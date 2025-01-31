Ola Electric Gen 3 S1 Scooter Range Launched With ABS, Brake-By-Wire, Made-In-India 4680 Cell

In the face of rising competition, Ola Electric has unveiled a significant upgrade to its scooter lineup with the introduction of its Gen 3 platform. With the switch to the third-generation architecture, all Ola S1 scooters now employ more powerful mid-drive motors, with hub motors being discarded from the more affordable offerings. Additionally, Ola has also added an anti-lock braking system (ABS) on the S1 portfolio, along with brake-by-wire tech, and also dropped the S1 Air from the lineup. Introductory prices for the S1 Gen 3 range start at Rs 79,999, with company chief Bhavish Aggarwal stating they will be valid only for seven days, and promising deliveries from mid-February 2025.

Model Battery IDC Range Price (introductory, ex-showroom) S1 X 2 kWh 108 km Rs 79,999 S1 X 3 kWh 176 km Rs 89,999 S1 X 4 kWh 242 km Rs 99,999 S1 X+ 4 kWh 242 km Rs 1.08 lakh S1 Pro 3 kWh 176 km Rs 1.15 lakh S1 Pro 4 kWh 242 km Rs 1.35 lakh S1 Pro+ 4 kWh 242 km Rs 1.55 lakh S1 Pro+ 5.3 kWh 320 km Rs 1.70 lakh

The S1 range now comprises two main model lines – S1 X and S1 Pro.

The biggest upgrade in the lineup comes for the Ola S1 X models, which no longer employ a hub motor, but instead have a mid-drive motor with a chain final drive. All S1 X models have a segmented colour LCD dash, as well as brake-by-wire technology, which uses a brake sensor to enable single-channel ABS.

The S1 X is available with three battery options – 2 kWh (Rs 79,999), 3 kWh (Rs 89,999) and 4 kWh (Rs 99,999). The S1 X+, on the other hand, is available with only a 4 kWh battery (Rs 1,07,999).

All S1 X models now employ a mid-drive motor.

The 4 kWh version of the S1 X has a peak power output of 7 kW (9.3 bhp), which results in a quicker 0-40 kmph claimed acceleration time of 3 seconds, and a significantly higher claimed top speed of 123 kmph (up from 90 kmph). The IDC range for the S1 X 4 kWh and S1 X+ is up to 242 kilometres, according to Ola.

Crucially, the S1 X+ now features a front disc brake, and it appears to borrow the mid-drive motor from the Gen 2 S1 Pro, with a peak power output of 11 kW (14.75 bhp), a claimed 0-40 kmph acceleration time of 2.7 seconds, and a much higher top speed of 125 kmph.

Unlike with the Gen 2 model, the S1 Pro Gen 3 is available with multiple battery options. The entry version has a 3 kWh battery (Rs 1.15 lakh), while the mid-spec model has a 4 kWh battery (Rs 1.35 lakh). While performance figures remain largely unchanged for the S1 Pro 4 kWh (barring a marginal increase in top speed to 125 kmph), range has now risen to 242 km (IDC) with the inclusion of brake-by-wire. The scooter also gets a redesigned seat, rim decals, chain final drive and a new aluminium pillion grab handle.

The S1 Pro+ has dual-channel ABS enabled by brake-by-wire.

The range-topper is the Ola S1 Pro+, which is set to be the first electric scooter to utilise made-in-India battery cells. Housing the company’s own 4680-format ‘Bharat Cell’, the top-spec S1 Pro+ has a battery capacity of 5.3 kWh, and a range of up to 320 kilometres (IDC), wearing a price tag of Rs 1.70 lakh. The S1 Pro+ is also available with a 4 kWh battery, priced at Rs 1.55 lakh.

This is also the scooter with the most powerful motor in the range – producing a peak 13 kW (17.4 bhp), so it has the quickest claimed 0-40 kmph time of 2.1 seconds, as well as the highest claimed top speed – 141 kmph. The S1 Pro+ also has dual-channel ABS (with dedicated front-wheel ABS), and will be available in six colour options.



Battery and vehicle warranty for all S1 models is 3 years, and 40,000 kilometres, and customers will have the option to extend battery warranty up to 8 years or 1.25 lakh kilometres by paying an additional Rs 14,999.

Ola has also announced a price drop for its Gen 2 scooter models. For the next seven days, the S1 X 2 kWh will cost Rs 69,999, S1 X 3 kWh will cost Rs 79,999, S1 X 4 kWh will be priced at Rs 89,999 and the S1 Pro will be priced at Rs 1.15 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).