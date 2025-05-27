Suzuki E-Access India Launch Confirmed For June 2025

Suzuki’s maiden electric two-wheeler for India, the e-Access, will finally go on sale in the month of June. Having made its world premiere at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo at the start of 2025, the e-Access – which will be sold as the e-Address overseas – hopes to recreate the success of its petrol-powered namesake in the electric scooter segment. Suzuki has confirmed it will launch the e-Access in 30 Indian cities that are presently the largest electric two-wheeler markets, next month, with a plan to cover all cities the company is present in by the end of 2025.

To make sure it is ready all-round, Suzuki has also announced it will deploy DC fast chargers at its outlets in the 30 cities it will first launch the e-Access in. Ensuring service isn’t a dealbreaker, the company has also deployed EV-specific tools and trained EV service personnel in these cities, and says its entire network will be EV-ready by the end of 2025.

Despite sharing a name, the e-Access and petrol-powered Access barely have anything in common. The e-Access' compact design is markedly different from that of its combustion engine sibling. It features all-LED lighting, and a 12-inch wheel at both ends. Seat height is 765 mm, while weight is rated at 122 kg.

The big news with the e-Access is its battery – Suzuki is the first legacy player to adopt lithium-ferro-phosphate (LFP) cells for the e-Access' 3.07 kWh battery. This, as per Suzuki, was necessitated by the need to ensure durability, longevity and safety. Range for the e-Access is around 95 km on the IDC.

Power comes from a permanent magnet motor – delivering power via a belt final drive –developing a peak 5.5 bhp and 15 Nm of torque. A total of three ride modes will be available, with top speed rated at 71 kmph.

Using the portable offboard charger bundled with the scooter will take 4 hours and 30 minutess to charge it to 80 per cent, and 6 hours and 42 minutes for a full 100 per cent charge. When plugged into a DC fast charger, the e-Access will take 1 hour and 12 minutes to reach 80 per cent charge, and 2 hours and 12 minutes to get to 100 per cent.

We expect Suzuki to price the e-Access competitively, with prices likely to range from Rs 1.10 lakh to Rs 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The e-Access is squarely aimed at the Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube, Ather Rizta and Ola Electric’s S1 series.