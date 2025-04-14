Suzuki V-Strom SX, Avenis, And Gixxer Series Now Available On Flipkart

Suzuki Motorcycle India has announced partnering with Flipkart, enabling customers to book select two-wheelers through the e-commerce platform. From April 15, 2025, customers across eight Indian states – Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Meghalaya, and Mizoram – will be able to browse and book Suzuki models via Flipkart. The lineup includes the V-Strom SX, the Avenis 125 scooter, and the full Gixxer range, which comprises the Gixxer, Gixxer SF, Gixxer 250, and Gixxer SF 250.

Commenting on the association, Deepak Mutreja - Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd., said, “As more customers now prefer digital platforms for their purchases, we are committed to meeting them where they are. By associating with Flipkart, we are leveraging the growing digital ecosystem to offer customers a convenient and trusted platform to explore and buy Suzuki two-wheelers. We believe this move will further strengthen our reach and customer engagement in the Indian market.”

Through Flipkart, users can explore the available models, choose their preferred variant, and place an order online. The nearest Suzuki dealership network will then handle documentation and assist with the registration.

With this, Suzuki joins other Indian two-wheeler manufacturers such as TVS Motor Company, Hero MotoCorp, and Bajaj Auto, as well as various electric vehicle brands, to provide their two-wheeler offerings on Flipkart.