Yezdi Roadster Available With Free Accessories Bundled As 'Trail Pack'

Yezdi Motorcycles has announced that the Yezdi Roadster will be offered with the Trail Pack, worth Rs 16,000, as standard for a limited period. The Trail Pack includes additions such as a bike cover, saddle bags for additional storage, a visor for additional wind protection, a headlight grille, a pillion backrest and a crash guard. Prices for the Yezdi Roadster with the Trail Pack start at Rs 2.09 lakh (ex-showroom).

Yezdi says that the accessory pack is aimed at making the Roadster a more versatile motorcycle while also improving rider comfort.



The accessory pack aside, the Roadster receives no other updates. The bike continues to be offered with the 334 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled DOHC powerplant good for 28.6 bhp and 29.4 Nm paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike is sprung by a telescopic fork up front and twin shocks at the rear and features disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS as standard.





The Yezdi roadster received a notable update in September last year with the bike receiving ergonomic changes including more forward-set foot pegs, a taller handlebar and redesigned rear-view mirrors. The motorcycle also received updated new alloy wheels.