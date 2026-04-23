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BSA Scrambler 650 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 3.25 lakh

Jaiveer Mehra
Jaiveer Mehra
2 mins read
Apr 23, 2026, 07:01 PM
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BSA Scrambler 650 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 3.25 lakh
Key Highlights
  • Available in three colours - Raven Black, Victor Yellow and Thunder Grey
  • Prices range from Rs 3.25 lakh to Rs 3.41 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • 652 cc mill develops 45 bhp and 55 Nm

BSA Motorcycles India has expanded its motorcycle range with the launch of the new Scrambler 650. Prices start at Rs 3.25 lakh (ex-showroom). Based on the same platform as the Gold Star 650, the Scrambler 650 gets some notable design differences over its cruiser sibling and is available in three colour options - Raven Black, Victor Yellow and Thunder Grey. Full prices are as follows:

ColourPrice (ex-showroom)
Raven BlackRs 3.25 lakh
Victor YellowRs 3.33 lakh
Thunder GreyRs 3.41 lakh

BSA Scrambler 650 1

Also read: BSA Thunderbolt Adventure Bike Unveiled At EICMA 2025

Up front, the Scrambler 650 gets a beak-style mud guard along with a new circular headlamp - different from the Gold Star, a new ribbed bench seat, number boards on the side panel, and a smaller high-set round tail lamp. The exhaust is also more upswept than on the Gold Star, with the Scrambler also featuring semi-knobby CEAT Tube tyres wrapped around wire-spoke wheels (19-inch front and 17-inch rear). The motorcycle has a wheelbase of 1565 mm and a seat height of 820 mm. Kerb weight stands at 208 kg.
BSA Scrambler 650 3

Also read: BSA Scrambler 650 vs Gold Star 650: Differences Explained

On the feature front, the Scrambler 650 gets an off-set digital instrument cluster, LED headlamp and tail lamps, Type A & Type C charging ports on the handlebars. On the accessories front, buyers can equip the motorcycle with bits such as mounts for saddle bags, a top rack, engine guard, headlamp grille, bar-end mirrors and a brace pad.

Coming to the mechanics, the Scrambler 650 features the same 652 cc mill as the Gold Star, developing a peak 45 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 55 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. Power is sent to the wheel via a 5-speed gearbox. Stopping power comes via disc brakes at both ends with Brembo callipers and standard-fit dual-channel ABS. Suspension duties are handled by a 41 mm telescopic front fork and twin rear shock absorbers with 5-step preload adjustment.

# BSA Scrambler# BSA Scrambler 650# BSA 650 Scrambler# BSA Scrambler 650 Price# BSA Motorcycles# BSA Scrambler 650 colours# Bikes# Cover Story

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