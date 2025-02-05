2025 KTM 390 Adventure, Adventure X Launched; Prices Start From Rs 2.91 Lakh

Over a month after it was showcased at India Bike Week 2024, KTM India has launched the highly-anticipated 2025 390 Adventure in the Indian market. Offered in two variants, the standard variant is priced at Rs 3.68 lakh, while the X is priced at Rs 2.91 lakh. (All prices, ex-showroom). Initially unveiled at the EICMA 2024 trade show in Milan, KTM India opened bookings for the motorcycle in December 2024 and stated then that deliveries would begin by February 2025. The changes to the new 390 Adventure are notable, including a vastly different design and the new LC4c engine that also powers the KTM 390 Duke.

Also Read: 2025 KTM 390 Adventure, Adventure X Specifications Revealed

The new 390 Adventure's design is vastly different from its predecessor

Visually, the new 390 Adventure is a sleek-looking motorcycle with edgier body parts than before. Up front, it gets a vertically stacked dual projector headlamp outlined by daytime-running lamps, a tall windscreen, and a beak-style mudguard. Towards the side, the motorcycle gets a sharp-looking front cowl, a thin seat, and prominent side panels below the seat. The rear section of the bike gets minimal body panels and a small taillamp, much like its predecessor. The 390 Adventure will feature a 5-inch TFT display with Bluetooth and smartphone connectivity. The KTM 390 Adventure X is visually identical to the 390 Adventure, except for the fact that it sports alloy wheels.

The KTM 390 Adventure X is a more affordable variant of the motorcycle with alloy wheels and a smaller features list

The list of electronics that will be offered on the 390 Adventure X includes off-road ABS and ride-by-wire. The 390 Adventure on the other hand, also gets cruise control, cornering ABS, three ride modes, and cornering traction control in addition to the features on the Adventure X.

Also Read: KTM 390 Adventure: Old vs New – What Has Changed?



The KTM 390 Adventure is equipped with the 399 cc LC4c engine that also powers the 390 Duke

In terms of cycle parts, the 390 Adventure features a WP Apex upside-down fork setup adjustable for compression and rebound, while the rear monoshock is adjustable for preload and rebound. The 390 Adventure X has a similar suspension setup, although it is non-adjustable on both ends. Braking duties will be handled by disc brakes on both ends. The Adventure S will ride on spoked wheels – 21-inch front – and 17-inch rear, which, as communicated at the time of its showcase, will also be offered with tubeless tyres.

Also Read: 2025 KTM 250 Adventure Launched In India At Rs 2.60 Lakh



On the powertrain front, the 390 Adventure is powered by a 399 cc, single-cylinder engine that churns out 46 bhp and 39 Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to a six-speed gearbox, aided by a bi-directional quickshifter.