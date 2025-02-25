2025 KTM 390 Adventure First Ride Review: Should You Buy One?

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Tata Nexon Petrol Automatic 3000 km Long Term ReviewHonda Elevate Records 1 Lakh Sales MilestoneRevolt RV BlazeX Electric Motorcycle Launched In India At Rs 1.15 LakhMaruti Suzuki Commences Production At New Kharkhoda PlantDucati DesertX Discovery Variant Launched In India At Rs 21.78 Lakh
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
2025 KTM 390 Adventure ReviewTriumph Daytona 660 Review: Old name with the same game? | Road Test | carandbikeTata Nexon 3000 Km Long Term Review: 3 Reasons to Buy, 3 Reasons to Avoid
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Volvo EM 90Mahindra Thar eBYD SeagullNissan JukeMaruti Suzuki Wagon R Electric
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Ducati New Multistrada V2Husqvarna Svartpilen 125Kawasaki New Versys X-300Harley-Davidson LiveWireBSA B65
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025

2025 KTM 390 Adventure First Ride Review: Should You Buy One?

How much of an improvement is the 2025 KTM 390 Adventure? That’s the question I had in mind before heading to Goa for the India press ride. After riding it off-road and on the highway, one important question remains. Should I get one for myself?
Calendar-icon

By Preetam Bora

clock-icon

11 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 25, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • 2025 KTM 390 Adventure priced at ₹ 3.68 lakh
  • 182 kg kerb weight, 830 mm saddle height
  • 200 mm suspension travel; 237 mm ground clearance

Photography: Vaibhav Dhanawade

 

The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure’s throttle response is crisp, with sharp response, on tarmac or over the loose surface. And I was just beginning to get into the groove, leading the new 390 ADV dancing across the gravel trail when Sherman, our off-road ride curator, called out time! Oh, come on! After just a couple of hours trying to get to know the new 390 Adventure better, we were just beginning to match steps to start doing the tango! And poof! Already time to pack up and head back.

 

Watch the 2025 KTM 390 Adventure video review:

 

Also Read: 2025 KTM 390 Adventure, 390 Adventure X Launched

2025 KTM 390 Adventure web 25

Riding back to base, through traffic, I kept thinking about what the new KTM 390 Adventure is all about. Light weight, with long travel suspension, a punchy engine with more power and torque than before, coupled with shorter gearing and a comprehensive electronics suite for a single-cylinder adventure bike – this ADV seems to have it all. Do they all come together to make it a tempting proposition, questions about KTM’s future notwithstanding? Those are some of the questions that played on my mind, and then some more.

 

Also Read: Bajaj Auto Approves 150 Million Euro Funding For KTM 

2025 KTM 390 Adventure web 31

 

2025 KTM 390 Adventure: Design & Features

 

The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure's design is a complete departure from the previous generation KTM 390 Adventure. The new model’s aesthetics are inspired by KTM’s Dakar-winning 450 Rally and the front wears a tall-ish rally-type face, complete with vertically stacked headlights, tall windscreen and a high-mounted TFT console. The screen 5-inch bonded glass TFT screen offers good visibility, even under direct sunlight, and offers easy to use menus to navigate through the controls. Bluetooth connectivity, and the KTMConnect app offers linking your smartphone to the dash, enabling turn-by-turn navigation, phone calls and music streaming.

 

2025 KTM 390 Adventure web 11

Three selectable ride modes are offered – Street, Rain and Off-Road, with Off-Road offering even more customisability in throttle maps, switchable traction control and Off-Road ABS. There’s a three-dimensional inertial measurement unit (IMU) that powers the lean-sensitive traction control and cornering ABS. Rain mode offers reduced throttle response and more intrusive traction control, but overall throttle response is same across the ride modes at engine speeds of over 5,500 rpm. For longer highway journeys, there’s a standard cruise control system.

 

2025 KTM 390 Adventure web 10

According to KTM, the 2025 390 Adventure is the most off-road capable adventure bike in its segment. And to give it that capability, it comes with a 21-inch front wheel and 17-inch rear wheel combination (wire spoke) with KTM’s patented tubeless wheels. And the design of the wheels is unlike the cross-spoke tubeless rims that we see in many adventure motorcycles these days. 

