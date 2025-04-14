Login
Suzuki V-Strom SX, Avenis, And Gixxer Series Now Available On Flipkart

The two-wheelers can be booked through Flipkart starting April 15.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 14, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Select Suzuki two-wheelers can now be booked through Flipkart
  • To be offered in eight major Indian states
  • Can be booked starting April 15, 2025

Suzuki Motorcycle India has announced partnering with Flipkart, enabling customers to book select two-wheelers through the e-commerce platform.  From April 15, 2025, customers across eight Indian states – Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Meghalaya, and Mizoram – will be able to browse and book Suzuki models via Flipkart. The lineup includes the V-Strom SX, the Avenis 125 scooter, and the full Gixxer range, which comprises the Gixxer, Gixxer SF, Gixxer 250, and Gixxer SF 250

 

Also Read: 2025 Suzuki Hayabusa Launched At Rs 16.90 Lakh; Gets New Colour Schemes

 

Suzuki V Strom SX 250 Static 2

Commenting on the association, Deepak Mutreja - Vice President, Sales &amp; Marketing, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd., said, “As more customers now prefer digital platforms for their purchases, we are committed to meeting them where they are. By associating with Flipkart, we are leveraging the growing digital ecosystem to offer customers a convenient and trusted platform to explore and buy Suzuki two-wheelers. We believe this move will further strengthen our reach and customer engagement in the Indian market.” 

 

Also Read: 2025 Suzuki Access Review: Still The 125 cc King?

 

Suzuki Avenis 125 2022 10 18 T12 53 03 416 Z

Through Flipkart, users can explore the available models, choose their preferred variant, and place an order online. The nearest Suzuki dealership network will then handle documentation and assist with the registration.  

 

With this, Suzuki joins other Indian two-wheeler manufacturers such as TVS Motor Company, Hero MotoCorp, and Bajaj Auto, as well as various electric vehicle brands, to provide their two-wheeler offerings on Flipkart. 

