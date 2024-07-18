Suzuki Avenis 125 Gets New Colour Options

Suzuki Motorcycle India has rolled out new colour options for the Avenis 125 cc scooter. The Suzuki Avenis is priced at Rs 92,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The four new colour options include Pearl Mira Red, Champion Yellow No 2, Glossy Sparkle Black and Pearl Glacier White.

The Suzuki Avenis gets four new colour options

The features on the scooter include a digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and features like turn-by-turn navigation, along with call, SMS and WhatsApp alerts on the move. The scooter also comes with a side-stand cut-off, a USB charging socket and combi braking.

The Suzuki Avenis continues to be powered by a 124.3 cc all-aluminium single-cylinder, four-stroke motor that develops 8.5 bhp at 6,750 rpm and 10 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The engine comes with Suzuki Eco Performance (SEP).

The Suzuki Avenis 125 takes on several rivals including the TVS NTorq 125, Aprilia SR125, Honda Grazia, and Vespa 125.



