2024 Yezdi Adventure First Ride Review

“The Perfect Storm” - that’s the tagline for the new Yezdi Adventure. And as the aircraft took off from Delhi, I could see a storm brewing, streaks of lightning playing fireworks in the dark clouds over the city. The venue for the press ride was on the outskirts of Pune, at Prodirt Adventure, an adventure training venue with off-road trails and curated enduro trails. The plan was to test the new and updated Yezdi Adventure at a slush-filled curated track, and plenty of muddy trails around the venue to experience the updated bike, and see what has changed.

2024 Yezdi Adventure: What's New?



The overall silhouette of the updated Yezdi Adventure is similar to the outgoing model, but there are small, but significant changes. The bodywork remains largely unchanged, but the bike now gets new colours (two gloss, two matte), and new graphics on the fuel tank.

New colours, a smaller main cage, lighter weight, revised engine and rerouted exhaust on the 2024 Yezdi Adventure.

There's also a smaller and lighter main cage (the tubular steel tank brace) with a sticker “Est. ‘69” paying homage to the brand’s year of establishment. In all there are four colours - Glacier White DT, Magnite Maroon DT, Wolf Grey DT and Tornado Black. Of these, Magnite Maroon DT and Tornado Black are matte finish, while Glacier White DT and Wolf Grey DT are gloss finish.

The exhaust has been rerouted, and the “Alpha 2” 334 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine has revised internals, including a new crankshaft and balancer shaft.



The exhaust has been rerouted from under the engine, with the coolant reservoir now placed behind the airbox. There are changes to the engine internals as well, which we’ve already seen on the Jawa 350, although the Alpha 2 version of the engine on the Yezdi ADV makes more power and torque. The six-speed gearbox and the slip and assist clutch has been retained.

The 334 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine now makes 29.2 bhp and 29.8 Nm. Clutch assembly has been reworked and the first three gears have been tuned for better low-end torque to suit the bike’s character. Overall, the bike is now lighter by 4.5 kg and that is immediately apparent once you set off from standstill.

The updated Yezdi Adventure looks slightly different than its predecessor, which had an uncanny resemblance to its main rival.



Yezdi Adventure Handling



If the previous generation Yezdi Adventure felt top-heavy, the 2024 Yezdi Adventure’s weight distribution is a welcome change, and something which is noticeable the moment you start moving. Our test ride started off with a trail ride to get to know the lay of the land, after which we tested the bike around the muddy trails and slick meadows. The day ended with a short lap of the curated enduro track of Pro Dirt Adventure, which included slush, mud, water crossings, steep hill climbs and more.



The Yezdi Adventure has become more agile and intuitive in its handling and dynamics.

All through this day-long experience, what really shone through is the Yezdi Adventure’s handling. Not only has the bike become more agile, but the weight distribution has made it more intuitive to handle off-road, and there was no dearth of challenges during our test ride. Brakes (with sintered ceramic pads up front), have three-levels of ABS (Road, Rain and Off-Road) and offer different modulation and confident stopping power, on tarmac and off it.

Our tarmac time was limited and wasn't enough to experience top-end performance or the engine's character at cruising speeds.

Yezdi Adventure Performance



The revised engine definitely feels more refined than before, and the new Adventure’s engine map also offers plenty of grunt low down. First three gears have been tuned for better low-end torque, and during our off-road outing, we stayed mostly in second or third, and both gears offer very good tractability.

The engine has strong grunt right up to 6,000 rpm, and also has impressive low-end tractability.

We spent some time on tarmac and the engine’s mid-range is strong as well, with plenty of grunt right up to over 6,000 revs. What we missed out on though is to test the bike’s highway performance due to lack of time. So, the engine’s character at cruising speeds and top-end performance is something we’ll look forward to experiencing once we get the bike for a more in-depth test.

Prices for the Yezdi Adventure are attractive, beginning at Rs. 2.10 lakh (Ex-showroom).



Yezdi Adventure Prices



Prices for the Yezdi Adventure now begin at Rs. 2.10 lakh, going up to 2.20 lakh, depending on the colour you choose from the four available. The mechanicals and features for all colours, two matte, two gloss finish, are the same. At those prices, the Yezdi Adventure right now has no real rival, price to price and spec to spec..There’s the all new Himalayan but that’s a full 75000 rupees more expensive.

Colour Variant Price (Ex-showroom) Tornado Black ₹ 2,09,900 Magnite Maroon DT ₹ 2,12,900 Wolf Grey DT ₹ 2,15,900 Glacier White DT ₹ 2,19,900



2024 Yezdi Adventure Verdict



The new Yezdi Adventure is a significantly improved motorcycle in every way. Lighter, more agile, with more refined performance and attractively priced, the Yezdi Adventure definitely deserves a test ride. For any adventure rider looking for a value-for-money ADV, the new Adventure is a bike which has impressive off-road ability, and offers a great package which is difficult to ignore, particularly at its price point.



