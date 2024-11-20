Brixton Cromwell 1200, Cromwell 1200 X: In Pictures

Apart from the Crossfire line of models, Brixton Motorcycles also launched two 1222 cc motorcycles under its Cromwell range. These are the Cromwell 1200 and the Cromwell 1200 X motorcycles. The former has a proper retro roadster design, while the latter is a spruced-up version of it pretending to be a scrambler. Both motorcycles get the same engine but differ visually.

Also Read: Brixton Crossfire 500 and Cromwell 1200 Motorcycles Launched In India: Check Prices, Specs

Brixton Cromwell 1200

The Cromwell series inclines more towards an old-school design resembling the likes of the Triumph Bonneville modern classic roadster.

It features a sculpted fuel tank, round mirrors, a long scooped-up seat, spoked wheels, and a round headlamp.

The Cromwell 1200 incorporates a telescopic front fork and a twin-shock rear setup.

Braking duties are handled by a 310 mm twin disc setup up front and a single 260 mm disc at the rear. It rides on an 18-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel.

It tips the scale at 235 kg and has a seat height of 800 mm, while the length, width, and height are 2180 mm, 800 mm, and 1115 mm, respectively.

The fuel tank capacity is rated to be 16 litres up to the brim.

It is powered by a 1222 cc parallel-twin engine that churns out 82 bhp and 108 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox.

The Brixton Cromwell 1200 is priced at Rs 7.84 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read: Brixton Crossfire 500 X, Crossfire 500 XC: In Pictures

Brixton Cromwell 1200 X

The Cromwell 1200 X is launched in India in limited numbers of just 100 units to be sold initially.

The 1200 X is based on the Cromwell 1200 but differs with its gold rims, a bench seat, and a metal windscreen up front.

The Cromwell 1200 X gets the same 1222cc parallel-twin engine as the Cromwell 1200.

The 1200X, being the more off-road-focused variant, rides on knobby tyres (18-inch front and 17-inch rear).

In terms of electronics, the Cromwell series gets traction control, cruise control, two ride modes- Eco and Sport, and ride-by-wire.

The suspension setup, stopping power, and underpinnings are the same as the Cromwell 1200.

The Brixton Cromwell 1200 X is priced at Rs 9.11 lakh (ex-showroom).