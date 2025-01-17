Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 Day 1 Live Updates: Launches, Unveils, Announcements and More
By car&bike Team
1 mins read
Published on January 17, 2025
Highlights
- Today is day 1 of the Bharat Mobility Expo.
- To start with the prime minister’s address at 10 AM.
- Day will include launches and unveils from the likes of Hyundai and Maruti Suzuki.
India is all set to host the second iteration of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo, set to start from today. The event will be held from January 17 to January 22, held at Pragati Maidan in Delhi. The day will start with Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, delivering his address. This year’s expo will see an even larger lineup of companies taking part which include the likes of BYD India, Hyundai Motor India, and MG Motor India. There is also a long list of cars and two-wheelers that will be launched or unveiled at the venue.
The biggest unveils at the event are expected to be from the likes of Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, and Skoda. Maruti Suzuki’s stall will feature its first-ever EV, the e Vitara, which will be launched in India later this year. Hyundai India will launch the much-awaited Creta Electric in India. Skoda on the other hand, will showcase its entire lineup of cars that it plans to launch later this year, which includes the Octavia RS, new Skoda Kodiaq and new Skoda Superb. When it comes to two-wheelers, Hero MotoCorp, is expected to launch a few of its EICMA showcases at this event which include the Xpulse 210, Xtreme 250 and the updated Mavrick. Companies such as Yamaha and Suzuki are also expected to have some interesting showcases today.
Yamaha is all set to have a diverse lineup at the event.
A particularly interesting showcase at the Yamaha stall is the Lander 250. This dual sport motorcycle is currently on sale in the Brazilian market.
The Yamaha Lander 250 will feature a 249 cc SOHC engine that churns out nearly 20 bhp.
Also on display is the highly-awaited Yamaha Tenere 700. Multiple reports have stated that the motorcycle will be launched in the Indian market sometime in the future.
Yamaha has also showcased the R7 supersport at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
The Porsche stall at the Auto Expo features some of their latest products. These include the Macan EV, 911 GT3 RS, Porsche Panamera GTS, and the facelifted version of the Taycan.
The Prime Minister's address is all set to start in a few minutes.
The Prime Minister pays his respects to Ratan Tata and Osamu Suzuki, two titans of the Auto Industry that passed away recently.
The Prime Minister states that over 36 billion USD were invested in the Indian market by foreign Auto OEMs.
The Prime Minister states the need to promote solar-powered mobility solutions in addition to EVs.
Some interesting showcases at the BYD stall at the Auto Expo. This is the Yangwang U8, a luxury SUV, sold by Yangwang, BYD's luxury brand in the global market.
Other showcases at the BYD stall include the Sealion 6, a plug-in-hybrid vehicle sold by the Chinese company abroad. If this vehicle is launched, it will be the first PHEV to be retailed in India by BYD.
Maruti Suzuki is all set to showcase the e Vitara at the venue in a few minutes.
The e Vitara will be sold through Nexa outlets in India.
The next launch of the day from Hero MotoCorp is the Xoom 160, with prices starting from Rs 1.48 lakh (ex-showroom).
Meanwhile, Toyota has showcased the Urban BEV concept at its stall, which is essentially the e Vitara's electric counterpart in concept form.
A production-spec version of the concept, called the Urban Cruiser EV was unveiled last year. The vehicle will go on sale in global markets later this year.
Suzuki India also has some exciting showcases for today which include the new Access 125 and the all-electric e-Access.
Hero MotoCorp will soon launch a range of new products, with the first launch being the Xoom 125.
And here it is! Hero MotoCorp has finally launched the Xoom 125 in India at Rs 86,900 (ex-showroom).
Finally, the prices for the Hero Xpulse 210 has been revealed. The motorcycle, which Hero says will be offered in two variants will be priced from Rs 1.76 lakh (ex-showroom).
Next up is the launch of Hero's streetfighter, the Xtreme 250R, the prices for which commence at Rs 1.70 lakh (ex-showroom).
Bookings for the new products from Hero will commence from February while deliveries start from March.
BMW's first launch of the day is the long-wheelbase version of the iX1 all-electric SUV. The iX1 LWB is priced at Rs 49 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. This is the first all-electric long-wheelbase SUV in the country.
The iX1 LWB is 116 mm longer than the standard iX1, with the wheelbase stretched by 108 mm.
Mercedes-Benz has put the concept CLA class on display at the 2025 Auto Expo.
The Mercedes-Maybach EQS Night Series has been launched in India at Rs 2.63 crore.
Hyundai has just announced prices for its latest product, the Creta EV. The all-electric vehicle will start from Rs 17.99 lakh going all the way up to Rs 23.50 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).
At this price, it is quite a bit more expensive than the Curvv EV, which is offered with larger 45 kWh and 55 kWh battery packs. For reference, the prices of the Curvv EV range from Rs 17.49 lakh to Rs. 21.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India).