Updated Oben Rorr EZ To Be Launched On August 5

Oben Electric is all set to launch an updated version of its Rorr EZ electric motorcycle in India on August 5. The launch of the latest iteration comes just nine months after the launch of the current EZ, in November 2024. Bookings for the new version will open on the same day as the launch, with deliveries slated to begin from August 15.

The newest version of the motorcycle is expected to retain most of the original model's design and styling cues

The company has also teased the motorcycle, giving us a glimpse of the silhouette. The teaser confirms that the fundamental styling cues of the motorcycle including the round headlamp, side panels, and alloy wheels will be retained. The motorcycle currently gets three ride modes – Eco, City and Havoc. Oben Electric has stated that the motorcycle will receive a few upgrades, although the nature of these upgrades hasn’t been spoken about by the company.

The company has also confirmed that the motorcycle will continue to utilise its LFP battery. The motorcycle is currently offered with three battery pack options: 2.6 kWh, 3.4 kWh, and 4.4 kWh. The 2.6 kWh is capable of delivering a range of up to 80 km in Eco mode, while the 3.4 kWh variant increases the range to up to 110 km and the 4.4 kWh variant offers a maximum range of 140 km. The motor on the Oben Rorr is rated to deliver a peak output of up to 7.5 kW and 52 Nm of torque. Oben says that the motorcycle can hit top speeds of 95 kmph.