2024 Yezdi Adventure First Ride Review: In Pictures

(Photography: Basil Eldho)

First launched in 2022, the Yezdi Adventure now gets a comprehensive update for 2024. Updated engine, lighter weight, different engine mapping, tuned suspension damping, new colours and a slightly lower starting price, the 2024 Yezdi Adventure has a lot going for it. Does it make for a good alternative to the new Royal Enfield Himalayan? And should you consider buying it? Here's a brief review through some images.

The Yezdi Adventure now gets four new colours - two matte, two gloss, and the main cage is lighter and smaller. Overall, the shape is familiar, but the differences are in the details, and under the skin.

The exhaust has been rerouted from under the engine, the sump guard is new, and suspension damping has been changed. There are changes in the engine internals as well, offering better tractability and refinement.

The 334 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, “Alpha 2” version of the engine now makes 29.2 bhp and 29.8 Nm.

The engine feels responsive when you accelerate through the gears, and low-end tractability has improved. Overall refinement levels have also improved, in the low and mid revs.

First three gears have been tuned for low-end tractability, and the difference in bottom end grunt is apparent.

Gross weight has gone down by 4.5 kg, and the centre of gravity seems to have moved lower, giving the bike better agility and dynamics.

Changes to the suspension damping have resulted in better front-end feel and more confidence to the rider while riding off-road.

Brakes, with three-level ABS, and sintered pads up front, offer strong feedback and stopping power.

With the updates and changes to the 2024 model, the Yezdi Adventure has become an ADV which is easily recommendable. The fact that it sits in a price bracket and has no real rival, makes it a unique, value-for-money proposition.

The Yezdi Adventure is available in four colour options, with two matte colours (Tornado Black and Magnite Maroon Dual Tone) comprising the least expensive versions, at Rs. 2,09,900 (Ex-showroom) and Rs. 2,12,900 (Ex-showroom), respectively.

Overall, the 2024 Yezdi Adventure is a significantly improved motorcycle, which is easy to recommend at its price point.

Three levels of ABS (Road, Rain and Off-Road), offer different modulations. Overall, braking performance is pretty good.

The Glacier White dual-tone colour option is the most expensive, priced at Rs. 2,19,900 (Ex-showroom).

The new Yezdi Adventure has better dynamics, better agility, a more tractable engine, and offers a lot more confidence to the rider, making it a very good adventure motorcycle at its price point.