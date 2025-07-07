HomeNews & Reviews
Retro-Styled Suzuki GSX-8T, GSX-8TT Based On GSX-8R Unveiled

The Suzuki GSX-8T and the Suzuki GSX-8TT are based on the Suzuki GSX-8R sportbike available on sale in India.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 7, 2025

Story

Highlights

    Suzuki has added two new retro-styled roadsters to its middleweight sportbike range. The Suzuki GSX-8T and Suzuku GSX-8TT are based on the Suzuki GSX-8R, and share the same 776 cc, parallel-twin engine and electronics, but have “classic” aesthetics to underscore their neo-retro design language inspired by Suzuki roadsters from the past. The GSX-8T and GSX-8TT also share the same electronics and chassis as the GSX-8R but have distinctive retro-inspired design inspired by the Suzuki roadsters from the 1960s and ‘70s.


    Also Read: Suzuki GSX-8 Line-Up To Get Two New Models

     

    2026 Suzuki GSX 8 T m1

    The GSX-8T takes design inspiration from the Suzuki T500, produced between 1968 to 1975, but combines the classic aesthetic appeal with contemporary styling and modern technology. It sports a circular LED headlamp, flat and wide handlebars with bar-end mirrors and muscular fuel tank with capacity increased to 16.5 litres, compared to the GSX-8R’s 14-litre fuel tank. The GSX-8TT takes design inspiration from the Yoshimura Suzuki GS1000, although the 8TT is more of a café racer, with the distinct headlight cowl and bellypan.

     

    Also Read: 2025 Suzuki GSX-8R Launched At Rs. 9.25 Lakh

     

    2026 Suzuki GSX 8 T m4

    Both the 8T and 8TT share the same engine shared with the GSX-8R and V-Strom 800 DE. The 776 cc, parallel-twin features a 270-degree crankshaft and puts out 82 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 78 Nm of peak torque at 6,800 rpm. The two neo-retro roadsters also have the same tubular steel frame, non-adjustable KYB suspension, and Dunlop RoadSport tyres on 17-inch wheels with the same sizes – 120/70-ZR17 front and 180/55-ZR17 rear. Braking duties are handled by radially-mounted four-piston Nissin calipers with 310 mm front discs and a 240 mm rear disc with a two-piston caliper. 

     

    2026 Suzuki GSX 8 T m5

    On the features list, the new Suzuki GSX-8T and GSX-8TT use the same TFT console with smartphone connectivity as the other GSX models. The electronics suite is shared with the GSX-8R which includes traction control, non-switchable ABS, a bi-directional quickshifter and three ride modes. The features list also includes Suzuki’s easy-start system and low rpm assistance to prevent engine stalling at slow speeds.

     

    Also Read: Suzuki GSX-R Series To Make A Comeback?

    2026 Suzuki GSX 8 T m6

    The Suzuki GSX-8T weighs 201 kg, while the GSX-8TT weighs 203 kg, and both bikes have a seat height of 810 mm with identical ground clearance of 145 mm. 

     

    Also Read: Suzuki GSX-8R Wins Motorcycle Design Of The Year

    2026 Suzuki GSX 8 TT m1

    Suzuki Motorcycle India has not confirmed the launch of either the GSX-8T or the GSX-8TT in India. In India, Suzuki doesn’t offer the naked GSX-8S on sale as well, and only the GSX-8R is available, priced at Rs. 9.25 lakh (Ex-showroom). UK prices for the Suzuki GSX-8T have been announced at GBP 9,599 (approximately Rs. 11.21 Lakh under current exchange rates), while the GSX-8TT UK price is at GBP 9,999 (approximately Rs. 11.68 lakh). 

     

    2026 Suzuki GSX 8 T m2

    Considering the naked GSX-8S is yet to be offered on sale in India, it remains to be seen if Suzuki will consider launching either the GSX-8T or the GSX-8TT in India.

     

    Suzuki GSX-8T, GSX-8TT Image Gallery:

     

    2026 Suzuki GSX 8 T m3
    2026 Suzuki GSX 8 TT m2
    2026 Suzuki GSX 8 TT m3
    2026 Suzuki GSX 8 TT m5
    2026 Suzuki GSX 8 TT m4
    2026 Suzuki GSX 8 T m1
    2026 Suzuki GSX 8 TT m1
    2026 Suzuki GSX 8 T m2
    # Suzuki GSX-8T# Suzuki GSX-8TT# GSX-8T# GSX-8TT# Bikes# Two Wheelers
    Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

