield gets an upside-down 43 mm unit from Showa.
But it’s the BSA which offers more suspension travel of 138 mm, while the RE gets 130 mm travel up front. At the rear too, the Scrambler 650 offers 127 mm of travel, while the Bear 650 gets 115 mm travel. Both bikes come with 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel sizes, but the BSA’s tyres are slightly wider.
Dimensions
Both the BSA and the Royal Enfield are evenly matched when it comes to dimensions. While BSA has only revealed the dry weight of the Scrambler 650, which is 208 kg, the Royal Enfield Bear 650 has a 216 kg wet weight. With a 12-litre fuel tank, a fully fuelled BSA Scrambler 650 will be similar, and maybe slightly more than the Bear 650, although the Bear 650 has a slightly bigger fuel tank capacity of 13.7 litres.
|BSA Scrambler 650
|Royal Enfield Bear 650
|Weight
|208 kg (Dry)
|216 kg (Wet - with 90% fuel and oil)
|Fuel Tank capacity
|12 Litres
|13.7 Litres
|Seat Height
|820 mm
|830 mm
|Ground Clearance
|187 mm
|184 mm
The seat height of the BSA is 820 mm, while the Bear 650 has 830 mm seat height. How much of a difference that makes in accessibility will come down to the seat design as well. Ground clearance of the BSA Scrambler 650 is marginally more as well.
Price & Value
The BSA Scrambler 650 is priced from Rs. 3.25 lakh (Ex-showroom) to Rs. 3.41 lakh (Ex-showroom) depending on the three colour variants on offer. It is marginally more affordable than the Royal Enfield Bear 650, which is priced from Rs. 3.76 lakh to Rs. 3.98 lakh (Ex-showroom), depending on colour options.
The BSA offers better suspension travel, marginally more ground clearance, as well as a torquey engine with strong low-end grunt as we have experienced with the Gold Star 650. The Royal Enfield Bear 650 offers slightly more performance and has an advantage in its extensive sales and service network which is spread across the country. BSA still is a new brand, and Classic Legends says it will expand its dealership to 500 touchpoints by Diwali 2026.
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