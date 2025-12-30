2026 Kawasaki Versys 650, Vulcan S, Z650RS Launched: Now E20 Compatible
- Versys 650, Vulcan S and Z650RS updated for E20 fuel compliance
- No mechanical changes beyond E20 compatibility
- Prices increase by up to Rs 54,000 depending on the model
Kawasaki India has rolled out model year updates across its 650cc motorcycle lineup as the calendar year draws to a close. The latest set of updates applies to the Versys 650, Vulcan S and Z650RS, following the recently updated Ninja 650. The main highlight across all three motorcycles is compliance with E20 fuel norms, alongside the introduction of new colour options. Mechanically, all machines remain unchanged.
Also Read: Will The Kawasaki W230 Be Launched In India?
2026 Kawasaki Versys 650
The 2026 Versys 650 is now available in a new Graphite Grey with Black paint scheme and is priced at Rs 8.63 lakh (ex-showroom). Apart from the fresh colour and E20 fuel compatibility, the adventure tourer remains unchanged. The update brings a price hike of Rs 15,000 over the outgoing model.
Powering the Versys 650 is the same 649cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine, producing 65.7 bhp and 61 Nm, paired with a six-speed gearbox and a slipper clutch. Feature highlights include a 4.3-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, switchable traction control and ABS.
Also Read: Kawasaki Versys-X 300 Offered With Rs 25,000 Discount
2026 Kawasaki Vulcan S
The Vulcan S also receives the E20 update for 2026, while the rest of the motorcycles remain the same. It is offered in a single Spark Black colour and is priced at Rs 8.13 lakh (ex-showroom). Compared to the last update in 2024, the new model is Rs 54,000 more expensive.
The cruiser continues with the same 649cc parallel-twin engine, punching out 60 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 62.4 Nm at 6,600 rpm. The rest of the motorcycle remains unchanged, including its analogue-style tachometer paired with an LCD, among others.
Also Read: Hero Xpulse 210 Vs Kawasaki KLX 230 Comparison Review: Dual-Sport Dilemma
2026 Kawasaki Z650RS
Rounding out the updates is the Z650RS, which also meets E20 fuel standards and is offered in a new Ocean Blue shade. The retro roadster is priced at Rs 7.83 lakh (ex-showroom), which is a Rs 14,000 increase over the previous model.
The Z650RS continues to be powered by the same 649cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine, belting out 67 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 64 Nm at 6,700 rpm. Aside from the updated fuel compatibility and new paint option, the motorcycle remains unchanged.
Related News
Popular Kawasaki Models
- Kawasaki
W175Ex-showroom Price₹ 1.19 - 1.32 Lakh
- Kawasaki
Ninja H2REx-showroom Price₹ 90.11 Lakh
- Kawasaki
Z900Ex-showroom Price₹ 10.18 Lakh
- Kawasaki
Ninja ZX-10REx-showroom Price₹ 19.78 Lakh
- Kawasaki
Ninja 650Ex-showroom Price₹ 7.91 Lakh
- Kawasaki
Ninja 300Ex-showroom Price₹ 3.17 Lakh
- Kawasaki
Ninja 1000Ex-showroom Price₹ 12.98 Lakh
- Kawasaki
Ninja ZX-6REx-showroom Price₹ 12.49 Lakh
- Kawasaki
Z650Ex-showroom Price₹ 7.26 Lakh
- Kawasaki
KX 450Ex-showroom Price₹ 9.92 Lakh
- Kawasaki
KLX 110Ex-showroom Price₹ 2.92 Lakh
- Kawasaki
Vulcan SEx-showroom Price₹ 7.59 Lakh
- Kawasaki
Z900RSEx-showroom Price₹ 18.67 Lakh
- Kawasaki
Z H2Ex-showroom Price₹ 25.85 - 30.56 Lakh
- Kawasaki
Versys 650Ex-showroom Price₹ 8.48 Lakh
- Kawasaki
KLX 450REx-showroom Price₹ 9.61 Lakh
- Kawasaki
Z650RSEx-showroom Price₹ 7.69 Lakh
- Kawasaki
W800 StreetEx-showroom Price₹ 8.27 Lakh
- Kawasaki
KX250Ex-showroom Price₹ 7.78 Lakh
- Kawasaki
2025 Versys-X 300Ex-showroom Price₹ 3.49 Lakh
- Kawasaki
Ninja 1100 SXEx-showroom Price₹ 14.42 Lakh
- Kawasaki
EliminatorEx-showroom Price₹ 6.16 Lakh
- Kawasaki
KLX 230Ex-showroom Price₹ 1.84 Lakh
- Kawasaki
Z1100Ex-showroom Price₹ 12.79 Lakh
- Kawasaki
KLX 300REx-showroom Price₹ 5.45 Lakh
- Kawasaki
Versys 1100Ex-showroom Price₹ 13.79 Lakh
- Kawasaki
KLX230RSEx-showroom Price₹ 5.07 Lakh
- Kawasaki
Ninja ZX-4RREx-showroom Price₹ 10.63 Lakh
- Kawasaki
Ninja ZX-4REx-showroom Price₹ 9.4 Lakh
- Kawasaki
KX 85Ex-showroom Price₹ 4.09 Lakh
- Kawasaki
KX112Ex-showroom Price₹ 4.75 Lakh
- Kawasaki
Ninja 500Ex-showroom Price₹ 5.97 Lakh
- Kawasaki
KX65Ex-showroom Price₹ 3.04 Lakh
Latest Cars
- MINI
Cooper S ConvertibleEx-showroom Price₹ 58.5 Lakh
- Mahindra
XEV 9SEx-showroom Price₹ 19.95 - 29.45 Lakh
- Tata
SierraEx-showroom Price₹ 11.49 - 21.29 Lakh
- Porsche
Cayenne ElectricEx-showroom Price₹ 1.75 - 2.25 Crore
- Maserati
Grecale FolgoreEx-showroom Price₹ 3.05 - 3.18 Crore
- Hyundai
Venue N LineEx-showroom Price₹ 10.55 - 15.48 Lakh
- Hyundai
VenueEx-showroom Price₹ 7.9 - 15.69 Lakh
- Skoda
Octavia RSEx-showroom Price₹ 49.99 Lakh
- Maserati
MCPuraEx-showroom Price₹ 4.12 - 5.12 Crore
- Mahindra
BoleroEx-showroom Price₹ 7.99 - 9.69 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- Kia Seltos 2026Expected Price₹ 12 - 21 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-02
- Mahindra XUV 7XOExpected Price₹ 14 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-05
- Nissan GraviteExpected Price₹ 5.5 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-12
- Maruti Suzuki e-VitaraExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-13
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-15
- MG MajestorExpected Price₹ 38 - 43 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-15
- Volkswagen TayronExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-23
- Renault New DusterExpected Price₹ 12 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-27
