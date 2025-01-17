Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: MG M9 Luxury Electric MPV Unveiled

JSW MG Motor India has entered the luxury MPV space in India with the M9 electric MPV. Essentially a rebadged version of the Maxus MIFA 9 MPV which is sold in many global markets, the M9 will be launched later this year and will be retailed through the new MG Select range of Premium dealerships. MG will open bookings for the M9 electric MPV in March 2025, with deliveries to commence from April 2.

Cabin gets a freestanding 12.3-inch touchscreen system.

The M9 gets many signature design cues of a luxury MPV which includes a boxy silhouette, flat roofline, and a tall glasshouse. Sleek DRLs are placed above the headlights while the rear gets attractive looking connected tail lamps. Electric sliding rear doors are a highlight on the MPV that is more than 5 meters long (5,270 mm) and is 2 meters wide. Wheelbase is also quite generous at 3,200 mm.



The cabin features a freestanding 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster. A single AC vent runs the entire width of the dashboard while the second row gets captain seats with individual touchscreens. They are also equipped with eight massage modes and the MPV also gets three-zone climate control.



The M9 is equipped with a 90 kWh battery pack that helps make 241 bhp and 350 Nm. The MPV has come with a claimed range of 430 kms on a single charge (WLTP).

