Ola S1 Pro +, Roadster X+ With India-Made 4680 Cells To Roll Out In September; Prices SlashedOla Diamondhead Prototype Unveiled: Rs 5 Lakh Price Targeted
Mahindra Vision.T and Vision.SXT: New Mid-Sized SUV Concepts unveiledMahindra Vision.X concept: First lookMahindra Vision.S Concept: First Look
Top 10 Safest Cars In India According To Global NCAPHyundai Creta Turns 10: Charting The SUV's Evolution Over A DecadeTop 5 Safest Cars Sold In India As Per Bharat NCAP5 Safety Car Driving Tips For The Monsoon SeasonTop 5 Most Affordable 1000 cc Motorcycles In India

Top 5 Most Affordable Motorcycles In India With Cruise ControlBuying A New Car: Full Payment vs EMIs – Which Is Smarter For Your Money?Top 5 Most Affordable Petrol Scooters You Can Buy In IndiaCountries Which Allow Indians To Drive With Valid Indian Driving LicenseTop 5 Bikes With Lowest Seat Height In India
Ola Diamondhead, S1 Sport Debut Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

Ola is all set to unveil two new products today-the S1 Sport and the Diamondhead, both of which will be powered by Ola’s own made-in-India 4680 cells
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 15, 2025

Story

Highlights

    Ola Electric is all set to unveil two new products today at its Sankalp event. These include a new electric motorcycle (Diamondhead) and a performance-oriented derivative of its S1 electric scooter, named the S1 Sport. The Diamondhead, a sports tourer, will be based on the concept model showcased two years ago. Both models will reportedly be powered by Ola’s own made-in-India 4680 cells.

     

    Also Read: Ola S1 Sport, Diamondhead To Debut Today: What To Expect?
     OLA Concept 6

    The production-spec model is expected to closely mimic the design of the Diamondhead concept

     

    Ola has dropped multiple teasers of the Diamondhead over the past few weeks, which prove that the model will be almost identical to the concept on the visual front. Styling cues on the motorcycle include the horizontal LED daytime-running lamp strip up front, the LED headlamp pod, and a sharp tail section with a horizontal taillamp. Expected to be Ola’s most powerful offering to date, the Diamondhead will likely be a more expensive offering than the Roadster, which is currently on sale with prices ranging from Rs 1.05 lakh to Rs 1.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

     

    Also Read: Ola S1 Z, Gig Electric Scooters Launch Delayed As Company Grapples With Sales Slowdown
     Ola Diamondhead S1 Sport Debut LIVE Updates Price Features Specifications Images 1

    Captures from the Ola teaser video

     

    Ola has also teased the S1 Sport, although only the silhouette of the scooter is visible in the teaser videos. The videos reveal that the scooter will sport a number of changes over the standard model, which include revised body panels which are edgier in appearance. The scooter is also expected to feature cameras at the front and rear. Other changes over the standard model will likely include a more powerful electric motor setup and bigger batteries.


     

    3:30 PM
    Aug 15, 2025

    Both products are expected to be powered by Ola’s own made-in-India 4680 cells.

    Ola Diamondhead S1 Sport Debut LIVE Updates Price Features Specifications Images 2
    4:00 PM
    Aug 15, 2025

    The Diamondhead is expected to be identical to the concept that was showcased two years ago.

    OLA Concept 3
    4:30 PM
    Aug 15, 2025

    The Ola S1 Sport is expected to be a more powerful version of the S1 electric scooter.

    Ola Diamondhead S1 Sport Debut LIVE Updates Price Features Specifications Images 1

     

    5:30 AM
    Aug 14, 2025

    Ola Founder and CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal, takes the stage.

    Whats App Image 2025 08 15 at 5 29 05 PM 1
    5:40 PM
    Aug 15, 2025

    A look at Ola's in-house built battery cell, which will be built at Ola's Gigafactory.

    Whats App Image 2025 08 15 at 5 46 31 PM
    5:50 AM
    Aug 15, 2025

    Few details about Ola's 4680 Bharat cells.

    Whats App Image 2025 08 15 at 5 50 21 PM
    5:54 PM
    Aug 15, 2025

    Aggarwal says that the cell will power everything from two-wheelers, three-wheelers, energy storage devices and drones.

    Whats App Image 2025 08 15 at 5 54 17 PM
    6:00 PM
    Aug 15, 2025

    Ola has just dropped a bombshell! The company's new MoveOS6 will enable ADAS features such as adaptive cruise control and blind spot alerts on its vehicles.

    Whats App Image 2025 08 15 at 6 00 37 PM
    Whats App Image 2025 08 15 at 6 03 29 PM
    6:00 PM
    Aug 15, 2025

    Some more features of the MoveOS 6. The software will also feature a voice assistant and multiple customisable modes. 

    Whats App Image 2025 08 15 at 6 06 48 PM
    Whats App Image 2025 08 15 at 6 09 33 PM
    6:09 PM
    Aug 15, 2025

    Here are the improvements Ola has made with each generation of the company's platform.

