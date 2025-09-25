logo
New Delhi

VLF Mobster 135 Launched In India At Rs 1.30 Lakh

Jafar Rizvi
Jafar Rizvi
2 mins read
2025-09-25 12:01:46
Follow us on
Article Image
Key Highlights
  • VLF launches Mobster 135 in India
  • Gets a 125 cc engine paired with IVT
  • Offered in four colour schemes

A new scooter has arrived in the Indian market, and it is named Mobster 135. It is priced at Rs 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom) for the first 2,500 buyers. The model comes from Velocifero, an Italian two-wheeler brand that entered India through KAW Veloce Motors. Under the MotoHaus retail network, the company has introduced an electric scooter from VLF and a series of Brixton two-wheelers. The Mobster 135 is VLF’s first petrol-powered scooter for the Indian market.

Also Read: Brixton Crossfire 500XC Price Slashed; Now Costs Rs 4.92 Lakh


VLF Mobster 125 Launched In India Price Details Specifications 3When it comes to design, the VLF Mobster 135 stands apart from other 125 cc scooters typically seen on Indian roads. The front features a split-headlamp setup paired with a tall visor above the handlebars, while the sides are defined by sharp, angular panels. At the rear, a pair of slim C-shaped taillamps complete the look. The scooter will be available in four colour options: grey, red, white and yellow.

Also Read: Brixton Cromwell 1200, Cromwell 1200 X: In Pictures

VLF Mobster 125 Launched In India Price Details Specifications 2On the feature front, the Mobster 135 gets a 5.0-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity option, keyless ignition and switchable traction control.

The Mobster 135 is powered by a 125 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine and is paired with an Infinitely Variable Transmission (IVT). The scooter makes about 12.1 bhp at 8,250 rpm and 11.7 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm, with a claimed top speed of 100 kmph and a fuel economy figure of 46 kmpl, while the tank size is rated to be 8 litres.

VLF Mobster 125 Launched In India Price Details Specifications 1

The scooter has a kerb weight of 122 kg and a 1,341 mm wheelbase. It offers a 797 mm seat height and 155 mm of ground clearance. Stopping power comes from a 230 mm front disc and a 220 mm rear disc, along with dual-channel switchable ABS. Suspension comprises a telescopic front fork and gas-charged twin rear shocks, and the scooter rides on 12-inch tubeless tyres (120/70 12” front, 130/70 12” rear).

# VLF Mobster 125# VLF Mobster 125 Launch# VLF Mobster 125 Scooter# VLF# VLF Scooter# VLF Mobster launch# VLF Mobster# Velocifero# MotoHaus# KAW Veloce Motors# New Scooter Launch# VLF India# VLF Scooters# Brixton Motorcycles# VLF Mobster 135 Launched# VLF Mobster 135# VLF Mobster 135 Price# VLF Mobster 135 Launched Details# VLF Mobster 135 Launched Spec# VLF Mobster 135 Launched Features# Mobster 135# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story

Research More on

VLF Mobster 135
VLF Mobster 135
Variants
Images
Colours
*Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 1.3 Lakh
Check On-Road Price
View Mobster 135 Specifications
View Mobster 135 Features

Popular Models

Latest Cars

  • Maruti Suzuki Victoris
    Maruti Suzuki
    Victoris
    Ex-showroom Price
    ₹‚¹ 11.93 - 23.19 Lakh
  • VinFast VF7
    VinFast
    VF7
    Ex-showroom Price
    ₹‚¹ 24.23 - 29.57 Lakh
  • VinFast VF6
    VinFast
    VF6
    Ex-showroom Price
    ₹‚¹ 19.13 - 21.22 Lakh
  • Citroen Basalt X
    Citroen
    Basalt X
    Ex-showroom Price
    ₹‚¹ 8.72 - 13.21 Lakh
  • Mercedes-AMG CLE 53
    Mercedes-AMG
    CLE 53
    Ex-showroom Price
    ₹‚¹ 1.45 Crore
  • Renault Triber
    Renault
    Triber
    Ex-showroom Price
    ₹‚¹ 5.76 - 8.6 Lakh
  • MG M9 EV
    MG
    M9 EV
    Ex-showroom Price
    ₹‚¹ 81.08 Lakh
  • BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
    BMW
    2 Series Gran Coupe
    Ex-showroom Price
    ₹‚¹ 48.72 - 50.76 Lakh
  • Tesla Model Y
    Tesla
    Model Y
    Ex-showroom Price
    ₹‚¹ 69.47 - 78.75 Lakh
  • Kia Carens Clavis EV
    Kia
    Carens Clavis EV
    Ex-showroom Price
    ₹‚¹ 20.87 - 28.41 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Explore Other Topics
Trending NewsCar NewsElectric Car NewsBike NewsComparisonsMotorsportsUpcoming Car News

Trending News

Latest News

View All