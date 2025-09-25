VLF Mobster 135 Launched In India At Rs 1.30 Lakh
- VLF launches Mobster 135 in India
- Gets a 125 cc engine paired with IVT
- Offered in four colour schemes
A new scooter has arrived in the Indian market, and it is named Mobster 135. It is priced at Rs 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom) for the first 2,500 buyers. The model comes from Velocifero, an Italian two-wheeler brand that entered India through KAW Veloce Motors. Under the MotoHaus retail network, the company has introduced an electric scooter from VLF and a series of Brixton two-wheelers. The Mobster 135 is VLF’s first petrol-powered scooter for the Indian market.
Also Read: Brixton Crossfire 500XC Price Slashed; Now Costs Rs 4.92 Lakh
When it comes to design, the VLF Mobster 135 stands apart from other 125 cc scooters typically seen on Indian roads. The front features a split-headlamp setup paired with a tall visor above the handlebars, while the sides are defined by sharp, angular panels. At the rear, a pair of slim C-shaped taillamps complete the look. The scooter will be available in four colour options: grey, red, white and yellow.
Also Read: Brixton Cromwell 1200, Cromwell 1200 X: In Pictures
On the feature front, the Mobster 135 gets a 5.0-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity option, keyless ignition and switchable traction control.
The Mobster 135 is powered by a 125 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine and is paired with an Infinitely Variable Transmission (IVT). The scooter makes about 12.1 bhp at 8,250 rpm and 11.7 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm, with a claimed top speed of 100 kmph and a fuel economy figure of 46 kmpl, while the tank size is rated to be 8 litres.
The scooter has a kerb weight of 122 kg and a 1,341 mm wheelbase. It offers a 797 mm seat height and 155 mm of ground clearance. Stopping power comes from a 230 mm front disc and a 220 mm rear disc, along with dual-channel switchable ABS. Suspension comprises a telescopic front fork and gas-charged twin rear shocks, and the scooter rides on 12-inch tubeless tyres (120/70 12” front, 130/70 12” rear).
Related News
Research More on
Popular Models
Latest Cars
- Maruti Suzuki
VictorisEx-showroom Price₹‚¹ 11.93 - 23.19 Lakh
- VinFast
VF7Ex-showroom Price₹‚¹ 24.23 - 29.57 Lakh
- VinFast
VF6Ex-showroom Price₹‚¹ 19.13 - 21.22 Lakh
- Citroen
Basalt XEx-showroom Price₹‚¹ 8.72 - 13.21 Lakh
- Mercedes-AMG
CLE 53Ex-showroom Price₹‚¹ 1.45 Crore
- Renault
TriberEx-showroom Price₹‚¹ 5.76 - 8.6 Lakh
- MG
M9 EVEx-showroom Price₹‚¹ 81.08 Lakh
- BMW
2 Series Gran CoupeEx-showroom Price₹‚¹ 48.72 - 50.76 Lakh
- Tesla
Model YEx-showroom Price₹‚¹ 69.47 - 78.75 Lakh
- Kia
Carens Clavis EVEx-showroom Price₹‚¹ 20.87 - 28.41 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- Mahindra New Thar 3 DoorExpected Price₹ 9 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2025-10-03
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2025-10-05
- Mahindra New BoleroExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2025-10-06
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2025-10-07
- Mercedes-Benz CLA EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2025-10-13
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2025-10-14
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2025-10-15
- Mahindra XUV.e9Expected Price₹ 45 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2025-10-16
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2025-10-19
- Volvo EX90 RechargeExpected Price₹ 95 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunch Date: 2025-10-20
Trending News
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- car&bike Team | Sep 25, 2025VLF Mobster 135: In PicturesFor the first 2,500 buyers, the VLF Mobster 135 is priced at Rs 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom).2 mins
- GST 2.0: Honda CB750 Hornet, XL750 Transalp, X-ADV 750 Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 88,000The X-ADV 750 gets the maximum hike, followed by the XL750 Transalp and the CB750 Hornet.1 mins
- Jaiveer Mehra | Sep 25, 2025Maruti Suzuki Invicto Secures Five-Star Bharat NCAP Crash Safety RatingMaruti’s most expensive model on sale in India received a full five-star rating for adult and child occupant protection, mirroring its sister model, the Toyota Innova Hycross.2 mins
- GST 2.0: Honda CB650R, CBR650 Prices Increased By Up To Rs 76,000The CB650R and the CBR650R are now priced at Rs 10.30 lakh and Rs 11.16 lakh (ex-showroom).2 mins
- GST 2.0: Honda Rebel 500, NX500 Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 43,000The NX500 ADV is now priced at Rs 6.33 lakh while the Rebel 500 costs Rs 5.49 lakh (both, ex-showroom).2 mins
- VLF Mobster 135 Launched In India At Rs 1.30 LakhThe Mobster 135 is VLF's first ICE scooter to launch in India, following the introduction of the Tennis electric scooter.2 mins