Suzuki Motorcycle India Begins Work On Second Manufacturing Plant In Haryana
Published on May 20, 2025
- Suzuki begins construction of its second manufacturing facility
- To commence operation in 2027
- Initial production capacity will be 7.5 lakh units annually
Suzuki Motorcycle India (SMIPL) has officially commenced construction of its second manufacturing plant in Haryana. The foundation stone was laid at IMT Kharkhoda, an industrial township developed by the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC). The ceremony was led by Kenichi Umeda, Managing Director of SMIPL, along with other senior company representatives.
The upcoming facility at Kharkhoda will be developed with an initial investment of approximately Rs 1,200 crore. In its first phase, the plant is expected to have an annual production capacity of 7.5 lakh two-wheelers. The entire facility spans 100 acres, with 25 acres allocated for the manufacturing unit and another 25 acres reserved for green development.
Operations at the new facility are slated to begin in 2027. Once fully operational, the plant is anticipated to generate employment for nearly 2,000 individuals. This new site will be the second manufacturing facility in addition to SMIPL's existing manufacturing unit in Gurugram, Haryana, which currently has a production capacity of 1.3 million two-wheelers per annum.
