Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: MG M9 Luxury Electric MPV Unveiled

JSW MG Motor India has entered the MPV Segment in the Indian market with M9 Electric. The lxuury MPV comes with a claimed range of 430 kms.
Calendar-icon

By Shams Raza Naqvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 17, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • The M9 will be launched in the market later this year
  • It is essentially a rebadged version of the Maxus MIFA 9 MPV sold globally
  • It will be retailed through the new MG Select range of Premium dealerships

JSW MG Motor India has entered the luxury MPV space in India with the M9 electric MPV. Essentially a rebadged version of the Maxus MIFA 9 MPV which is sold in many global markets, the M9 will be launched later this year and will be retailed through the new MG Select range of Premium dealerships. MG will open bookings for the M9 electric MPV in March 2025, with deliveries to commence from April 2.

 

Also Read: MG Windsor EV Prices Hiked By Rs 50,000; Range Now Starts At Rs 14 Lakh

AD 4nXe1qaBHCH2Ys90JIE 3JOk EPAKAhugiTxHe3SBPSPIZoOtXe15eL sdRSM6cchj661WvhVFjYGVw10jP2t2cXuM lLf2NDooBRzHzIkbWVLMBkVwcogmOSZVenNx8YPlBCv137jg?key=OGgls8kDfmV0R

Cabin gets a freestanding 12.3-inch touchscreen system.

 

The M9 gets many signature design cues of a luxury MPV which includes a boxy silhouette, flat roofline, and a tall glasshouse. Sleek DRLs are placed above the headlights while the rear gets attractive looking connected tail lamps. Electric sliding rear doors are a highlight on the MPV that is more than 5 meters long (5,270 mm) and is 2 meters wide. Wheelbase is also quite generous at 3,200 mm. 
 

Also Read: MG Cyberster India Specifications Revealed Ahead Of January 2025 Launch

 

The cabin features a freestanding 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster. A single AC vent runs the entire width of the dashboard while the second row gets captain seats with individual touchscreens. They are also equipped with eight massage modes and the MPV also gets three-zone climate control. 
 

The M9 is equipped with a 90 kWh battery pack that helps make 241 bhp and 350 Nm. The MPV has come with a claimed range of 430 kms on a single charge (WLTP). 
 

# mg motor india# jsw# mg m9# mpv# electric vehicles# Cars# Auto Industry# Bharat Mobility Global Expo # Electric Cars