 

2025 KTM 390 Adventure web 34

There’s long-travel suspension, with a 43 mm WP APEX USD fork up front, adjustable for rebound and compression damping (30 clicks), with 200 mm stroke. At the rear as well, the WP APEX monoshock gets preload and rebound damping adjustability (20 clicks), with 205 mm travel. Seat height is 830 mm, but the profile of the seat is narrow up front, making it easy and convenient for me to place both feet firmly on terra firma. Anyone above 5’6” shouldn’t face any issues with the saddle height, unless one is not accustomed to tall-ish adventure bikes.  

 

2025 KTM 390 Adventure web 47

Ground clearance is an impressive 237 mm, with a standard bash plate which should take care of protection over most off-road conditions, unless you’re inclined to go rock bashing or extreme enduro use. The bash plate, plastic knuckle guards, crash guard and sliders are all standard, so you don’t need to go shopping for basic protection. And talking of protection, the graphics on the bodywork are not stickers, but molded into the bodywork in several layers, to avoid scratches in case of any falls while riding off-road. 

 

Also Read: 2025 KTM 390 Adventure, 390 Adventure X Specifications Revealed

 

2025 KTM 390 Adventure web 24

2025 KTM 390 Adventure: Engine & Performance

 

On the first afternoon of the 2025 KTM 390 Adventure press ride, we set out on a newly constructed highway, exploring the bike’s high-speed manners, as well as street dynamics. The idea was to get familiar with the bike’s ergonomics and controls, and to take some shots on tarmac and some details, before the sun set. In all, it was roughly about two hours’ time, not enough to shoot and evaluate a new motorcycle, but just about enough to skim the surface and get familiar. The next morning’s ride included a highway dash to our off-road location, a curated trail in Goa’s backyard, which included hard-packed rock, gravel as well as technical climbs up and down some trails. 

 

2025 KTM 390 Adventure web 1

The new engine is all about tractability and performance. In numbers, the 399 cc, LC4c single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine makes 45.3 bhp at 8500 rpm and 39 Nm of peak torque at 6500 rpm. And it’s about how the power and torque is delivered with the shorter gearing (with a 15-teeth front sprocket and 46-teeth rear sprocket), compared to the 15/45 sprocket sizes of the last-generation KTM 390 Adventure. The new 390 Adventure certainly has improved tractability at lower gears, and this is apparent while negotiating city traffic, out on the highway as well, and even over the loose stuff.

 

2025 KTM 390 Adventure web 6

If the last-generation 390 Adventure had a somewhat peaky power delivery, where you always needed to have the engine on the boil, the new 390 Adventure’s excellent low-end tractability and mid-range grunt makes it pull cleanly from as low as 3,000 rpm. And shifting up through the six-speed gearbox (with a standard upshift quickshifter) will have you reach high triple digit speeds in no time. We saw a speedo-indicated maximum speed of over 150 kmph, and the dash from 80 to 100-130 kmph is urgent and quick, which should come in handy for overtakes on the highway. 

 

2025 KTM 390 Adventure web 37

On the flip side, considering it’s a single-cylinder engine, the LC4c does feel buzzy, particularly around the footpegs at around 6,000 rpm, when you will be sitting at 100 kmph in top gear. But it’s not alarming, nor does it feel very rattly to really rob you of the engine’s performance and refinement. The biggest takeaway from the new 390 Adventure’s performance is its tractability and flexibility, in crawling speeds, out on the highway, and even when you do decide to venture off-road.

2025 KTM 390 Adventure web 45

 

2025 KTM 390 Adventure: Ride & Handling

 

The WP suspension makes light work of soaking up all kinds of road undulations, and on tarmac it’s a comfortable place to be in, with the tall windscreen offering good protection from wind blast at high speed. Dynamics are pretty good too, and whether taking corners, or manoeuvring sweeping curves, the 390 Adventure remains stable, planted and confident. Brakes offer decent stopping power as well, although the long-travel suspension has a tendency to dive under hard braking. The sintered pads offer good bite, and even with the axially mounted ByBre calipers, the 320 mm front disc offers confident stopping power.

 

2025 KTM 390 Adventure web 40

 

2025 KTM 390 Adventure: Off-Road Performance

 

Off the road is where the 2025 KTM 390 Adventure truly comes into its own. Our off-road experience included a ride across a gravel trail, over some hard-packed surfaces and some slightly technical climbs and downhill sections. Not even once did the new KTM 390 Adventure feel like a handful or incapable of tackling any of the obstacles or terrain that we introduced it to. Standing up ergonomics feel natural, and the throttle response is crisp and allows more control to slide in and out over loose terrain.

