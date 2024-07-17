Login
Yezdi Roadster Available With Free Accessories Bundled As 'Trail Pack'

Accessory pack worth Rs 16,000 to be offered as standard for a limited period and includes saddle bags, visor, headlight grille, bike cover and a pillion backrest.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 17, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Yezdi Roadster offered with Trail Pack as standard for limited period
  • Accessory pack is worth Rs 16,000
  • Motorcycle receives no mechanical updates

Yezdi Motorcycles has announced that the Yezdi Roadster will be offered with the Trail Pack, worth Rs 16,000, as standard for a limited period. The Trail Pack includes additions such as a bike cover, saddle bags for additional storage, a visor for additional wind protection, a headlight grille, a pillion backrest and a crash guard. Prices for the Yezdi Roadster with the Trail Pack start at Rs 2.09 lakh (ex-showroom).

 

Also read: Yezdi Adventure Now Offered With Mountain Pack As Standard
 

Yezdi Roadster


Yezdi says that the accessory pack is aimed at making the Roadster a more versatile motorcycle while also improving rider comfort.
 

Also Read: Exclusive: Jawa-Yezdi Motorcycles To Launch 7-8 New Products

 

The accessory pack aside, the Roadster receives no other updates. The bike continues to be offered with the 334 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled DOHC powerplant good for 28.6 bhp and 29.4 Nm paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike is sprung by a telescopic fork up front and twin shocks at the rear and features disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS as standard.


Yezdi Roadster 1

 

Also read: Jawa 350 Launched With Alloy Wheels, New Colour Options
 

The Yezdi roadster received a notable update in September last year with the bike receiving ergonomic changes including more forward-set foot pegs, a taller handlebar and redesigned rear-view mirrors. The motorcycle also received updated new alloy wheels.

# Yezdi Bikes# Yezdi Motorcycles# Yezdi# Yezdi Roadster# Yezdi Roadster price# Yezdi Roadster Trail Pack# Bikes# Two Wheelers
