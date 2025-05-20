Login
Suzuki Motorcycle India Begins Work On Second Manufacturing Plant In Haryana

In the first phase, the new plant will have an annual production capacity of 7.5 lakh units.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 20, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Suzuki begins construction of its second manufacturing facility
  • To commence operation in 2027
  • Initial production capacity will be 7.5 lakh units annually

Suzuki Motorcycle India (SMIPL) has officially commenced construction of its second manufacturing plant in Haryana. The foundation stone was laid at IMT Kharkhoda, an industrial township developed by the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC). The ceremony was led by Kenichi Umeda, Managing Director of SMIPL, along with other senior company representatives. 

 

Also Read: 2025 Suzuki Access Gains Colour TFT Display; Priced At Rs 1.02 Lakh

 

Suzuki Access 125 30

The upcoming facility at Kharkhoda will be developed with an initial investment of approximately Rs 1,200 crore. In its first phase, the plant is expected to have an annual production capacity of 7.5 lakh two-wheelers. The entire facility spans 100 acres, with 25 acres allocated for the manufacturing unit and another 25 acres reserved for green development. 

 

Operations at the new facility are slated to begin in 2027. Once fully operational, the plant is anticipated to generate employment for nearly 2,000 individuals. This new site will be the second manufacturing facility in addition to SMIPL's existing manufacturing unit in Gurugram, Haryana, which currently has a production capacity of 1.3 million two-wheelers per annum. 

