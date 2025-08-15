OLA S1 Pro Sport Launched At Rs 1.5 Lakh Introductory

On the eve of Independence Day, Ola Electric has launched the new flagship S1 Pro Sport at its Sankalp event held at the Tamil Nadu factory. Launched at a starting price of Rs 1,49,999 ex-showroom introductory, the S1 Pro Sport, as the name suggests, is a sportier derivative of the S1 range featuring the new 13 kW Feriite motor designed and manufacturer in-house by the brand, sportier styling, new features, sporty-tuned suspension, and ADAS for the first time on an electric scooter. Interested buyers can reserve the scooter at Rs 999, and expect deliveries to commence from January 2026.

On the design front, the new Ola S1 Pro Sport comes with a sporty aesthetics that give the scooter a sharp and edgy look. The design has been aerodynamically optimised and is accompanied by small windscreen adding to the scooter’s sporty character. But that’s not all, the scooter comes with lightweight carbon fibre front fender and grab rail that not only helps in keep the weight in check but also contributes further to the sporty intent. Apart from that, the seat has been updated with a scouped out design and improved seat foam cushioning for more comfort. While the lighting on the scooter continues to be all LED, OLA has included a new DRL that increases the visibility of the scooter.

But the most significant update is on the electronics front comprising of an array of new features. The biggest is the introduction of ADAS on the S1 Pro Sport which makes it the first electric scooter in the market to get this feature. Ola had been working on this tech for a while now and it is now available for users to enhance their ride experience in the urban environment. With ADAS, the system will provide collision warnings, blind spot alerts, adaptive cruise control, traffic recognition and speeding alerts. The scooter also features a camera located on the front apron that will not only serve as a dashcam to record incidents but also can be used to record journeys and theft alerts with camera capture. The user interface has been updated to offer users with a voice assistant, customizable moods, personalised ride insights, predictive maintenance and smart charging.

Moving to the powertrain on the new Ola S1 Pro Sport, the electric scooter is powered by the company’s made-in-India ferrite magnate electric motor that has a peak power output of 16 kW and peak torque output of 71Nm. Designed and developed in-house, the new motor reduces the dependency on importing rare earth elements for the magnets. For the battery pack, the scooter comes with a 5.2 kWh pack with the new 4680 cells, which along with the new motor is rated to deliver a rated top speed of 152 kmph, 0-40 kmph acceleration in 2 seconds, and a claimed IDC range of 320 km.

For cycle parts, the Ola S1 Pro Sport is suspended by telescopic fork at the front and a preload adjustable monoshock at the rear. Braking is handled by disc brakes at both ends. The scooter rider on a 14-inch front alloy wheel shod with wide profile tyres giving it a chunky look. The seat height is set at 791 mm and the underseat storage stands at 34 litres.

Additionally, by introducing the new 4680 cells, Ola has updated the prices of the most popular model, the S1 Pro+ 5.2 kWh is now available at the sticker price of 1,69,999 lakh, and also the Roadster X+ 9.1 kWh model at the price revision now retailing at Rs 1,89,999 lakh, both ex-showroom. And to top it off, the two models can be bought at an additional discount of Rs 10,000 bring the price even lower but can be availed only till August 17. Deliveries will begin from Navratri.