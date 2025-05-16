Login
KTM 390 Duke, 250 Duke, RC 390, RC 200 Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 11,000

KTM has hiked the prices of its motorcycles with the hike ranging from Rs 1,000 to Ra 11,000 depending on the model.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 16, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • The RC 200 gets a price hike of Rs 11,000
  • 250 Duke and RC 390 gets a hike of Rs 5,000
  • 390 Duke gets a mere Rs 1,000 hike

KTM India has implemented a price revision across four of its popular motorcycles sold in the Indian market. The affected models include the RC 390, RC 200, 390 Duke, and 250 Duke. The revised prices reflect an increase ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 11,000. The primary reason for the hike is the updated engines, which now comply with the latest OBD-2B emission norms. No other mechanical or cosmetic changes have been made to the motorcycles. 

  

KTM RC 200 

KTM RC 200 GP Edition 2022 09 26 T13 34 00 096 Z

Among the four models, the KTM RC 200 has received the most substantial price hike of Rs 11,000. It now carries an ex-showroom price of Rs 2.32 lakh. The RC 200 continues to feature the 199.5 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine producing 24.65 bhp and 19.2 Nm of torque. It remains available in two colour options blue and black. 

  

KTM 250 Duke 

KTM Duke 250 1

The 250 Duke is one of KTM’s highest-selling motorcycles. It has received a Rs 5,000 price increase, taking its ex-showroom cost to Rs 2.30 lakh. Earlier in the year, KTM had reduced its price by Rs 20,000 and offered an array of benefits. It is powered by a 249.07 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine, making 30.57 bhp and 25 Nm of peak torque. The motorcycle is offered in three colours: orange, blue, and black. 

  

KTM RC 390 

KTM RC 390 1

The RC 390 has also seen a Rs 5,000 increase in its price, now on sale at Rs 3.23 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle is powered by a 373.27 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine, which produces almost 43 bhp and 37 Nm of torque. It is available in orange and blue colour options. 

  

KTM 390 Duke 

KTM 390 Duke

The 390 Duke, often praised for its performance and feature set, has received the smallest price revision of Rs 1,000. The model now starts at Rs 2.97 lakh (ex-showroom). Earlier this year, KTM had reduced the price of the 390 Duke by Rs 18,000. It continues to be powered by a 398.63 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine delivering 45.37 bhp and 39 Nm of torque. Available colours include orange, blue, and gunmetal grey. 

  

Apart from this, sources in the know have also told us that prices of the newly launched 250 Adventure and the 390 Adventure will also get a revision in the coming days.  

# KTM India# KTM 390 Duke# KTM RC 390# KTM 250 Duke# KTM RC 200# KTM Bikes in India# KTM Bikes# KTM Price Hike# Bikes# Two Wheelers# carandbike daily
