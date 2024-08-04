Login
2024 Yezdi Adventure: What Has Changed?

Lighter weight, revised and updated "Alpha 2" engine, rerouted exhaust and more on the 2024 Yezdi Adventure.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 4, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Revised engine, lighter weight and new colours
  • Lower starting price of Rs. 2.10 lakh (Ex-showroom)
  • Rerouted exhaust, revised suspension damping

Yezdi Motorcycles has launched an updated and revised version of its ADV motorcycle, the 2024 Yezdi Adventure. The model was first launched in 2022, and now gets significantly updated, with changes to the powertrain, clutch assembly, suspension damping and more. Here's a look at what all has changed on the new Yezdi Adventure.

 

Also Read: Updated Yezdi Adventure Launched At Rs. 2.10 Lakh

 

Yezdi Adventure 350 23

 

1. Updated Powertrain

 

The 334 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine has been heavily revised, with a new crankshaft, balancer shaft and other engine internals. In numbers, the engine (now called Alpha 2), makes 29.2 bhp and 29.8 Nm. Yezdi has also revised the tuning of the gears, equipping them for what the company says is better tractability in the first three gears, and better top-end performance in 4th, 5th and 6th gears.

 

Yezdi Adventure 350 1

2. Rerouted Exhaust

 

The exhaust system is entirely new and has been rerouted from under the engine for better heat dissipation. It has also resulted in the coolant reservoir now placed behind the air box. The ground clearance remains the same at 220 mm.

Yezdi Adventure 350 7

3. Lighter Weight, Revised Suspension Damping

 

The 2024 Yezdi Adventure has a kerb weight of 187 kg. According to the company, the revised main cage (the tank brace) is smaller and has shed 3.5 kg, while the motorcycle itself is lighter by 4.5 kg. The suspension damping has been revised on the new Yezdi Adventure as well, and seat padding has been updated. Seat height is 815 mm.

Yezdi Adventure 350 2

There are four colours in all, including two matte and two gloss-finish dual tone colour options.

 

4. New Colours

 

The updated Yezdi Adventure is now available in a total of four new colours, two matte finish and two gloss. The colours are Tornado Black, Magnite Maroon DT, Wolf Grey DT and Glacier White DT. The main cage has a sticker with the text “Est. ‘69” paying homage to the year of the brand’s establishment. 

Yezdi Adventure 350 5

Prices for the 2024 Yezdi Adventure begin at Rs. 2,09,900 (Ex-showroom)

 5. Lower Starting Price

 

Prices for the 2024 Yezi Adventure begin at Rs. 2.10 lakh (Ex-showroom), going up to Rs. 2.20 lakh (Ex-showroom). There are no mechanical changes in the variants, and only differ in colour options.

 

2024 Yezdi Adventure Colour VariantPrice (Ex-showroom)
Tornado Black₹ 2,09,900
Magnite Maroon DT₹ 2,12,900
Wolf Grey DT₹ 2,15,900
Glacier White DT₹ 2,19,900
Yezdi Adventure
7.9

Yezdi Adventure

Starts at ₹ 2.1 - 2.2 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Adventure Specifications
View Adventure Features