    Whats App Image 2025 08 15 at 6 17 01 PM
    6:20 AM
    Aug 15, 2025

    Ola has incorporated the new cells into the S1 Pro and the Roadster +. The products also receive price cuts and will now be priced at Rs 1.70 lakh and Rs 1.90 lakh respectively.

    Whats App Image 2025 08 15 at 6 22 57 PM
    Whats App Image 2025 08 15 at 6 17 01 PM 1
    6:25 PM
    Aug 15, 2025

    Here are all the deets about the Ola S1 Pro Sport.

    Whats App Image 2025 08 15 at 6 27 25 PM 1
    Whats App Image 2025 08 15 at 6 27 25 PM
    Whats App Image 2025 08 15 at 6 25 19 PM 1
    6:30 PM
    Aug 15, 2025

    Here's how the S1 Pro Sport compares with other scooters in the segment.

    Whats App Image 2025 08 15 at 6 29 02 PM
    4:32 PM
    Aug 15, 2025

    The Ola S1 Pro Sport will be prices at Rs 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory), with deliveries commencing from January 2026.

    Whats App Image 2025 08 15 at 6 29 12 PM 1
    6:34 PM
    Aug 15, 2025

    Here's a first look at the Diamondhead. Ola has also revealed the features list of the motorcycle.

    Whats App Image 2025 08 15 at 6 33 02 PM
    Whats App Image 2025 08 15 at 6 33 25 PM
    6:35 AM
    Aug 15, 2025

    Ola Electric has showcased the prototype version of the Diamondhead on stage. 

    Whats App Image 2025 08 15 at 6 37 45 PM 2
    Whats App Image 2025 08 15 at 6 37 45 PM 1
    Whats App Image 2025 08 15 at 6 37 45 PM
    Whats App Image 2025 08 15 at 6 40 27 PM
    6:41 PM
    Aug 15, 2025

    Ola claims that the Diamondhead will go on sale by 2027 with a target price of Rs 5 lakh.

    Whats App Image 2025 08 15 at 6 40 27 PM 1

     

    • With the price cut, the S1 Pro+ with the Bharat 4680 cells will be priced at Rs 1.70 lakh while the Roadster X+ 9.1 kWh will be priced at Rs 1.90 lakh
      Ola S1 Pro +, Roadster X+ With India-Made 4680 Cells To Roll Out In September; Prices Slashed
    • Ola has confirmed that the Diamondhead will launch in mid-2027 and will be priced at around Rs 5 lakh (ex-showroom).
      Ola Diamondhead Prototype Unveiled: Rs 5 Lakh Price Targeted
    • The flagship S1 Pro Sport is the first electric scooter offering in India to gets ADAS and a couple of other unique features
      OLA S1 Pro Sport Launched At Rs 1.5 Lakh Introductory
    • The Diamondhead will be based on the concept shown by Ola two years ago, while the S1 Sport is likely to be a more performance-oriented version of the S1 e-scooter
      Ola S1 Sport, Diamondhead To Debut Today: What To Expect?
    • Announced at the end of 2024, the latest additions to Ola Electric’s scooter lineup were to reach customers starting April 2025, but rollout has now been pushed forward.
      Ola S1 Z, Gig Electric Scooters Launch Delayed As Company Grapples With Sales Slowdown

    • The Vision T is essentially an evolution of the Thar.e which was showcased in 2023.
      Mahindra Vision T Concept: In Pictures
    • The SXT is essentially a derivative of the Vision T which was also unveiled alongside.
      Mahindra Vision SXT Concept: In Pictures
    • The Vision X gets a crossover-style design, and just like other concept models, it will enter production after 2027.
      Mahindra Vision X Concept: In Pictures
    • With the price cut, the S1 Pro+ with the Bharat 4680 cells will be priced at Rs 1.70 lakh while the Roadster X+ 9.1 kWh will be priced at Rs 1.90 lakh
      Ola S1 Pro +, Roadster X+ With India-Made 4680 Cells To Roll Out In September; Prices Slashed
    • Ola has confirmed that the Diamondhead will launch in mid-2027 and will be priced at around Rs 5 lakh (ex-showroom).
      Ola Diamondhead Prototype Unveiled: Rs 5 Lakh Price Targeted
    • The flagship S1 Pro Sport is the first electric scooter offering in India to gets ADAS and a couple of other unique features
      OLA S1 Pro Sport Launched At Rs 1.5 Lakh Introductory
    • The Vision S is set to go into production in 2027 and is likely to evolve into a new SUV positioned within the Mahindra Scorpio range.
      Mahindra Vision S Compact SUV: In Pictures
    • Ola is all set to unveil two new products today-the S1 Sport and the Diamondhead, both of which will be powered by Ola’s own made-in-India 4680 cells
      Ola Diamondhead, S1 Sport Debut Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
    • Part of four unveils this Independence Day, Mahindra has showcased the Vision T Concept based on its upcoming NU_IQ modular platform. Designed with a “Born Iconic” philosophy, it is set for production in 2027 for Indian and global markets.
      Mahindra Unveils Vision T Concept SUV As Part Of Global Vision 2027
    • The Vision S is one of the four concepts Mahindra has unveiled today.
      Mahindra Vision S Concept SUV Unveiled

