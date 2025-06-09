2025 Suzuki GSX-8R Launched In India; Priced At Rs 9.25 Lakh

HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Citroen Offers Benefits Up To Rs. 2.80 Lakh On Select Models To Celebrate 4th Anniversary In IndiaToyota Fortuner, Legender Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 68,000 Tata Confirms Launch Of Seven All-New Cars In India By FY2030Tata Sierra Launch Confirmed For Second Half Of FY2026Tata Harrier And Safari Likely To Get Petrol Powertrains
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Tata Curvv Review | What We Liked & Disliked After Spending 1500 Kilometers With the Petrol ManualTata Curvv Review | What We Liked & Disliked After Spending 1500 Kilometers With the Petrol ManualTriumph Tiger 900 GT Road Test: Still the best ADV? | review | carandbike
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Audi New Q5Renault BigsterMG 7Skoda ElroqMercedes-AMG New GT 63
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Husqvarna Vitpilen 401Benelli New TNT 300TVS XL EVYamaha YZF R7Yezdi Streetfighter
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
Top 5 Most Affordable Petrol Scooters You Can Buy In IndiaCountries Which Allow Indians To Drive With Valid Indian Driving LicenseTop 5 Bikes With Lowest Seat Height In IndiaTop 5 Sports Bikes Under Rs. 3 LakhTop Tips To Maximize Fuel Efficiency Of Your Car In India

Top 5 Performance Cars Under Rs. 1 CroreTop 10 Fastest Motorcycles In The World In 2025Wax Vs. Ceramic Coating: Which Is Right For You?5 Most Affordable Cars With Sunroofs In India10 Cars Named After Animals
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

2025 Suzuki GSX-8R Launched In India; Priced At Rs 9.25 Lakh

The 2025 Suzuki GSX-8R gets an OBD-2B update, while retaining its mechanicals, features, and Rs 9.25 lakh price tag.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 9, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • GSX-8R now compliant with OBD-2B emission norms
  • No mechanical or feature changes; price remains unchanged
  • Powered by a 776cc twin-cylinder engine paired with a 6-speed gearbox

Suzuki Motorcycle India has introduced the 2025 GSX-8R with updates to meet the latest OBD-2B (on-board diagnostics) norms. This follows an update recently rolled out for the V-Strom 800 DE. Despite the regulatory compliance upgrade, the GSX-8R remains mechanically and cosmetically unchanged, and its price continues to be Rs 9.25 lakh (ex-showroom). 

 

Also Read: 2025 Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Launched In India At Rs 10.30 Lakh
 Suzuki GSX 8 R Gets An OBD 2 B Update Priced At Rs 9 25 Lakh
First launched in India in October 2024 after being showcased at the Auto Expo earlier that year, the GSX-8R in 2025 continues to be offered in three colour schemes: Metallic Matte Sword Silver, Metallic Triton Blue, and Metallic Matte Black No.2. 
 
Powering the GSX-8R is a 776cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine, the same unit found in the V-Strom 800 DE. Featuring a 270-degree crankshaft and Suzuki’s Cross Balancer Shaft, the engine belts out 82 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 78 Nm of torque at 6,800 rpm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and features a bidirectional quick-shifter. 

 

Also Read: Suzuki V-Strom SX, Avenis, And Gixxer Series Now Available On Flipkart

 suzuki gsx 8r gets an obd 2b update priced at rs 925 lakh
In terms of features, the 8R gets a 5-inch full-colour TFT LCD instrument cluster, selectable ride modes, traction control, Suzuki’s easy start system, low RPM assist and more. Lighting is handled by vertically stacked hexagonal LED headlights and an LED tail lamp. The GSX-8R has a seat height of 810 mm, a ground clearance of 145 mm, and a kerb weight of 205 kg. Fuel capacity stands at 14 litres, and the bike rides on 17-inch wheels at both ends.

# Suzuki Motorcycle India# Suzuki Big Bikes# 2025 Suzuki GSX-8R# Suzuki GSX-8R# GSX-8R# 2025 Suzuki GSX-8R Launched# Suzuki Bikes# Suzuki Bikes In India# OBD2B regulations# Bikes# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The e-Access will be available for purchase initially only in cities with the highest electric two-wheeler penetration.
    Suzuki E-Access India Launch Confirmed For June 2025
  • The e-Access will be Suzuki’s first electric two-wheeler for the Indian market; expected to be launched soon.
    Suzuki e-Access Electric Scooter: In Pictures
  • In the first phase, the new plant will have an annual production capacity of 7.5 lakh units.
    Suzuki Motorcycle India Begins Work On Second Manufacturing Plant In Haryana
  • Commanding a premium of roughly Rs 7,000 over the Ride Connect edition launched at the start of the year, the Access Ride Connect TFT also ushers in a new paint option.
    2025 Suzuki Access Gains Colour TFT Display; Priced At Rs 1.02 Lakh
  • The two-wheelers can be booked through Flipkart starting April 15.
    Suzuki V-Strom SX, Avenis, And Gixxer Series Now Available On Flipkart

Latest News

  • New Citroen car buyers will get offers like cash benefits, extended warranty packages, and low EMI finance schemes.
    Citroen Offers Benefits Up To Rs. 2.80 Lakh On Select Models To Celebrate 4th Anniversary In India
  • The highest price increase has been noted in the entry-level petrol automatic variant of the Fortuner SUV.
    Toyota Fortuner, Legender Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 68,000
  • Seven new nameplates will include the return of the Sierra, two models under Avinya, along with two new EVs and ICE models.
    Tata Confirms Launch Of Seven All-New Cars In India By FY2030
  • In a filing with Bombay Stock Exchange, Tata Motors has confirmed that the much awaited Tata Sierra nameplate will be launched in second half of FY 2026
    Tata Sierra Launch Confirmed For Second Half Of FY2026
  • Tata Motors is set to shake things up in the Indian midsize SUV space by launching petrol variants of the Harrier and Safari, apart from the current diesel and the upcoming electric derivatives
    Tata Harrier And Safari Likely To Get Petrol Powertrains
  • The latest iteration of the Apache 200 gets a 37 mm USD fork, OBD-2B compliant engine, new graphics, and fresh colour options.
    2025 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Launched At Rs 1.54 Lakh; Gets USD Fork, New Graphics
  • The 2025 Suzuki GSX-8R gets an OBD-2B update, while retaining its mechanicals, features, and Rs 9.25 lakh price tag.
    2025 Suzuki GSX-8R Launched In India; Priced At Rs 9.25 Lakh
  • In May 2025, total vehicle retail sales stood at 22,12,809 units, a 5.11 per cent increase compared to 21,05,153 vehicles sold in the country in May 2024.
    India’s Total Vehicle Retails Grew 5% In May 2025, At 22,12,809 Units
  • The high-performance SU7 ‘Ultra’ will be available for both PS4 and PS5 consoles.
    Xiaomi SU7 Ultra To Be Added To Gran Turismo 7 Via In-Game Update
  • New boxy-looking scooter features a utilitarian design with large wheels and a flat seat.
    New TVS Electric Scooter Design Patented: Will This Be The Entry-Level TVS EV?

Research More on Suzuki GSX-8R

Suzuki GSX-8R

Suzuki GSX-8R

Starts at ₹ 9.25 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View GSX-8R Specifications
View GSX-8R Features

Popular Suzuki Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • 2025 Suzuki GSX-8R Launched In India; Priced At Rs 9.25 Lakh