KTM 390 Enduro R Launched In India At Rs 3.37 Lakh

The 390 Enduro R is the fourth motorcycle in KTM's 390 family in India.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 11, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • KTM 390 Enduro R Launched In India
  • It is priced at Rs 3.37 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Gets the same LC4c 399cc engine

KTM has added a fresh motorcycle to its 390 series in India with the launch of the 390 Enduro R, priced at Rs 3.37 lakh (ex-showroom). It slots in between the two variants of the recently updated 390 Adventure at this price. This is KTM’s fourth bike in the 390 family, built on the same platform as the 390 Adventure. Bookings for the 390 Enduro R have been open for a while now, with deliveries slated to commence in the coming days. KTM will also soon introduce a new variant of the Enduro R in India with improved suspension.

 

Also Read: KTM 390 Adventure vs KTM 390 Enduro R: How Different Are They?

 

KTM 390 Enduro R 21

Visually, the 390 Enduro R carries a rugged, no-frills vibe. Think slim bodywork, a beak-style front mudguard, wide handlebar, knuckle guards, and a flat seat. There’s a simple LED headlight setup – no DRLs here – and a slim tail section. Moreover, the exhaust positioning remains underbelly, similar to the new 390 ADV. 

 

In terms of hardware, KTM has used the same steel trellis frame as the 390 Adventure, but the Enduro R leans a bit more towards off-road use. Suspension duties are handled by adjustable WP Apex USD fork with 200 mm of travel up front and a rear monoshock offering 205 mm, identical setup as the 390 Adventure.  

 

Also Read: 2025 KTM 390 Adventure First Ride Review: Should You Buy One?

 

KTM 390 Enduro R 28

The motorcycle rolls on a 21-inch front and 18-inch rear setup, both wired spoke wheels wrapped in tube-type tyres. It has 253 mm of ground clearance and a seat height of 860 mm. It’s also equipped with switchable dual-channel ABS, and braking comes courtesy of a 285 mm front and 240 mm rear disc setup. At 177 kg (kerb), it’s relatively light, while sporting a compact 9-litre fuel tank to keep the weight in check.

KTM 390 Enduro R 1

On the feature front, the 390 Enduro R comes with a 4.2-inch slim TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity for music, calls, and turn-by-turn navigation. There’s a Type-C charging port tucked behind the headlight fairing, a dedicated ABS toggle switch on the left switchgear, and a 3-step adjustable handlebar to suit different rider preferences. 

KTM 390 Enduro R 7

Powering the 390 Enduro R is the familiar 399cc LC4c single-cylinder engine, the same one used in the 390 Duke and Adventure. It cranks out 45.37 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 39 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm, paired with a six-speed gearbox. Additionally, KTM has equipped the bike with two distinctive ride modes: Street and Off-road. 

 

There are no direct rivals to the KTM 390 Enduro R in the Indian market, but the closest to be so is the Kawasaki KLX 230.  

