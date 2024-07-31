Updated Yezdi Adventure Launched At Rs 2.10 Lakh: Lighter ADV Gets Revised Exhaust, New Colours

The Yezdi Adventure has received a significant update and is now priced from Rs 2.10 lakh to Rs 2.20 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated adventure motorcycle comes with a redesigned exhaust system, subtle design tweaks, and is notably lighter than the outgoing model. Colour schemes now offered on the motorcycle include Gloss Glacier White (Rs 2.20 lakh), Gloss Wolf Grey (Rs 2.16 lakh), Matte Magnite Maroon (Rs 2.13 lakh), and Matte Tornado Black (Rs 2.10 lakh; all prices, ex-showroom).

The motorcycle gets a reworked exhaust system

The 334 cc engine on the Yezdi Adventure which the company has named the ‘Alpha 2’ engine, churns out 29.19 bhp and 29.8 Nm of torque, around 0.6 bhp less than the outgoing model. The motorcycle also gets a heavily reworked exhaust system which the company claims improves heat management in the motorcycle. However, there are no changes to the motorcycle’s mechanical components, and it continues to be suspended by a telescopic front fork and a rear monoshock. The braking system is also the same, and it gets a 320 mm front disc and 240 mm rear disc. It also retains the 21-inch front wheel and 17-inch rear wheel.

The new Yezdi Adventure weighs in at 187 kg, a full 11 kg less than before.

Visually, the updated motorcycle retains most of the styling cues including the round headlight, mudguards, split seat setup, and small tail lamp. However, one change is that the motorcycle now features sleeker-looking tank rails, which reduces the motorcycle’s weight by a significant margin. The previous motorcycle weighed 198 kg, while the new one weighs in at 187 kg. Ground clearance is rated at 220 mm, and the motorcycle also gets a new sump guard. The motorcycle continues to get features such as ride modes, turn-by-turn navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, phone charger.

The Yezdi Adventure rivals the likes of the Suzuki V-Strom SX, Royal Enfield Himalayan, and the Benelli TRK 251 in the Indian market.