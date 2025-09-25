VLF Mobster 135 Launched In India At Rs 1.30 Lakh

A new scooter has arrived in the Indian market, and it is named Mobster 135. It is priced at Rs 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom) for the first 2,500 buyers. The model comes from Velocifero, an Italian two-wheeler brand that entered India through KAW Veloce Motors. Under the MotoHaus retail network, the company has introduced an electric scooter from VLF and a series of Brixton two-wheelers. The Mobster 135 is VLF’s first petrol-powered scooter for the Indian market.

When it comes to design, the VLF Mobster 135 stands apart from other 125 cc scooters typically seen on Indian roads. The front features a split-headlamp setup paired with a tall visor above the handlebars, while the sides are defined by sharp, angular panels. At the rear, a pair of slim C-shaped taillamps complete the look. The scooter will be available in four colour options: grey, red, white and yellow.

On the feature front, the Mobster 135 gets a 5.0-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity option, keyless ignition and switchable traction control.

The Mobster 135 is powered by a 125 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine and is paired with an Infinitely Variable Transmission (IVT). The scooter makes about 12.1 bhp at 8,250 rpm and 11.7 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm, with a claimed top speed of 100 kmph and a fuel economy figure of 46 kmpl, while the tank size is rated to be 8 litres.

The scooter has a kerb weight of 122 kg and a 1,341 mm wheelbase. It offers a 797 mm seat height and 155 mm of ground clearance. Stopping power comes from a 230 mm front disc and a 220 mm rear disc, along with dual-channel switchable ABS. Suspension comprises a telescopic front fork and gas-charged twin rear shocks, and the scooter rides on 12-inch tubeless tyres (120/70 12” front, 130/70 12” rear).