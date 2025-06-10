VinFast VF6 Plus FWD First Drive: Jack Of All Trades

Vietnamese carmaker VinFast is expected to start its India operations by August 2025. Its plant in the coastal town of Thoothukudi, close to Madurai in Tamil Nadu, is one of three international plants it has commissioned outside of its home turf – the other two are in USA and Indonesia. It’s a new company, having launched its first car in 2018. However, it has been quick on the EV game both in terms of building its product portfolio as well as charging infrastructure back home. The VF e34 – a sub-compact SUV - was its first attempt at an all-electric car back in 2021 but has since expanded and currently has a line-up of half a dozen battery-operated EVs. And all of them are SUVs, including this, the VF6.

The VF6 has a 2,730 mm-long wheelbase.

VinFast VF6: Dimensions

The VF6 is a B-segment SUV that will fit in the compact SUV segment in India. It is 4,241 mm long, 1,834 mm wide, and 1,580 mm tall. So, it is smaller than a Hyundai Creta EV – the model that it will take head-on in India. From a size point of view, a more fitting rival will be the Mahindra XUV400. The VF6 is marginally longer and wider than it, but not as tall. The wheelbase is 2,730 mm – the longest amongst all EVs in this segment. Ground clearance stands at 190 mm, which is the same as the bigger VF7, which will precede it in India. It also has a decent 423-litre boot, which should be quite practical. Folding the rear seats more than triples the luggage carrying capacity. A bigger battery, however, makes it heavier, tipping the scales at just over two tonnes – heavier than even a Mahindra BE6, which also has a similar-sized battery.

VinFast VF6: Powertrain

VinFast claims that the motor in the VF6 is equivalent to those in EVs from a segment above. Unlike the bigger VF7 though, it does not have an all-wheel drive version – power goes to the front wheels only (FWD). The India-spec motor will churn out 150 kW of peak power (over 200bhp) and a maximum of 310 Nm of torque. We reckon a 0-100 kmph time of under 10 seconds with that, and a top speed limited to 150-160 kmph.

VinFast VF6: Battery

While VinFast has been using batteries with Nickel-Manganese-Cobalt (NMC) chemistry, for its India-bound cars, it is sticking to Lithium-Iron-Phosphate (LFP) cells. The VF6 will get only one battery option, which is 59.6kWh. That’s similar in size to the standard battery of the Mahindra BE6 and significantly bigger than the rest of its competitors. It has a CCS2 charging port on the front left fender. The VF6 will get a 7.2 kW onboard AC charger. VinFast claims a 10-80 per cent fast-charging time of under 45 minutes. The home charger would take a regulation 7-8 hours depending on the wattage. VinFast claims a range (NEDC cycle) of up to 460 km for the VF6. The stricter WLTP range is claimed to be around 380 km, so we reckon a real-world range of, at best, 345-350km for the VF6.

Slim LED lightbar with the ‘V’ logo adds character to the VF6's face.

VinFast VF6: Design

Unlike the bigger VF7, the VF6 has a more crossover-like look. A short bonnet with a sleek and more rounded shape. The front gets a familiar V-shaped grille with headlight clusters moved lower and to the sides. This adds a bit of visual width when seen from the front. In profile, the silhouette looks reasonably tall and slippery with a slightly curved roof, high waistline, chrome window surrounds, and rugged, plastic body-cladding. The wheel arches also get a dose of plastic and house 18-inch wheels, an inch smaller than on a VF7 or even the base BE6. The rear looks busy and well-chiseled. The hatch has muscular panels and the sleek lightbar running across with the V-shaped logo in the centre looks rather nice. The rear spoiler and shark-fin antenna add a touch of class.

VinFast VF6: Interior

At the Bharat Mobility Expo earlier this year, where VinFast had one of the most elaborate spread of models, show-goers were kept guessing on the interior layout. While it wasn’t finalised then, what you see here now is the actual specification of the version India will get, at least in the top variant.

Minimalist interior has infotainment screen angled towards the driver; note no instrument cluster.

VinFast designers have gone with a darker colour theme inside, which is similar to the bigger VF7. However, it doesn’t look as premium thanks to certain plastic panels and textures used. The seats and upholstery use a mix of vegan leather and fabric. This is a five-seat model as well. While both front seats will get optional ventilation, only the driver’s seat will get eight-way power adjustment. The front captain seats are reasonably well cushioned. The rear is mostly flat to make it easier to accommodate three passengers abreast. The steering wheel is leather wrapped, too. If you have seen the VF7, the steering wheel is similar in terms of buttons, grip, and adjustment options. The VF6 Plus also gets features such Level 2 ADAS. Its dual-zone automatic climate control also comes with an in-built air purifier.

