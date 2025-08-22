Brixton Crossfire 500XC Price Slashed; Now Costs Rs 4.92 Lakh

The Brixton Crossfire 500XC has just received a price cut in the Indian market. Previously priced at Rs 5.19 lakh (ex-showroom), the motorcycle can now be had for Rs 4.92 lakh (ex-showroom). The 500XC is essentially a scrambler based on the Crossfire 500X, with styling cues such as a beak-style front mudguard, metal windshield, and number boards on the side.

Design elements such as the round headlamp, a thin old-school single-piece seat, and the fuel tank with ‘X’ embossed on both ends have all been retained from the 500X.

Suspension duties on the 500XC are handled by a fully adjustable upside-down fork setup up front and a rear monoshock adjustable for preload and rebound, both from KYB. Braking duties are handled by a 320 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc, aided by dual-channel ABS. The 500XC gets a 19-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel. The spoked wheels are shod with tubeless tyres.

The Brixton Crossfire 500XC is powered by a 486 cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that churns out 46 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 43 Nm at 4,350 rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed transmission.