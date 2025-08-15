Mahindra Unveils Vision T Concept SUV As Part Of Global Vision 2027

Mahindra has revealed the Vision T, a concept SUV that forms part of its new Global Vision 2027 strategy. The model is one of four concepts — alongside the Vision.S, Vision.SXT, and Vision X — developed on the company’s upcoming NU_IQ modular, multi-energy platform.

Mahindra describes the Vision T as carrying a “Born Iconic” design language, intended to blend traditional SUV cues with modern styling. Created by Mahindra’s design teams in Mumbai and Banbury, UK, the Vision T features a bold stance, upright proportions, and distinctive detailing aimed at delivering strong road presence.

The NU_IQ platform enables the Vision T to accommodate multiple powertrain options — including internal combustion, hybrid, and electric — along with front- and all-wheel-drive configurations. Mahindra says the architecture allows for a flat-floor interior, which is expected to improve passenger comfort and boost boot space.

The Vision T is being developed with both right- and left-hand-drive versions for domestic and export markets. Production of NU_IQ-based SUVs, including the Vision T, is scheduled to start in 2027. The unveiling also marks the next step in Mahindra’s “HEARTCORE” design philosophy, with the Vision T aimed at combining functionality, advanced safety, and technology through the company’s next-generation NU_UX interface.