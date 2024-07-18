Login
Suzuki Avenis 125 Gets New Colour Options

The Suzuki Avenis 125 gets new colour options and graphics while retaining the same engine and hardware
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 18, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The Suzuki Avenis is now available in 4 new colours with new body graphics.
  • Gets the same engine as before.
  • Rivals include the TVS NTorq 125, Aprilia SR125, Honda Grazia, and Vespa 125.

Suzuki Motorcycle India has rolled out new colour options for the Avenis 125 cc scooter. The Suzuki Avenis is priced at Rs 92,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The four new colour options include Pearl Mira Red, Champion Yellow No 2, Glossy Sparkle Black and Pearl Glacier White. 

 

Also ReadAnalysis: How 125 cc Scooters Are Driving Suzuki Motorcycle India's Growth
 2024 Suzuki Avenis 125 Launched With New Colour Options Priced At Rs 92 000

The Suzuki Avenis gets four new colour options 

 

The features on the scooter include a digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and features like turn-by-turn navigation, along with call, SMS and WhatsApp alerts on the move. The scooter also comes with a side-stand cut-off, a USB charging socket and combi braking.  

 

Also Read: Suzuki Records Highest-Ever Annual Sales In FY2023-24


The Suzuki Avenis continues to be powered by a 124.3 cc all-aluminium single-cylinder, four-stroke motor that develops 8.5 bhp at 6,750 rpm and 10 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The engine comes with Suzuki Eco Performance (SEP).

 

Also Read: Suzuki Motorcycle Records Highest-Ever Monthly Sales Volumes
 

The Suzuki Avenis 125 takes on several rivals including the TVS NTorq 125, Aprilia SR125, Honda Grazia, and Vespa 125


 

# Suzuki India# Suzuki Avenis 125# Suzuki Scooters# 2024 Avenis# Bikes# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Popular Suzuki Models