 

2025 KTM 390 Adventure web 5

But this is where experienced riders will seek something more, and that is where the 390 Adventure could do with some extra kit, like a slightly taller seat and higher-spec suspension to take on more challenging terrain. But even then, the standard KTM 390 Adventure with its overall agility and impeccable off-road manners is an all-round impressive package that deserves a long list of praises. 

 

2025 KTM 390 Adventure web 23

 

2025 KTM 390 Adventure: Price & Value

 

The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure is priced at Rs. 3,67,699 (Ex-showroom) and is offered in just two dual-tone colour options, either orange with white components, or white with orange components. And considering the list of features, kit, performance and capability it comes with, its price to value proposition is difficult to ignore. In fact, it is possibly THE best adventure motorcycle you can think of right now, and not just in its segment, but also considering rivals a segment or two above it, with bigger engines boasting more performance and features. 

 

2025 KTM 390 Adventure web 42

The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure offers a tempting proposition, one that will be difficult to beat, unless of course, the higher-spec KTM 390 Adventure R is launched in India, which will indeed make it an even more irresistible package in the sub-Rs. 5 lakh price bracket. And then there’s the other value proposition as well. With a made-in-India KTM, the new 390 Adventure will not be prohibitively expensive to own, and maintain, with service and spares costs being much more reasonable than any premium adventure bike. That makes it even more attractive in terms of the capability to value consideration.

 

2025 KTM 390 Adventure web 21

 

2025 KTM 390 Adventure: Verdict

 

As a product, the 2025 KTM 390 Adventure makes an extremely strong case for anyone looking for an adventure bike to buy right now, without burning a hole in your pocket. With impressive highway manners, great tarmac dynamics and excellent off-road capability, the new KTM 390 Adventure is a versatile adventure touring motorcycle that ticks all the boxes to recommend it to anyone. 

 

2025 KTM 390 Adventure web 28

What could be a nagging question for many is the future of KTM itself, but that is something KTM India says will be resolved soon, possibly by the end of February 2025. The question is not “if”, officials say, but “how” to go about getting the required investment to revive the iconic Austrian motorcycle brand. From all indications, Bajaj Auto will pump in the much-needed investment to get KTM back on the road, and to take on new adventures, in India, and around the world. 

 

2025 KTM 390 Adventure web 7

For me though, a larger question remains. Timing is everything, and I recently let go of my big, heavy, multiple-cylinder, middleweight adventure bike. Is it the right time then to get something lighter, more practical, and go orange? Or will KTM India offer the 390 Adventure R for some of us, who still want more? Great bike, this 2025 KTM 390 Adventure, but yeh dil maange more!

 

2025 KTM 390 Adventure Review Image Gallery:

 

2025 KTM 390 Adventure web 27
2025 KTM 390 Adventure web 29
2025 KTM 390 Adventure web 44
2025 KTM 390 Adventure web 2
2025 KTM 390 Adventure web 28
2025 KTM 390 Adventure web 30
2025 KTM 390 Adventure web 35
2025 KTM 390 Adventure web 20
2025 KTM 390 Adventure web 22
2025 KTM 390 Adventure web 32
2025 KTM 390 Adventure web 26
2025 KTM 390 Adventure web 4
2025 KTM 390 Adventure web 39
2025 KTM 390 Adventure web 18
2025 KTM 390 Adventure web 3
2025 KTM 390 Adventure web 14
2025 KTM 390 Adventure web 13
2025 KTM 390 Adventure web 12
2025 KTM 390 Adventure web 7
2025 KTM 390 Adventure web 48
2025 KTM 390 Adventure web 15
2025 KTM 390 Adventure web 19
2025 KTM 390 Adventure web 43
2025 KTM 390 Adventure web 38
2025 KTM 390 Adventure web 8
2025 KTM 390 Adventure web 9
2025 KTM 390 Adventure web 17
2025 KTM 390 Adventure web 21
2025 KTM 390 Adventure web 42
2025 KTM 390 Adventure web 23
2025 KTM 390 Adventure web 5
2025 KTM 390 Adventure web 40

 

2025 KTM 390 Adventure Key Specifications:

 

