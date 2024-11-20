Login
Brixton Cromwell 1200, Cromwell 1200 X: In Pictures

The Cromwell series of motorcycles are the top-of-the-range in Brixton India's portfolio. Here are detailed images of the Cromwell 1200 and the Cromwell 1200 X bikes.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 20, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The Cromwell 1200 is priced at Rs 7.84 lakh
  • The Cromwell 1200 X is priced at Rs 9.11 lakh
  • Both Cromwell models get the same 1222cc parallel twin engine

Apart from the Crossfire line of models, Brixton Motorcycles also launched two 1222 cc motorcycles under its Cromwell range. These are the Cromwell 1200 and the Cromwell 1200 X motorcycles. The former has a proper retro roadster design, while the latter is a spruced-up version of it pretending to be a scrambler. Both motorcycles get the same engine but differ visually. 

 

Also Read: Brixton Crossfire 500 and Cromwell 1200 Motorcycles Launched In India: Check Prices, Specs

 

Brixton Cromwell 1200

Brixton Cromwell 1200

The Cromwell series inclines more towards an old-school design resembling the likes of the Triumph Bonneville modern classic roadster. 

Brixton Cromwell 1200 3

It features a sculpted fuel tank, round mirrors, a long scooped-up seat, spoked wheels, and a round headlamp. 

Brixton Cromwell 1200 4

The Cromwell 1200 incorporates a telescopic front fork and a twin-shock rear setup.

Brixton Cromwell 1200 6

Braking duties are handled by a 310 mm twin disc setup up front and a single 260 mm disc at the rear. It rides on an 18-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel.

Brixton Cromwell 1200 1

It tips the scale at 235 kg and has a seat height of 800 mm, while the length, width, and height are 2180 mm, 800 mm, and 1115 mm, respectively. 

Brixton Cromwell 1200 7

The fuel tank capacity is rated to be 16 litres up to the brim. 

Brixton Cromwell 1200 5

It is powered by a 1222 cc parallel-twin engine that churns out 82 bhp and 108 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox.

Brixton Cromwell 1200 2

The Brixton Cromwell 1200 is priced at Rs 7.84 lakh (ex-showroom). 

 

Also Read: Brixton Crossfire 500 X, Crossfire 500 XC: In Pictures

 

Brixton Cromwell 1200 X 

Brixton Cromwell 1200 X

The Cromwell 1200 X is launched in India in limited numbers of just 100 units to be sold initially. 

Brixton Cromwell 1200 X 1

The 1200 X is based on the Cromwell 1200 but differs with its gold rims, a bench seat, and a metal windscreen up front. 

Brixton Cromwell 1200 X 2

The Cromwell 1200 X gets the same 1222cc parallel-twin engine as the Cromwell 1200. 

Brixton Cromwell 1200 X 4

The 1200X, being the more off-road-focused variant, rides on knobby tyres (18-inch front and 17-inch rear).

Brixton Cromwell 1200 X 7

In terms of electronics, the Cromwell series gets traction control, cruise control, two ride modes- Eco and Sport, and ride-by-wire.

Brixton Cromwell 1200 X 6

The suspension setup, stopping power, and underpinnings are the same as the Cromwell 1200. 

Brixton Cromwell 1200 X 3

The Brixton Cromwell 1200 X is priced at Rs 9.11 lakh (ex-showroom). 

