2024 Yezdi Adventure First Ride Review

We ride the new Yezdi Adventure which has been significantly updated, to see what has changed, and if it makes for a good option in the entry-level ADV segment.
Calendar-icon

By Preetam Bora

clock-icon

5 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 5, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Yezdi Adventure gets significant updates
  • Revised engine, lighter weight, better agility
  • Yezdi Adventure now 4.5 kg lighter than before

Photography: Basil Eldho

 

“The Perfect Storm” - that’s the tagline for the new Yezdi Adventure. And as the aircraft took off from Delhi, I could see a storm brewing, streaks of lightning playing fireworks in the dark clouds over the city. The venue for the press ride was on the outskirts of Pune, at Prodirt Adventure, an adventure training venue with off-road trails and curated enduro trails. The plan was to test the new and updated Yezdi Adventure at a slush-filled curated track, and plenty of muddy trails around the venue to experience the updated bike, and see what has changed.

 

Watch the 2024 Yezdi Adventure First Ride Review Video:

 

 

Also Read: Updated Yezdi Adventure Launched At Rs. 2.10 Lakh

 

2024 Yezdi Adventure: What's New?


The overall silhouette of the updated Yezdi Adventure is similar to the outgoing model, but there are small, but significant changes. The bodywork remains largely unchanged, but the bike now gets new colours (two gloss, two matte), and new graphics on the fuel tank. 

 

Also Read: Top 5 Changes In The 2024 Yezdi Adventure 

 

Yezdi Adventure 350 7

New colours, a smaller main cage, lighter weight, revised engine and rerouted exhaust on the 2024 Yezdi Adventure.

 

There's also a smaller and lighter main cage (the tubular steel tank brace) with a sticker “Est. ‘69” paying homage to the brand’s year of establishment. In all there are four colours - Glacier White DT, Magnite Maroon DT, Wolf Grey DT and Tornado Black. Of these, Magnite Maroon DT and Tornado Black are matte finish, while Glacier White DT and Wolf Grey DT are gloss finish.

 

Yezdi Adventure 350 23

The exhaust has been rerouted, and the “Alpha 2” 334 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine has revised internals, including a new crankshaft and balancer shaft.  


The exhaust has been rerouted from under the engine, with the coolant reservoir now placed behind the airbox. There are changes to the engine internals as well, which we’ve already seen on the Jawa 350, although the Alpha 2 version of the engine on the Yezdi ADV makes more power and torque.  The six-speed gearbox and the slip and assist clutch has been retained.

 

Also Read: Jawa 350 Review

 

Yezdi Adventure 350 3

The 334 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine now makes 29.2 bhp and 29.8 Nm. Clutch assembly has been reworked and the first three gears have been tuned for better low-end torque to suit the bike’s character. Overall, the bike is now lighter by 4.5 kg and that is immediately apparent once you set off from standstill.

 

Yezdi Adventure 350 2

The updated Yezdi Adventure looks slightly different than its predecessor, which had an uncanny resemblance to its main rival.


Yezdi Adventure Handling


If the previous generation Yezdi Adventure felt top-heavy, the 2024 Yezdi Adventure’s weight distribution is a welcome change, and something which is noticeable the moment you start moving. Our test ride started off with a trail ride to get to know the lay of the land, after which we tested the bike around the muddy trails and slick meadows. The day ended with a short lap of the curated enduro track of Pro Dirt Adventure, which included slush, mud, water crossings, steep hill climbs and more. 
 

Yezdi Adventure 350 22

The Yezdi Adventure has become more agile and intuitive in its handling and dynamics.

 

All through this day-long experience, what really shone through is the Yezdi Adventure’s handling. Not only has the bike become more agile, but the weight distribution has made it more intuitive to handle off-road, and there was no dearth of challenges during our test ride. Brakes (with sintered ceramic pads up front), have three-levels of ABS (Road, Rain and Off-Road) and offer different modulation and confident stopping power, on tarmac and off it. 

 

Yezdi Adventure 350 12

Our tarmac time was limited and wasn't enough to experience top-end performance or the engine's character at cruising speeds. 

 

Yezdi Adventure Performance


The revised engine definitely feels more refined than before, and the new Adventure’s engine map also offers plenty of grunt low down. First three gears have been tuned for better low-end torque, and during our off-road outing, we stayed mostly in second or third, and both gears offer very good tractability. 

 

Yezdi Adventure 350 14

The engine has strong grunt right up to 6,000 rpm, and also has impressive low-end tractability.

 

We spent some time on tarmac and the engine’s mid-range is strong as well, with plenty of grunt right up to over 6,000 revs. What we missed out on though is to test the bike’s highway performance due to lack of time. So, the engine’s character at cruising speeds and top-end performance is something we’ll look forward to experiencing once we get the bike for a more in-depth test.

Yezdi Adventure 350 8

Prices for the Yezdi Adventure are attractive, beginning at Rs. 2.10 lakh (Ex-showroom).


Yezdi Adventure Prices


Prices for the Yezdi Adventure now begin at Rs. 2.10 lakh, going up to 2.20 lakh, depending on the colour you choose from the four available. The mechanicals and features for all colours, two matte, two gloss finish, are the same. At those prices, the Yezdi Adventure right now has no real rival, price to price and spec to spec..There’s the all new Himalayan but that’s a full 75000 rupees more expensive.

 

Colour VariantPrice (Ex-showroom)
Tornado Black₹ 2,09,900
Magnite Maroon DT₹ 2,12,900
Wolf Grey DT₹ 2,15,900
Glacier White DT₹ 2,19,900
Yezdi Adventure 350 20

 


2024 Yezdi Adventure Verdict


The new Yezdi Adventure is a significantly improved motorcycle in every way. Lighter, more agile, with more refined performance and attractively priced, the Yezdi Adventure definitely deserves a test ride. For any adventure rider looking for a value-for-money ADV, the new Adventure is a bike which has impressive off-road ability, and offers a great package which is difficult to ignore, particularly at its price point.


2024 Yezdi Adventure Review Images:

 

Yezdi Adventure 350 17
Yezdi Adventure 350 13
Yezdi Adventure 350 21
Yezdi Adventure 350 6
Yezdi Adventure 350 15
Yezdi Adventure 350 16
Yezdi Adventure 350 4
Yezdi Adventure 350 9
Yezdi Adventure 350 18
Yezdi Adventure 350 5
Yezdi Adventure 350 25
Yezdi Adventure 350 10
Yezdi Adventure 350 24
# 2024 Yezdi Adventure first ride review# 2024 Yezdi Adventure review# New Yezdi Adventure review# New Yezdi Adventure performance# New Yezdi Adventure Handling# Bike Reviews# Auto Expo 2014# bike-review# Bikes# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

