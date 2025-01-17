Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: VinFast VF 3 EV Unveiled In India

Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer VinFast showcased several models from its global portfolio at the Auto Expo 2025. Among the bigger VF models, the spotlight was on the VF 3, the company’s smallest electric car. First unveiled globally in August 2023, the VF 3 gained significant attention in its home market, as by May 2024 – when bookings opened in Vietnam – VinFast had secured 27,649 non-refundable orders for its smallest offering.

Also Read: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 Day 1 Live Updates: Launches, Unveils, Announcements and More

The VF 3 is a compact two-door, four-seat electric vehicle with dimensions of 3,190mm in length, 1,679mm in width, and 1,622mm in height, and a wheelbase measuring 2,075mm. Despite its small size, VinFast categorises it as a ‘mini-SUV.’ Designed to give it a retro-inspired design, the VF 3 has a boxy silhouette. It has a 191mm ground clearance and rides on 16-inch alloy, aerodynamically optimised wheels.

The VF 3 comes equipped with features such as a freestanding 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system supporting Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a panoramic sunroof, Wireless charging, keyless entry, and more. The interior is minimalist, featuring a two-spoke steering wheel and vertically stacked AC vents on either end accentuated by contrasting yellow highlights. For boot space, the rear seat can be folded to expand the cargo space to 285 litres.

The VF 3 is powered by a 32 kW electric motor mounted on the rear axle, delivering a maximum torque of 110 Nm. It accelerates from 0 to 50 kmph in 5.3 seconds. The motor is paired with an 18.64 kWh lithium-ion battery, offering a range of up to 210 km per charge (based on the NEDC cycle). Using a fast charger, the battery can be recharged from 10% to 70% in just 36 minutes.