12.9-inch touchscreen has an easy-to-use interface.

The VF6 also gets the same infotainment system as the VF7. It’s 12.9-inch unit sits high on the dashboard angled towards the driver. All car functions and more can be controlled via its easy-to-use interface. Again, just like the VF7, there is no conventional instrument cluster behind the steering wheel, and instead you get a head-up display. The dashboard looks more premium than the VF7’s, as in the VF6, it has been restricted to a different dark upholstery. Also different is the centre console. It is less elaborate and has a simpler cup holder set-up and arm rest storage.

Rear seats are flat to accommodate three passengers abreast in comfort.

The rear seats are flat, making it easier for three to adjust, plus it comes with three-point seat belts for all. There is a centre arm rest too, but no cup holders here. Doors, however, have reasonably sized pockets. The windowsill feels a bit high as it is raised towards the rear, reducing the glass window area but adds privacy. All windows have an auto up/down with anti-pinch function. Rear AC vents are standard, but there are no fan controls. It comes with USB charging ports, though.

VinFast VF6: Driving

The VF6 comes with keyless entry and steering wheel can be adjusted for rake and reach. It is easy to find a good driving position with the powered seat. Overall visibility is acceptable. The rear glass area is small, but there are cameras to assist. Starting the car involves stepping on the brake pedal and pressing the ‘Drive’ button on the centre of the dashboard. The key when inside the car initiates the system without the need of an engine/start stop button – seen in some EVs already on sale in India.

Gear selection is done via the toggle switches mounted on the dash.

The VF6 is a heavy car and that shows when you floor the accelerator pedal. The torque swells up immediately, sending all power to the front wheels. In terms of absolute acceleration, we feel it will be able to breach the 0-100kph time in 10 seconds – quick, but maybe not as quick as the segment benchmark, the BE6. Of course, we'll have to time them side-by-side to notice the difference. The steering feel isn’t too exciting and is dead at the centre but is light at slow speeds, making parking and slow speed manoeuvering easy.

The VF6 exhibits significant body roll in sharp turns.

The VF6 has independent suspension, and it is softly sprung. Low speed ride is pliant and comfortable. Sharp turns or quick lane changes are met with significant body roll, so high-speed driving on our typical Indian highways could be choppy. This also makes braking tough, although the VF6 comes with disc brakes all-around, and they have a progressive bite.

VinFast VF6: Safety

The VF6 Plus tested came with 7 airbags as standard. It also has Level 2 ADAS, which has many of the safety features covered. VinFast says it has built the vehicle structure to Bharat NCAP 5-star specifications. The pre-production model felt robust and well put-together but we will keep our final vote on that for when we drive it on less flattering Indian roads. At launch, just like the VF7, the VF6 too will be offered with smartphone connectivity to allow owners to track and monitor the car remotely as well as activate some features, such as the auto climate control.

VF6 is likely to start under Rs 20 lakh.

VinFast VF6: Verdict

The VF6 will compete with the Mahindra BE6, Hyundai Creta and even the Tata Curvv EV. The car should come with a standard 7-year battery and vehicle warranty, as it does back home in Vietnam. VinFast is said to be working on a buyback option to further calm the nerves of prospective buyers on the long-term viability of owning EVs. The VF6 doesn’t dazzle you with its design or performance, unlike some of its peers on sale in India, but it offers the option of a no-nonsense vehicle that can be a practical alternative to gas-guzzling versions of its ilk. VinFast remains tightlipped on the price but if it can keep it under Rs 20 lakh, the VF6 will have the right to not be ignored.

VinFast VF6: Specifications

LxWxH (mm): 4241x1834x1580

Wheelbase (mm): 2730

Ground Clearance: 190 mm

Boot: 423 litres

Wheels: 18 inches

Power: 150 kW

Torque: 310 Nm

Drive: FWD

0-100kph: 9-10s (estimated)

Top speed: 150-160kph (estimated)

Battery: 59.6 kWh LFP

Range: 340-350 km

Airbags: 7

Touchscreen: 12.9-inch

ADAS: Level 2

Price: Rs 18-22 lakh (estimated, ex-showroom)