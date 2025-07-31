Updated Oben Rorr EZ To Be Launched On August 5

HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Tata Motors To Acquire Commercial Vehicle Giant Iveco For $ 4.34 BillionBSA Bantam 350 Vs Jawa 42 FJ: Differences ExplainedUpdated Oben Rorr EZ To Be Launched On August 5Opinion: Will The New Kinetic DX Be Able To Ride On Nostalgia?BSA Scrambler 650 vs Gold Star 650: Differences Explained
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Review: Better ride quality and new features | carandbikeKinetic DX Electric Scooter | First LookSpecial Feature | Zero Emission Drive 2.0 With Kalpataru & ChargeZone | Clean Drives & Green Deeds
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Volvo New XC60VinFast VF7Mahindra BE.05Mercedes-AMG CLE 53MG ZS HEV
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
KTM 390 SMC RKTM 390 Adventure X PlusHonda CB 125 HornetHonda Shine 100 DXRoyal Enfield Classic 350 Bobber
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
Top 10 Safest Cars In India According To Global NCAPHyundai Creta Turns 10: Charting The SUV's Evolution Over A DecadeTop 5 Safest Cars Sold In India As Per Bharat NCAP5 Safety Car Driving Tips For The Monsoon SeasonTop 5 Most Affordable 1000 cc Motorcycles In India

Top 5 Most Affordable Motorcycles In India With Cruise ControlBuying A New Car: Full Payment vs EMIs – Which Is Smarter For Your Money?Top 5 Most Affordable Petrol Scooters You Can Buy In IndiaCountries Which Allow Indians To Drive With Valid Indian Driving LicenseTop 5 Bikes With Lowest Seat Height In India
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

Updated Oben Rorr EZ To Be Launched On August 5

The launch of the new iteration comes just nine months after the launch of the previous version, in November 2024
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 31, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Expected to get minor cosmetic changes.
  • Likely to be offered with the same battery pack options.

Oben Electric is all set to launch an updated version of its Rorr EZ electric motorcycle in India on August 5. The launch of the latest iteration comes just nine months after the launch of the current EZ, in November 2024. Bookings for the new version will open on the same day as the launch, with deliveries slated to begin from August 15. 

 

Also ReadMatter Aera 5000+ Review: Not Just Another Electric Bike

Oben Rorr

The newest version of the motorcycle is expected to retain most of the original model's design and styling cues

 

The company has also teased the motorcycle, giving us a glimpse of the silhouette. The teaser confirms that the fundamental styling cues of the motorcycle including the round headlamp, side panels, and alloy wheels will be retained. The motorcycle currently gets three ride modes – Eco, City and Havoc. Oben Electric has stated that the motorcycle will receive a few upgrades, although the nature of these upgrades hasn’t been spoken about by the company. 

 

Also ReadRevolt Motors Crosses 50,000 Unit Cumulative Production Milestone
 

The company has also confirmed that the motorcycle will continue to utilise its LFP battery. The motorcycle is currently offered with three battery pack options: 2.6 kWh, 3.4 kWh, and 4.4 kWh. The 2.6 kWh is capable of delivering a range of up to 80 km in Eco mode, while the 3.4 kWh variant increases the range to up to 110 km and the 4.4 kWh variant offers a maximum range of 140 km. The motor on the Oben Rorr is rated to deliver a peak output of up to 7.5 kW and 52 Nm of torque. Oben says that the motorcycle can hit top speeds of 95 kmph. 

# Oben Rorr# Oben Rorr electric bike# Oben Electric# electric vehicles# electric bike# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Electric Two-wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The top-spec, long-range version of MG's popular electric vehicle was originally launched at a price of Rs 17.50 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom).
    MG Windsor EV Essence Pro Price Hiked By Rs 21,000
  • The N-one e: is claimed to provide up to 270 km of range on a full charge, and also has V2L and V2H capabilities.
    Honda N-One e: Revealed As Brand’s Smallest EV Yet; Has Range Of Up To 270 KM
  • The American brand will initially sell only the Model Y, which is being shipped into India as a full import.
    Tesla Model Y Launched In India At Rs 59.89 Lakh; Deliveries Start In Third Quarter
  • The soon-to-be-launched M9 will be the first offering from MG India’s new Select outlet. It will be available in a single powertrain and trim option across three colour choices
    Here’s Everything You Need To Know About The MG M9
  • Launched recently, the prices for the Harrier EV range from Rs 21.49 lakh to Rs 29.74 lakh
    New Tata Harrier EV SUV Bookings Open

Latest News

  • If completed, this will represent the Tata Group’s largest acquisition in the automotive sector, surpassing the takeover of Jaguar Land Rover
    Tata Motors To Acquire Commercial Vehicle Giant Iveco For $ 4.34 Billion
  • The much renowned BSA Bantam name has made a comeback in a modern avatar. Based on the underpinnings of the Jawa 42 FJ sold in India, here’s a quick dive on how different both the motorcycles are from each other
    BSA Bantam 350 Vs Jawa 42 FJ: Differences Explained
  • The launch of the new iteration comes just nine months after the launch of the previous version, in November 2024
    Updated Oben Rorr EZ To Be Launched On August 5
  • The new Kinetic DX electric scooter has a design which takes obvious inspiration from the much-loved and highly popular two-stroke Kinetic DX scooter. Will Kinetic be able to recreate the same success?
    Opinion: Will The New Kinetic DX Be Able To Ride On Nostalgia?
  • BSA has introduced its second motorcycle, built on the 652cc big single platform. It shares a lot of its design and parts with the Gold Star 650. Let's take a look at how different the two motorcycles are.
    BSA Scrambler 650 vs Gold Star 650: Differences Explained
  • KTM resumes full-scale production in Mattighofen following dual shutdowns and Bajaj bailout
    KTM Resumes Motorcycle Production At Mattighofen
  • The newest addition to Triumph’s 400 cc range will be a cafe racer, expected to share its underpinnings with the Speed 400. The Thruxton 400 is expected to be launched within the next couple of weeks.
    Triumph Thruxton 400 Launch Expected Soon
  • The BSA Scrambler 650 will be launched in India soon and will rival the Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650.
    BSA Scrambler 650 Unveiled In The UK, India Launch Soon
  • The resurrected BSA Bantam 350 appears to share a lot of components with the Jawa 42 FJ and could be based on that model, including the engine and chassis.
    BSA Bantam 350 Unveiled
  • The Atto 2 gets a 45 kWh battery pack and will sit below the Atto 3 in the India market.
    BYD Atto 2 Electric SUV Spotted Testing In India

Research More on Oben Electric Rorr

Oben Electric Rorr
8.8

Oben Electric Rorr

Starts at ₹ 1.5 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Rorr Specifications
View Rorr Features

Popular Oben Electric Models