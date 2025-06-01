VinFast To Launch MG Comet-Rivalling VF3 In India Next Year; VF6, VF7 To Lead India Entry

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Kia Carens Clavis EV Set To Debut In India In JulyAuto Sales May 2025: Mahindra Retains Second Place In Domestic Market; Tata, Hyundai, Maruti Sales SlideHonda E-VO Unveiled: Honda’s First Electric MotorcycleToyota Fortuner Neo Drive Mild-Hybrid Launched In India At Rs 44.72 LakhTata Harrier EV Off-Road Features Previewed Ahead Of June 3 Launch
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
ZENO EMARA FIRST RIDE REVIEW: ELECTRIC SUV OF BIKES?Mercedes-Maybach S680 Night Series Review | Ultimate Expression Of Understated Luxury | Night DriveMercedes-Maybach S680 Night Series Review | Ultimate Expression Of Understated Luxury | Night Drive
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Tata Harrier EVAudi New Q5Renault BigsterMG 7Skoda Elroq
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Benelli New TNT 300Husqvarna Vitpilen 401TVS XL EVYamaha YZF R7Yezdi Streetfighter
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
Top Tips To Maximize Fuel Efficiency Of Your Car In IndiaTop 5 Performance Cars Under Rs. 1 CroreTop 10 Fastest Motorcycles In The World In 2025Wax Vs. Ceramic Coating: Which Is Right For You?5 Most Affordable Cars With Sunroofs In India

10 Cars Named After AnimalsTop 10 Most Affordable Motorcycles In IndiaTop 10 Most Powerful Production Motorcycles In IndiaHigh Security Registration Number Plates (HSRP) In India: Cost, Benefits & How To ApplyHow To Download Your E-Driving License Online In India
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

VinFast To Launch MG Comet-Rivalling VF3 In India Next Year; VF6, VF7 To Lead India Entry

Scheduled to start ops next month, the Vietnamese EV maker has confirmed a three-SUV start – VF7, VF6 and VF3 in that order - and the promise of a reliable electric ecosystem that will include charging infrastructure and electric two-wheelers too.
Calendar-icon

By Girish Karkera

clock-icon

4 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 1, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • VF3 is a three-door ‘mini SUV’ aimed at younger audience
  • Starting price could be around Rs 9 lakh
  • Will be the third launch behind VF7 and VF6 SUVs

Vietnam’s homegrown car maker VinFast is all set to roll out cars from its Thoothukudi (formerly Tuticorin) factory next month onwards. As announced at the Bharat Mobility Show earlier this year, the first cars to come out of this coastal facility close to Madurai will be the C-segment VF7 crossover, followed by the compact VF6 SUV. However, as part of its aggressive expansion plan, the company is already planning to bring in its entry-level SUV, the VF3, too, by early next year. 

 

Also read: Exclusive: VinFast Working On New Electric Scooter For India
 

The VF3 is the smallest SUV on sale from the Vietnamese car maker. At 3190mm, it is longer than a MG Comet. It is a four-seater but only has two doors, just like the Comet. The car has met with surprising success, given its size, thanks to the interesting design. VF3 customers are going for a lot of customisation options – such as colour and decals – making it a hit with youngsters there. Remains to be seen if it attracts an audience with a similar inclination in India. 

 

Vin Fast VF 6

VinFast will commence its India innings with the VF6 and VF7 SUVs.

 

The TN facility will be assembling kits of the VF7 and VF6 to start with. The company’s Asia CEO, Pham Sanh Chau, revealed this while speaking to a select group of Indian media at the company’s headquarters in Hanoi, which is also home to its first factory. The brand is less than 10 years old. It showcased its first cars – a midsized sedan and a midsized SUV – back in 2018. While these were petrol cars, the company’s founder, Pham Nhat Vuong, took a radical decision to go purely electric. Thus, the VF e34 was born. Currently, every fifth car sold in Vietnam is a VinFast, making it the biggest EV player in the country. 

 

Also Read: VinFast VF6 Makes India Debut

 

Over the years, the company has expanded into overseas markets such as Indonesia and the Philippines in South-East Asia and even the US and some European countries. India is being seen as a high-importance market by the car maker, given its potential and uptake of EVs of late. VinFast is also banking on its ability to make “premium” cars at a cost just like major car makers in India. To keep things relevant, it is sticking to offering only SUVs and crossovers, which is what its global line-up is. 

 

Vin Fast Asia CEO Pham Sanh Chau

We aim to create the complete EV ecosystem in India - Pham Sanh Chau, CEO, Vinfast Asia.

 

VinFast’s current line-up includes VF3, VF5, VF6, VF7, VF8 and VF9. The latter two are full-sized SUVs, which are currently not being brought to India, given their high price. Interestingly, the VF9 has a 123 kWh battery size, which is bigger than any EV sold in India. 

 

Also Read: VinFast VF7 Confirmed For India Launch

 

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 Vin Fast VF 7 Electric SUV Makes India Debut India Launch Confirmed

Both the VF6 and VF7 were unveiled in India at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

 

VinFast is part of Vietnam’s biggest business house, called VinGroup. While it has humble beginnings (the founder started off making instant noodles), it has in a short period of time diversified into real estate, education, medicine and automobiles, among others. Mr Chau, who is also head of its India operations, said that the company’s approach is not just to build EVs but to create an ecosystem to support its businesses – an approach that has helped it grow so fast in the past. For example, just like Tesla, VinFast also has its charging network company V-Green, which has built the charging infrastructure in Vietnam and even buys back its cars. However, he said the company still hasn’t decided on its charging network approach in India, given the size of the country and the existing reasonably robust charging network offered by many neutral companies.  

