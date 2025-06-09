2025 Suzuki GSX-8R Launched In India; Priced At Rs 9.25 Lakh

Suzuki Motorcycle India has introduced the 2025 GSX-8R with updates to meet the latest OBD-2B (on-board diagnostics) norms. This follows an update recently rolled out for the V-Strom 800 DE. Despite the regulatory compliance upgrade, the GSX-8R remains mechanically and cosmetically unchanged, and its price continues to be Rs 9.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

First launched in India in October 2024 after being showcased at the Auto Expo earlier that year, the GSX-8R in 2025 continues to be offered in three colour schemes: Metallic Matte Sword Silver, Metallic Triton Blue, and Metallic Matte Black No.2.



Powering the GSX-8R is a 776cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine, the same unit found in the V-Strom 800 DE. Featuring a 270-degree crankshaft and Suzuki’s Cross Balancer Shaft, the engine belts out 82 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 78 Nm of torque at 6,800 rpm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and features a bidirectional quick-shifter.

In terms of features, the 8R gets a 5-inch full-colour TFT LCD instrument cluster, selectable ride modes, traction control, Suzuki’s easy start system, low RPM assist and more. Lighting is handled by vertically stacked hexagonal LED headlights and an LED tail lamp. The GSX-8R has a seat height of 810 mm, a ground clearance of 145 mm, and a kerb weight of 205 kg. Fuel capacity stands at 14 litres, and the bike rides on 17-inch wheels at both ends.