Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Hyundai CretaMaserati GrecaleLexus LM 350Mahindra Thar RoxxTata Curvv EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Tata Curvv EVMahindra Thar RoxxBYD SeagullToyota BeltaRenault Kardian
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Yezdi AdventureBMW CE 04 ElectricTVS RoninBMW CE 04 ElectricRoyal Enfield Guerrilla 450
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield New Classic 350Royal Enfield Classic 350 BobberNorton Commando 961 SportNorton Commando 961 Cafe RacerBSA Gold Star 650
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

2024 Yezdi Adventure First Ride Review: In Pictures

The 2024 Yezdi Adventure isn't all-new, but has been significantly updated and improved, in more ways than one!
Calendar-icon

By Preetam Bora

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 6, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Signicantly updated and improved Yezdi Adventure
  • Lighter weight, updated engine and more agile than before
  • 4.5 kg lighter than before, lower starting price

(Photography: Basil Eldho)

 

First launched in 2022, the Yezdi Adventure now gets a comprehensive update for 2024. Updated engine, lighter weight, different engine mapping, tuned suspension damping, new colours and a slightly lower starting price, the 2024 Yezdi Adventure has a lot going for it. Does it make for a good alternative to the new Royal Enfield Himalayan? And should you consider buying it? Here's a brief review through some images.

 

Also Read: 2024 Yezdi Adventure First Ride Review

 

Watch the video review of the new Yezdi Adventure:

 

Also Read: Top 5 Changes In 2024 Yezdi Adventure

Yezdi Adventure 350 6

The Yezdi Adventure now gets four new colours - two matte, two gloss, and the main cage is lighter and smaller. Overall, the shape is familiar, but the differences are in the details, and under the skin.

 

Yezdi Adventure 350 1

The exhaust has been rerouted from under the engine, the sump guard is new, and suspension damping has been changed. There are changes in the engine internals as well, offering better tractability and refinement.

Yezdi Adventure 350 20

The 334 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, “Alpha 2” version of the engine now makes 29.2 bhp and 29.8 Nm.

 

Yezdi Adventure 350 13

The engine feels responsive when you accelerate through the gears, and low-end tractability has improved. Overall refinement levels have also improved, in the low and mid revs.

 

Yezdi Adventure 350 15

First three gears have been tuned for low-end tractability, and the difference in bottom end grunt is apparent.

Yezdi Adventure 350 19

Gross weight has gone down by 4.5 kg, and the centre of gravity seems to have moved lower, giving the bike better agility and dynamics. 

 

Yezdi Adventure 350 16

Changes to the suspension damping have resulted in better front-end feel and more confidence to the rider while riding off-road.

 

Yezdi Adventure 350 14

Brakes, with three-level ABS, and sintered pads up front, offer strong feedback and stopping power.

 

Yezdi Adventure 350 12

With the updates and changes to the 2024 model, the Yezdi Adventure has become an ADV which is easily recommendable. The fact that it sits in a price bracket and has no real rival, makes it a unique, value-for-money proposition.

 

Yezdi Adventure 350 10

The Yezdi Adventure is available in four colour options, with two matte colours (Tornado Black and Magnite Maroon Dual Tone) comprising the least expensive versions, at Rs. 2,09,900 (Ex-showroom) and Rs. 2,12,900 (Ex-showroom), respectively.

 

Yezdi Adventure 350 17

Overall, the 2024 Yezdi Adventure is a significantly improved motorcycle, which is easy to recommend at its price point.

 

Yezdi Adventure 350 25

Three levels of ABS (Road, Rain and Off-Road), offer different modulations. Overall, braking performance is pretty good.

 

Yezdi Adventure Updated Gets New Colour Schemes Revised Exhaust

The Glacier White dual-tone colour option is the most expensive, priced at Rs. 2,19,900 (Ex-showroom).

 

Yezdi Adventure Updated Gets New Colour Schemes Revised Exhaust 2

The new Yezdi Adventure has better dynamics, better agility, a more tractable engine, and offers a lot more confidence to the rider, making it a very good adventure motorcycle at its price point.

 

 

# 2024 Yezdi Adventure review# New Yezdi Adventure review# Yezdi Adventure performance# Bike Reviews# bike-review# Bikes
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • We ride the new Yezdi Adventure which has been significantly updated, to see what has changed, and if it makes for a good option in the entry-level ADV segment.
    2024 Yezdi Adventure First Ride Review
  • The Yezdi Adventure is the top-spec model in the new Yezdi motorcycle range with ADV styling and decent off-road capability.
    Yezdi Adventure: Top 5 Higlights
  • We spend some time with the new Yezdi Adventure to see if it lives up to its promise of purpose-built adventure capability.
    2022 Yezdi Adventure First Ride Review
  • The Yezdi Adventure is the top-spec model in the new Yezdi motorcycle range with typical ADV styling and promises decent off-road capability.
    Yezdi Adventure: All You Need To Know

Latest Reviews

  • The 2024 Yezdi Adventure isn't all-new, but has been significantly updated and improved, in more ways than one!
    2024 Yezdi Adventure First Ride Review: In Pictures
  • The 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe has returned in its new-gen avatar. There's a smaller yet more powerful engine, with more features & tech. But more than anything it's now a proper AMG! Find out why.
    2024 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe Review: Now It's A Proper AMG!
  • We ride the new Yezdi Adventure which has been significantly updated, to see what has changed, and if it makes for a good option in the entry-level ADV segment.
    2024 Yezdi Adventure First Ride Review
  • We’ve driven the 2024 facelift of the Hyundai Creta over 3 months and 3,000 km. How is the CVT version of the compact SUV to live with? We find out
    2024 Hyundai Creta Long Term Report: 3 Months Of Living With The CVT
  • We ride the new Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 on the twisty roads around Barcelona to get a sense of what this new 450 cc roadster offers.
    Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Review: New RE Roadster Ridden!
  • The new 8th-generation 5 Series is now in India. We spent a day with the luxury sedan to find out what works for it and what doesn't.
    2024 BMW 5 Series LWB: 3 Reasons To Buy And 3 Reasons To Avoid
  • To be available in limited numbers, the Nissan X-Trail will be the halo product for the Japanese carmaker. It will pave the way for their model offensive but how is the X-Trail's return worth your attention?
    2024 Nissan X-Trail Review: The Second Coming
  • Ushering a new era in the highly competitive commuter segment, Bajaj has introduced the world’s first CNG-powered motorcycle, the Freedom 125. We have extensively ridden and tested the motorcycle for a couple of days now and here is a review of the latest highly-anticipated commuter motorcycle
    Bajaj Freedom 125 Review: New King Of Commuter Segment?
  • The beast is broken in as the new and updated Jeep Wrangler tames the road without losing its bite. So, is the iconic Wrangler finally grown up for a civil life? Our Road Test tells the story of a more urban jungle-friendly Jeep.
    2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Review: Brute Domesticated For Civilised Duties
  • We head to Bangalore to spend some time with the updated Mach 2 version of the Ultraviolette F77 that has received new feature updates, along with a few hardware updates as well
    Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Review
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved