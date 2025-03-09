2025 Suzuki Access Review: Still The 125 cc King?

PHOTOGRAPHY: PAWAN DAGIA



It's true that familiarity breeds comfort, but in the same vein, familiarity could also breed complacency. When you are as successful as Suzuki has proven to be in India's 125 cc scooter segment for years, there's understandably little motivation to radically alter a winning formula. Which is why the 2025 Suzuki Access is, unsurprisingly, more evolution than revolution. When it debuted at Auto Expo 2025, it appeared to be no more than a mild facelift at first glance, but the changes are more than merely skin-deep. To better understand if the Access is as new as Suzuki claims it is, we spent a couple of days riding it in and around Mumbai to bring you this review.

2025 Suzuki Access: Design and styling



The chrome-encased LED headlight unit on the Access is now smaller and slimmer in shape

Most people will struggle to tell the 2025 Access apart from the outgoing model. Suzuki has retained the time-tested – but also ageing – design philosophy of the Access, and only made small changes to freshen things up.

Suzuki has managed to shrink the exhaust unit by removing the second catalytic converter

The chrome-encased LED headlight unit is smaller and slimmer in shape, and the restyled apron houses more compact turn indicators as well as a U-shaped LED daytime running light. The side panels also have fresh surfacing, and ‘125’ is no longer part of the name. Suzuki has managed to shrink the exhaust unit by removing the second catalytic converter, so it isn’t an eyesore like on the outgoing scooter. The redesigned tail-lights – with the turn indicators separated from the stop light – are reminiscent of those on the older Hayabusa, and the fuel filler cap is now hidden behind a lid – more on that in a bit.

The Access gets redesigned tail lamps with the indicator units separated from the stop light

The stance of the Access continues to look somewhat unbalanced, as it still rides on a 12-inch front and a 10-inch rear wheel. The smaller rear wheel is in contrast to other manufacturers in this segment, who have already shifted to a 12-inch rear wheel. On the whole, the 2025 Access will appeal to those who prefer something that's low-key and blends easily into the crowd. Suzuki had a chance to do what TVS did with the Jupiter 110 last year – a full design reset – and I would have liked to see Suzuki be bolder with the design and styling of the updated model.



2025 Suzuki Access: Practicality, storage and comfort

The Access' fuel lid now has a shelf where you can place the filler cap

From a convenience standpoint, the most welcome inclusion is that of a remote fuel filler lid opening function. Previously, Access owners would have to switch the scooter off, take the key out of the ignition slot and manually unlock the fuel filler lid using the key. On the 2025 model, you need to merely push the key into the multi-function slot and turn it to the right, and the side-hinged filler lid pops right open. The lid also has a nifty shelf built into it where you can place the filler cap during refuelling. When I stopped to refuel, the pump attendant was both curious as well as pleasantly surprised to see this feature on the Access, which made the refuelling process quicker and more convenient.

The 2025 Access comes with two storage bins built into the back of the apron

Also new to the 2025 model are two storage bins built into the back of the apron, and while they aren't the most spacious, you will be able to fit a regular water bottle into them. And speaking of storage space, the 2025 Access has a little more room under the seat – 24.4 litres, to be precise, which is roughly two litres higher than before. The underseat compartment is well-shaped and decently accommodating, but it still won't accept a large, full-face helmet.

The Access has 24.4 litres of under-seat storage

As before, you get a USB Type-A charge port, two bag hooks and there's now also a pass headlight function switch on the left cube. The positive LCD cluster remains unchanged, and while it is legible in most circumstances, some of the text that appears at the base of the display is hard to read clearly on the move. The mirrors, shaped more for form than function, also provide limited rearward visibility.

The positive LCD cluster on the scooter remains unchanged

Seat length is 856 mm, so there is plenty of room for both rider and pillion, and at 770 mm, seat height is also perfectly friendly for riders of all heights. The seat itself has good cushioning, and has just the right amount of firmness without being uncomfortable. At full lock, the handle bar does not foul with knees of taller riders either.



2025 Suzuki Access: Performance, ride and handling, fuel efficiency

The 125 cc engine on the scooter has been extensively tweaked and is now compliant with OBD-2B requirements

The most extensive changes on the 2025 Access have been made to its engine. The 125 cc, single-cylinder unit – now compliant with OBD-2B requirements – has revised camshaft profiles, a new fuel injector mounting angle, an updated crankcase design, enhanced air cleaner box capacity and a lower idling speed. On the transmission front, the overrunning clutch of the outgoing Access has been replaced by a roller-type one-way clutch, new clutch springs added to enable a quieter start and the scooter has revised transmission settings.

With all these changes comes a drop in peak power – down from 8.7 bhp to 8.3 bhp – and a marginal increase in torque – up from 10 Nm to 10.2 Nm. On the move, it's hard to identify any perceptible drop in power, because the 2025 Access is sprightly and eager to gather speed in any situation. Be it from standstill or from speeds of 30-40 kmph, the Access can still show a clean pair of heels to most petrol-powered everyday scooters, and the responsive engine delivers a strong punch every time you open the throttle.



The responsive engine on the Access 125 delivers a strong punch every time you open the throttle

What helps is the fact that the 2025 Access generates all this power at a lower RPM, and the wide torque spread means overtaking vehicles on the highway is a breeze. The Access will comfortably sit at 80 kmph on the highway. Progress beyond 90 kmph is slow but steady, and you will eventually hit triple digits if you keep the throttle open for long enough.



Efficiency has also been prioritised with the upgraded engine. On a mixed cycle with plenty of highway running and some city riding, the Access returned around 48 kmpl. Riding with a heavy right hand saw that figure plummet to 44 kmpl, but I'm sure that adopting a more sedate riding style should elevate fuel efficiency to well over 50 kmpl.



Suzuki has also made revisions to the frame of the Access, which enable the fitment of a larger air cleaner box as well as a marginally bigger fuel tank (5.3 litres). The Access is also 2 kg heavier than the outgoing model (105 kg kerb weight), but you'll find it hard to feel a difference, given how fleet-footed the Access is. It takes corners confidently and is reasonably fun to ride for a family scooter.

The ride quality of the 2025 Access is on the stiffer side

However, the ride quality of the 2025 Access is on the stiffer side. Over broken surfaces, the front suspension relays jolts to the rider's arms and shoulders, and while the rear suspension is comparatively pliant, over longer journeys, the Access can get somewhat uncomfortable to ride, especially if your commute involves cratered roads.



The 2025 Access has good braking capabilities

The 2025 Access stops well, with the front disc brake providing sufficient stopping power, bringing the scooter to a halt without any drama from highway speeds. The combined braking system works seamlessly, and while the levers could do with more feel, the overall braking performance is reassuring. Word of advice – avoid the base variant of the Access, which only has a drum brake at both ends.



2025 Suzuki Access: Verdict

It's clear to see why Suzuki steered clear of reimagining the Access for 2025. This is still a deeply likeable scooter, with its peppy engine injecting a dose of fun into otherwise mundane daily commutes. It's agile, easy to live with and frugal, which is why it remains one of the easiest scooters to recommend to potential buyers.



The 2025 Access remains an admirable scooter, but it doesn't significantly shift the goalposts for the segment

However, I am worried that the Access is fast becoming to the 125 cc segment what the Honda Activa is to the 110 cc segment. It is so well received, that the company is now averse to making any radical changes, which also leaves it vulnerable to being one-upped by the competition. Suzuki appears to have grown incredibly comfortable with the popularity of the Access and has played it safe by only making incremental changes at a time when rivals are threatening to usurp its throne. The new Hero Destini 125 is a capable family scooter, and the TVS Jupiter 125 is also growing in prominence. The 2025 Access remains an admirable scooter, but it doesn't significantly shift the goalposts for the segment.



