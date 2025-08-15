Ola Diamondhead, S1 Sport Debut Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
Published on August 15, 2025
Ola Electric is all set to unveil two new products today at its Sankalp event. These include a new electric motorcycle (Diamondhead) and a performance-oriented derivative of its S1 electric scooter, named the S1 Sport. The Diamondhead, a sports tourer, will be based on the concept model showcased two years ago. Both models will reportedly be powered by Ola’s own made-in-India 4680 cells.
The production-spec model is expected to closely mimic the design of the Diamondhead concept
Ola has dropped multiple teasers of the Diamondhead over the past few weeks, which prove that the model will be almost identical to the concept on the visual front. Styling cues on the motorcycle include the horizontal LED daytime-running lamp strip up front, the LED headlamp pod, and a sharp tail section with a horizontal taillamp. Expected to be Ola’s most powerful offering to date, the Diamondhead will likely be a more expensive offering than the Roadster, which is currently on sale with prices ranging from Rs 1.05 lakh to Rs 1.40 lakh (ex-showroom).
Captures from the Ola teaser video
Ola has also teased the S1 Sport, although only the silhouette of the scooter is visible in the teaser videos. The videos reveal that the scooter will sport a number of changes over the standard model, which include revised body panels which are edgier in appearance. The scooter is also expected to feature cameras at the front and rear. Other changes over the standard model will likely include a more powerful electric motor setup and bigger batteries.
Both products are expected to be powered by Ola’s own made-in-India 4680 cells.
The Diamondhead is expected to be identical to the concept that was showcased two years ago.
The Ola S1 Sport is expected to be a more powerful version of the S1 electric scooter.
Ola Founder and CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal, takes the stage.
A look at Ola's in-house built battery cell, which will be built at Ola's Gigafactory.
Few details about Ola's 4680 Bharat cells.
Aggarwal says that the cell will power everything from two-wheelers, three-wheelers, energy storage devices and drones.
Ola has just dropped a bombshell! The company's new MoveOS6 will enable ADAS features such as adaptive cruise control and blind spot alerts on its vehicles.
Some more features of the MoveOS 6. The software will also feature a voice assistant and multiple customisable modes.
Here are the improvements Ola has made with each generation of the company's platform.
Ola has incorporated the new cells into the S1 Pro and the Roadster +. The products also receive price cuts and will now be priced at Rs 1.70 lakh and Rs 1.90 lakh respectively.
Here are all the deets about the Ola S1 Pro Sport.
Here's how the S1 Pro Sport compares with other scooters in the segment.
The Ola S1 Pro Sport will be prices at Rs 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory), with deliveries commencing from January 2026.
Here's a first look at the Diamondhead. Ola has also revealed the features list of the motorcycle.
Ola Electric has showcased the prototype version of the Diamondhead on stage.
Ola claims that the Diamondhead will go on sale by 2027 with a target price of Rs 5 lakh.
