Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: MG ZS HEV (Astor Facelift) Makes India Debut

Alongside showcasing its premium range of electric and ICE vehicles, MG also had a hybrid electric vehicle on display at its pavilion in the form of the new ZS HEV.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 20, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • MG Astor facelift showcased at Auto Expo 2025
  • Gets a hybrid powertrain option; combined output is 192 bhp
  • Has a sportier design than its predecessor

JSW MG Motor India showcased the updated MG ZS HEV, essentially the new version of the Astor, at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The British automaker displayed a handful of cars, including the Cyberster electric roadster, the M9 MPV, and the Majestor SUV – all of which are likely to launch in India this year. Focusing on the Astor facelift here, which now features a hybrid powertrain and was globally unveiled in August 2024. 

 

Also Read: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: MG Cyberster Showcased; Bookings Open In March 2025

 

MG ZS HEV Astor Facelift 1

The refreshed MG ZS (Astor) has a more dynamic design, in line with the design language of MG’s global models. Up front, the SUV features a wide black mesh grille, sleek wraparound LED headlamps, and a redesigned bumper with updated air intakes, giving the SUV a rather aggressive stance. For the profile, changes are more subtle, with slightly revised wheel arches and newly designed alloy wheels. At the rear, the SUV sports a redesigned taillight and a reworked bumper, giving it a sharper and more upright profile than the previous model.

 

Also Read: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: MG 7 Trophy Four-Door Coupe Showcased In India

 

New MG Astor

As for the interior, the centre console now includes a vertical wireless charging pad, with the start/stop button integrated into the console. Below the console are positioned two cupholders and a restyled gear lever. On the feature front, the SUV is equipped with a 12.3-inch infotainment system, a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, automatic headlights, keyless entry, Among other features. 

 

Also Read: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: MG M9 Luxury Electric MPV Unveiled

 

MG ZS HEV Astor Facelift 2

The main highlight of the new MG ZS HEV, or Astor, is that it now gets a hybrid powertrain. It combines a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine – churning out 101 bhp and 250 Nm of torque – with a 100 kW electric motor, supported by a 1.83 kWh battery pack. Together, the setup delivers a combined output of 192 bhp.

 

While MG has yet to confirm the exact launch timeline for the Astor facelift in India, we expect it to happen soon. 

MG HS PHEV India

Alongside the ZS HEV, MG also showcased the HS PHEV, a slightly larger plug-in hybrid SUV. The HS PHEV is powered by a 1.5-litre engine paired with a 24.7 kWh battery, belting out  a combined 303 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. It also has an electric-only range of 121 km.  

 