 

Also read: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: VinFast VF 3 EV Unveiled In India
 

The company is currently close to finalising the initial batch of dealers pan-India. It is also looking at pure service partners in places where it won’t have presence to start with. It is hoping this will reassure customers about investing in the brand. The cars are likely to get 7-10 year warranty too, similar to what it offers at home. This includes battery warranty. 

 

Vin Fast Electric Scooters Bharat Mobility 2025 m3

VinFast is also considering launching e-scooters in India; the company had showcased a line-up of e-scooters at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025.

 

With the India factory expected to start operations soon, expect VinFast dealerships to open up in time for the festive season. Here’s a quick look at the tentative specs of the VF3 versus the MG Comet: 

 VinFast VF3MG Comet 
Seats44
Length3190mm2974mm 
Width1679mm1505mm 
Height1652mm1640mm 
Wheelbase2075mm2010mm 
Ground Clearance175mm165mm 
Boot  (rear seats folded)285 litres350 litres 
Power39bhp41bhp 
Torque110Nm110Nm 
0-100kph19s23.9s 
Top speed100kph101kph 
Battery18.6kWh (air cooled)17.3kWh 
Range215km230km 
ChargerCCS2 (DC compatible)Type 2 
DriveRWDRWD 
Wheels16in12in 
BrakesDisc/DrumDisc/Disc 
# VinFast# VinFast VF3# VinFast India Plans# VinFast India# VinFast VF6# VinFast VF7# Cars# Cover Story# Upcoming Cars# Upcoming SUVs
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • VinFast is working on an India-specific electric two-wheeler which will be announced later.
    Exclusive: VinFast Working On New Electric Scooter For India
  • The VF 9 was unveiled alongside other models from VinFast such as the VF 6 and VF 7
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: VinFast VF 9 Electric SUV Showcased
  • The VinFast VF 8 is an all-electric midsize crossover SUV.
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: VinFast VF 8 Electric SUV Makes Its India Debut
  • The VF 6 is a subcompact electric SUV from the Vietnamese EV maker and is one of two SUVs confirmed for the Indian market.
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: VinFast VF 6 Makes India Debut
  • The VF 7 could be one of VinFast’s global models that could make it to Indian shores in the future.
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: VinFast VF 7 Electric SUV Makes India Debut; India Launch Confirmed

Latest News

  • The electric derivative of Kia’s 7-seat MPV has been spotted on test multiple times ahead of its market launch.
    Kia Carens Clavis EV Set To Debut In India In July
  • For the second consecutive month, Mahindra held onto second place in terms of domestic car sales in the country, as Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki, and Tata Motors reported a decline in domestic vehicle sales.
    Auto Sales May 2025: Mahindra Retains Second Place In Domestic Market; Tata, Hyundai, Maruti Sales Slide
  • The Honda E-VO has been officially announced in China and is the result of joint venture between Honda and its Chinese partner Guangzhou.
    Honda E-VO Unveiled: Honda’s First Electric Motorcycle
  • Available only with the 4x4 automatic variant of the SUV, the Fortuner Neo Drive – equipped with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system – commands a Rs 2 lakh premium over the regular Fortuner diesel.
    Toyota Fortuner Neo Drive Mild-Hybrid Launched In India At Rs 44.72 Lakh
  • The short video reveals that the Harrier EV will get features such as off-road drive modes, a transparent mode for the 360 camera and more.
    Tata Harrier EV Off-Road Features Previewed Ahead Of June 3 Launch
  • Scheduled to start ops next month, the Vietnamese EV maker has confirmed a three-SUV start – VF7, VF6 and VF3 in that order - and the promise of a reliable electric ecosystem that will include charging infrastructure and electric two-wheelers too.
    VinFast To Launch MG Comet-Rivalling VF3 In India Next Year; VF6, VF7 To Lead India Entry
  • The Masāra edition is JLR’s second special edition Range Rover for the Indian market after the Ranthambore Edition last year.
    India-Specific Range Rover SV Masāra Edition Launched At Rs 4.99 Crore; All 12 Units Sold Out
  • The RS 457, as standard, now comes with a 4-year or 48,000 kilometres warranty, up from the original 3-year or 36,000 kilometres warranty.
    Aprilia RS 457 Gets Upgraded Standard Warranty In India
  • If you thought Aston Martin couldn’t get any posher, think again. Welcome the Palm Beach Edition DB12 Volante—a one-of-one, drop-top, drop-dead-gorgeous grand tourer that’s basically what James Bond would drive if he retired in Miami.
    One-Off Aston Martin DB12 Volante Takes ‘Palm Beach’ Vibes Quite Literally
  • Kawasaki’s flagship sport naked which, once launched, will sit above its most popular model in India, the Kawasaki Z900.
    2026 Kawasaki Z1100 To Be Introduced Soon
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • VinFast To Launch MG Comet-Rivalling VF3 In India Next Year; VF6, VF7 To Lead India Entry