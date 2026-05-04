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BSA Scrambler 650 Vs Royal Enfield Bear 650: Specifications Comparison

car&bike Team
car&bike Team
1 min read
May 04, 2026, 07:53 PM
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BSA Scrambler 650 Vs Royal Enfield Bear 650: Specifications Comparison
Key Highlights
  • The BSA Scrambler 650 is more affordable at Rs. 3.25 Lakh
  • The BSA has a single-cylinder engine while the RE has a parallel-twin
  • Similar power & torque but minor differences in dimensions

The BSA Scrambler 650 is the latest addition to the BSA Motorcycle brand in India, expanding the range from just the BSA Gold Star 650 to two models now. The BSA Scrambler 650 is based on the familiar Gold Star 650 platform but features different ergonomics and is a direct rival to the Royal Enfield Bear 650.

Also Read: BSA Scrambler 650 - All You Need To Know

BSA Scrambler 650 1

Both bikes offer scrambler-flavoured retro-styled roadsters offered in a similar engine displacement, yet different in many aspects. Here’s a look at how the BSA Scrambler 650 and the Royal Enfield Bear 650 are compared to each other, at least on specs and pricing.

Also Read: BSA Scrambler 650 Launched At Rs. 3.25 Lakh

BSA Scrambler 650

Engine & Transmission

While both bikes use roughly a 650 cc displacement, the primary difference between the two is in engine architecture. The BSA Scrambler 650 uses a 652cc, single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine, while the Royal Enfield Bear 650 is based on the 648cc parallel-twin “650 Twin” platform. Peak output figures are roughly similar, with the Bear 650 having marginally more power and torque.

BSA Scrambler 650 4

But it’s the way the power and torque are delivered on the single-cylinder BSA Scrambler 650, that is different, and kicks in lower in the revs, which is expected to translate to stronger low-end pulling power, rather than outright high-end performance. The Royal Enfield gets a six-speed transmission, while the BSA gets a 5-speed unit. Both bikes get a slipper clutch.

Also Read: BSA Gold Star 650 Review

BSA Scrambler 650Royal Enfield Bear 650
Engine TypeSingle-Cylinder, 4-valve, DOHCParallel-twin, 4-valve, SOHC
Engine Displacement652 cc
Max Power45 bhp @ 6,500 rpm46.75 bhp @ 7,150 rpm
Peak Torque55 Nm @ 4,000 rpm56.5 Nm @ 5,150 rpm
Transmission5-Speed6-Speed

Features

The BSA Scrambler 650 gets switchable dual-channel ABS as well as traction control. The Bear 650 just gets dual-channel ABS and no traction control. The BSA gets a single, round LCD instrument console, and offers no Bluetooth connectivity. The Royal Enfield offers a more sophisticated TFT screen which can be paired with a smartphone and also offers map mirroring for navigation. Both bikes get a USB charging socket.

BSA Scrambler 650Royal Enfield Bear 650
FrameTwin cradle, tubular steel frameSteel tubular, double cradle frame
Front Suspension41 mm telescopic; 138 mm travel43 mm USD Showa fork; 130 mm travel
Rear SuspensionTwin Shocks; 127 mm travelTwin Shocks; 115 mm travel
Front Tyre Size110/80-R19100/90-19
Rear Tyre Size150/70-R17140/80-R17

Chassis, Suspension & Tyres

Both motorcycles use tubular steel double cradle frames, and both feature twin shocks at the rear. The BSA features a conventional 41 mm diameter telescopic fork, while the Royal Enfield gets an upside-down 43 mm unit from Showa.

BSA Scrambler 650 3

But it’s the BSA which offers more suspension travel of 138 mm, while the RE gets 130 mm travel up front. At the rear too, the Scrambler 650 offers 127 mm of travel, while the Bear 650 gets 115 mm travel. Both bikes come with 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel sizes, but the BSA’s tyres are slightly wider.

Dimensions

Both the BSA and the Royal Enfield are evenly matched when it comes to dimensions. While BSA has only revealed the dry weight of the Scrambler 650, which is 208 kg, the Royal Enfield Bear 650 has a 216 kg wet weight. With a 12-litre fuel tank, a fully fuelled BSA Scrambler 650 will be similar, and maybe slightly more than the Bear 650, although the Bear 650 has a slightly bigger fuel tank capacity of 13.7 litres.

BSA Scrambler 650Royal Enfield Bear 650
Weight208 kg (Dry)216 kg (Wet - with 90% fuel and oil)
Fuel Tank capacity12 Litres13.7 Litres
Seat Height820 mm830 mm
Ground Clearance187 mm184 mm

The seat height of the BSA is 820 mm, while the Bear 650 has 830 mm seat height. How much of a difference that makes in accessibility will come down to the seat design as well. Ground clearance of the BSA Scrambler 650 is marginally more as well.

Royal Enfield Bear 650 Image 43

Price & Value

The BSA Scrambler 650 is priced from Rs. 3.25 lakh (Ex-showroom) to Rs. 3.41 lakh (Ex-showroom) depending on the three colour variants on offer. It is marginally more affordable than the Royal Enfield Bear 650, which is priced from Rs. 3.76 lakh to Rs. 3.98 lakh (Ex-showroom), depending on colour options.

The BSA offers better suspension travel, marginally more ground clearance, as well as a torquey engine with strong low-end grunt as we have experienced with the Gold Star 650. The Royal Enfield Bear 650 offers slightly more performance and has an advantage in its extensive sales and service network which is spread across the country. BSA still is a new brand, and Classic Legends says it will expand its dealership to 500 touchpoints by Diwali 2026.

# BSA Scrambler 650# BSA Scrambler 650 specifications# BSA Scrambler 650 rival# BSA Scrambler 650 vs Royal Enfield Bear 650# Bikes# Two Wheelers

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BSA Scrambler 650
BSA Scrambler 650
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₹ 3.25 - 3.41 Lakh
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