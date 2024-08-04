2024 Yezdi Adventure: What Has Changed?

Yezdi Motorcycles has launched an updated and revised version of its ADV motorcycle, the 2024 Yezdi Adventure. The model was first launched in 2022, and now gets significantly updated, with changes to the powertrain, clutch assembly, suspension damping and more. Here's a look at what all has changed on the new Yezdi Adventure.

1. Updated Powertrain

The 334 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine has been heavily revised, with a new crankshaft, balancer shaft and other engine internals. In numbers, the engine (now called Alpha 2), makes 29.2 bhp and 29.8 Nm. Yezdi has also revised the tuning of the gears, equipping them for what the company says is better tractability in the first three gears, and better top-end performance in 4th, 5th and 6th gears.

2. Rerouted Exhaust

The exhaust system is entirely new and has been rerouted from under the engine for better heat dissipation. It has also resulted in the coolant reservoir now placed behind the air box. The ground clearance remains the same at 220 mm.

3. Lighter Weight, Revised Suspension Damping

The 2024 Yezdi Adventure has a kerb weight of 187 kg. According to the company, the revised main cage (the tank brace) is smaller and has shed 3.5 kg, while the motorcycle itself is lighter by 4.5 kg. The suspension damping has been revised on the new Yezdi Adventure as well, and seat padding has been updated. Seat height is 815 mm.

There are four colours in all, including two matte and two gloss-finish dual tone colour options.

4. New Colours

The updated Yezdi Adventure is now available in a total of four new colours, two matte finish and two gloss. The colours are Tornado Black, Magnite Maroon DT, Wolf Grey DT and Glacier White DT. The main cage has a sticker with the text “Est. ‘69” paying homage to the year of the brand’s establishment.

Prices for the 2024 Yezdi Adventure begin at Rs. 2,09,900 (Ex-showroom)

5. Lower Starting Price

Prices for the 2024 Yezi Adventure begin at Rs. 2.10 lakh (Ex-showroom), going up to Rs. 2.20 lakh (Ex-showroom). There are no mechanical changes in the variants, and only differ in colour options.