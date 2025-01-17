Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 Day 1 Live Updates: Launches, Unveils, Announcements and More

India is all set to host the second iteration of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo, set to start from today. The event will be held from January 17 to January 22, held at Pragati Maidan in Delhi. The day will start with Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, delivering his address. This year’s expo will see an even larger lineup of companies taking part which include the likes of BYD India , Hyundai Motor India , and MG Motor India . There is also a long list of cars and two-wheelers that will be launched or unveiled at the venue.

The biggest unveils at the event are expected to be from the likes of Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, and Skoda. Maruti Suzuki’s stall will feature its first-ever EV, the e Vitara, which will be launched in India later this year. Hyundai India will launch the much-awaited Creta Electric in India. Skoda on the other hand, will showcase its entire lineup of cars that it plans to launch later this year, which includes the Octavia RS, new Skoda Kodiaq and new Skoda Superb. When it comes to two-wheelers, Hero MotoCorp, is expected to launch a few of its EICMA showcases at this event which include the Xpulse 210, Xtreme 250 and the updated Mavrick. Companies such as Yamaha and Suzuki are also expected to have some interesting showcases today.



