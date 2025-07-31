HomeNews & Reviews
2026 Suzuki GSX-R1000R Unveiled With Updated Engine, Redesigned Exhaust

The biggest changes to the motorcycle are on the powertrain front, which now make it compliant with the Euro 5 emission norms
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 31, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Powertrain gets a range of tweaks to help it meet Euro 5 norms.
  • Gets a Bosch inertial measurement unit (IMU) system.
  • Engine churns out 192 bhp and 110 Nm.

On the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the GSX-R series, Suzuki Motorcycles has just unveiled the latest iteration of its flagship motorcycle, the GSX-R1000 and GSX-R1000R. The biggest changes to the motorcycle are on the powertrain front, with a few electronic updates.  Now Euro 5 compliant, the motorcycle will once again be offered for sale in European countries such as the UK, starting from 2026. 

 

Also ReadMaruti Suzuki Fronx Now Gets Six Airbags As Standard; Prices Hiked
 2026 Suzuki GSX R1000 R Unveiled

Suzuki has made numerous revisions to the 999 cc inline-four mill to meet the stringent emission norms

 

On the powertrain front, Suzuki has made numerous revisions to the 999 cc inline-four mill to meet the stringent emission norms. The engine churns out 192 bhp and 110 Nm and comes mated to a six-speed transmission. The list of changes includes the redesigning of internal engine components such as injectors, cylinder heads, camshafts, valves, pistons, and crankshafts. Additionally, the lift curve of the valves has been modified, while the width of the cam chain has also been increased. Another change is to the exhaust system, which has been redesigned and now features a new arrangement of the catalytic converters. 

 

Also ReadRetro-Styled Suzuki GSX-8T, GSX-8TT Based On GSX-8R Unveiled
 2026 Suzuki GSX R1000 R Unveiled 3

The bike will be offered in three colour schemes

 

The motorcycle will be offered in three colour schemes overseas – Pearl Vigor Blue / Pearl Tech White, Candy Daring Red / Pearl Tech White and Pearl Ignite Yellow / Metallic Mat Stellar Blue. Customers will also have the option to equip the motorcycle with winglets. On the features front, the 2026 model gets a Bosch inertial measurement unit (IMU) system. The list of electronics on offer includes the Suzuki Traction Control System, Lift Limiter, the Motion Track Brake System and Slope Dependent Control. The motorcycle also gets a new roll torque control feature, which improves grip in corners and reduces oscillations. 
 

The motorcycle continues to be built on a twin-spar aluminium frame, and is suspended by an upside-down fork setup and a rear monoshock. The GSX-R1000R, meanwhile, gets an ever more sophisticated setup which consists of fully adjustable upside-down Showa Balance Free Front (BFF) forks, and a fully-adjustable monoshock. Braking duties are handled by disc brakes at both ends. 

