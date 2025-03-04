Login
Jawa, Yezdi And BSA Motorcycles Now Come With 4-Year Standard Warranty

Classic Legends has come up with a new Ownership Assurance Programme in a bid to enhance customer experience.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 4, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Jawa, Yezdi, BSA motorcycles standard warranty extended
  • Ownership Assurance Programme introduced with several features
  • Existing owners can also opt for an extended warranty package

Mahindra-owned Classic Legends has introduced a new Ownership Assurance Programme (OAP) for its Jawa, Yezdi, and BSA motorcycle ranges. This brings a 4-year/50,000 km standard warranty, which is one of the biggest highlights of this initiative. 

 

Also Read: Jawa 42 FJ Review: ‘Simply The Best’ Jawa?

 

Jawa 42 FJ web 2

The Ownership Assurance Programme includes several features: a 4-year/50,000 km standard warranty, extended warranty options for up to 6 years, and a 2-year Anytime Warranty, which can be availed within the total 6-year period. Additionally, customers will receive one year of complimentary Roadside Assistance (RSA), which can be extended up to 8 years. To further aid maintenance needs, a 5-year Comprehensive AMC (Annual Maintenance Contract) package is available, with prices starting at Rs 3,000.

 

Also Read: 2024 Yezdi Adventure First Ride Review

 

Yezdi Adventure 350 6

“As pioneers who have consistently challenged industry norms, our engineering capabilities have given us tremendous conviction in our products,” said Anupam Thareja, co-founder of Classic Legends. “We are now passing this assurance directly to our customers through the most comprehensive motorcycling assurance in the segment. From BSA’s racing heritage that began on British circuits to Jawa’s neo-classic revolution and Yezdi’s adventure-ready spirit. Our motorcycles are engineered with precision and built with passion – that’s why we can stand behind them with such confidence, offering peace of mind that’s as timeless as our designs but as forward-thinking as our technology.”

 

Also Read: BSA Gold Star 650 Review: Single & Ready To Mingle!

 

BSA gold star 650 image 8

Moreover, this new programme is not solely limited to new purchases. Existing owners of Jawa, Yezdi, and BSA motorcycles can also opt for extended warranty coverage even after their original warranty has expired. Apart from this, Classic Legends also provides benefits in the form of complimentary pickup and drop service, protection from labour price fluctuations and inflation, transferable coverage, flexibility to customise according to individual riding needs and more. 

 

This programme is now available at all authorised Jawa, Yezdi, and BSA dealerships across the country.