Engine TypeLC4c, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine
Engine Displacement398.63 cc
Max Power45.3 bhp @ 8500 rpm
Peak Torque39 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Bore X Stroke89 mm X 64 mm
Front/Rear Suspension Travel 200 mm / 205 mm
Front Suspension43 mm open cartridge WP Apex USD fork; adjustable rebound and compression damping
Rear SuspensionWP Apex monoshock; adjustable preload and rebound damping 
Tyre Size (Front)90/90 x 21
Tyre Size (Rear)130/80 x 17
Brakes (Front)320 mm
Brakes (Rear)240 mm
Wheelbase1470 mm
Saddle Height830 mm
Fuel Tank Capacity14.5 litres
Kerb Weight182 kg
# 2025 KTM 390 Adventure review# 2025 KTM 390 Adventure First Ride# 2025 KTM 390 Adventure First Ride Review# KTM 390 Adventure first ride# KTM 390 Adventure revuew# Bajaj KTM# Bikes# bike-review# Bike Reviews# Cover Story# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • KTM has received strategic support from Bajaj Auto, as well as CFMoto, which will mark the first steps for the Austrian brand to recover from its financial woes and return to growth.
    Bajaj Auto Approves 150 Million Euro Funding For KTM
  • Will Bajaj Auto bail out KTM AG and increase its stake in KTM’s parent company?
    KTM Faces Financial Trouble; Seeks Funding Of 100 Million Euros
  • KTM crossed the 1 million unit manufacturing milestone in India, as the Austrian brand continues its partnership with Bajaj Auto for manufacturing of domestic and export units of its sub-400 cc motorcycles.
    1 Millionth KTM Motorcycle Rolls Out Of Bajaj's Chakan Plant
  • Bajaj is also looking to make the Chetak available across more cities in India with the target to make in available in 100 cities from the current 27.
    Bajaj, KTM Looking At High-End Electric Motorcycles
  • Bajaj Auto posted an 18.84 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) drop in net profit at Rs. 1,138.29 crore for the quarter between July and September this year, while domestic sales recovered thanks a strong turnaround in the first half of the quarter between July and September 2020.
    Bajaj Auto Profit Drops 19 Per Cent Y-o-Y In Q2 FY2021; Registers Highest-Ever Volumes For Pulsar &

Latest Reviews

  • Over these last three months, the Nexon has been my primary mode of transportation be it to the office, running small errands around my home, and going for weekend getaways.
    Tata Nexon Petrol Automatic 3000 km Long Term Review
  • How much of an improvement is the 2025 KTM 390 Adventure? That’s the question I had in mind before heading to Goa for the India press ride. After riding it off-road and on the highway, one important question remains. Should I get one for myself?
    2025 KTM 390 Adventure First Ride Review: Should You Buy One?
  • We spent a sunny day with the new Aprilia Tuono 457 riding up to and around Nandi Hills in Bengaluru to get a taste of what this new street naked is all about.
    Aprilia Tuono 457 Review: Taste the Thunder!
  • We slap on new rubber from Eurogrip tyres on a Royal Enfield Classic 500 to test them as a worthy stock replacement for the motorcycle.
    Eurogrip Beamer Tyre Review: Introduction
  • BYD has solved the problem which the Seal sedan faced by introducing its SUV derivative – the Sealion 7. While at it, they also gave this solid solution a coupe-SUV body style that surely doesn’t look like an afterthought.
    BYD Sealion 7 Review: Perfect Family Electric SUV?
  • Once offered in India solely in bonkers AMG spec, the iconic Gelandewagen has now arrived in all-electric form. But is it as desirable as before?
    Mercedes-Benz G 580 EV Review: The Green Beast
  • We have spent some time with the 2025 Simple One electric scooter that has been updated with new features and a new firmware, and here’s what we have to say about it
    2025 Simple One Review: New Features And Some More!
  • Special Feature: car&bike’s Preetam Bora travels to a pind (village) in Punjab to experience Lohri, to mark the beginning of the harvest season, and the end of winter.
    Festivals Of India With Volkswagen: Celebrating Lohri In Punjab
  • The Royal Enfield Scram gets a slightly bigger engine, with more refinement, a six-speed gearbox, switchable ABS and LED headlight. Is it any better than before? We spent some time with the Scram 440 to get some answers.
    Royal Enfield Scram 440 Review: More Power, More Fun!
  • When it comes to the luxury segment, the mainstream options have gotten, well, too mainstream. So, if you want something unique, here are two choices that may have never crossed your mind before.
    Lexus NX 350h vs Mercedes-Benz EQB 350: Luxury Electric or Luxury Hybrid?

Popular KTM Models

car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2025. All rights reserved