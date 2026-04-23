BSA Scrambler 650 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 3.25 lakh

BSA Motorcycles India has expanded its motorcycle range with the launch of the new Scrambler 650. Prices start at Rs 3.25 lakh (ex-showroom). Based on the same platform as the Gold Star 650, the Scrambler 650 gets some notable design differences over its cruiser sibling and is available in three colour options - Raven Black, Victor Yellow and Thunder Grey. Full prices are as follows:

Colour Price (ex-showroom) Raven Black Rs 3.25 lakh Victor Yellow Rs 3.33 lakh Thunder Grey Rs 3.41 lakh





Also read: BSA Thunderbolt Adventure Bike Unveiled At EICMA 2025



Up front, the Scrambler 650 gets a beak-style mud guard along with a new circular headlamp - different from the Gold Star, a new ribbed bench seat, number boards on the side panel, and a smaller high-set round tail lamp. The exhaust is also more upswept than on the Gold Star, with the Scrambler also featuring semi-knobby CEAT Tube tyres wrapped around wire-spoke wheels (19-inch front and 17-inch rear). The motorcycle has a wheelbase of 1565 mm and a seat height of 820 mm. Kerb weight stands at 208 kg.



Also read: BSA Scrambler 650 vs Gold Star 650: Differences Explained



On the feature front, the Scrambler 650 gets an off-set digital instrument cluster, LED headlamp and tail lamps, Type A & Type C charging ports on the handlebars. On the accessories front, buyers can equip the motorcycle with bits such as mounts for saddle bags, a top rack, engine guard, headlamp grille, bar-end mirrors and a brace pad.



Coming to the mechanics, the Scrambler 650 features the same 652 cc mill as the Gold Star, developing a peak 45 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 55 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. Power is sent to the wheel via a 5-speed gearbox. Stopping power comes via disc brakes at both ends with Brembo callipers and standard-fit dual-channel ABS. Suspension duties are handled by a 41 mm telescopic front fork and twin rear shock absorbers with 5-step preload adjustment.