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-27
- Leapmotor T03Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-28
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-30
- Nissan TektonExpected Price₹ 19 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-12
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-13
- Tata Sierra EVExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-17
- Isuzu D-Max EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-17
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-02-19
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-24
- BYD New Atto 3 EVExpected Price₹ 25 - 27 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-25
- Volvo EM 90Expected Price₹ 60 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-26
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-28
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-28
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-09
- Mercedes-Benz CLA EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-11
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-15
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-18
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-18
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-19
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-24
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-26
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-16
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-20
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-21
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-22
- Skoda 7S ConceptExpected Price₹ 28 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-22
- Mahindra eKUV100Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-23
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-23
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-05
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-10
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-21
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-22
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-23
- Maruti Suzuki 2026 BrezzaExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-26
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-26
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-28
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-18
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-26
- Volvo ES90 ElectricExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-05
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-19
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-28
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-05
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-13
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Mahindra XUV 3XO EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-16
- Kia Syros EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-20
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-25
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-27
- Toyota Urban Cruiser EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-28
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-01
- Mahindra Global Pik Up conceptExpected Price₹ 18 - 18.5 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-09
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-11
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-20
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-23
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- Volvo EX90 RechargeExpected Price₹ 95 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-30
- Hyundai New VernaExpected Price₹ 13 - 23 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-07
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-05
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-12
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-15
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-19
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-02-24
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-15
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-23
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-07-14
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-08-27
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-23
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-25
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-29
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2028-08-28
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2030-04-14
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- Carandbike Team | Dec 30, 2025Hyundai Aura, Nios-Based Prime SD & Prime HB Taxis Launched In IndiaCarmaker rebrands fleet models under the Hyundai Prime brand rather than as separate variants of its passenger car range, as it previously did with the Xcent1 min read
- car&bike Team | Dec 30, 2025VinFast's V-Green Partners With Hindustan Petroleum To Setup EV Charging StationsV-Green is owned by Pham Nhat Vuong, Chairman of Vingroup Corporation and founder of VinFast.1 min read
- Jafar Rizvi | Dec 30, 20252026 Kawasaki Versys 650, Vulcan S, Z650RS Launched: Now E20 CompatibleKawasaki has updated its 650cc range of motorcycles with E20 fuel compatibility and is offering new paint schemes.1 min read
- car&bike Team | Dec 29, 2025JSW MG Motor India Extends Assured Buyback Plan To 5 YearsMG has expanded its EV buyback programme, which is also offered for commercial MG ZS EV owners.1 min read
- car&bike Team | Dec 29, 2025Ducati XDiavel V4 Launched In India At Rs 30.89 LakhThe XDiavel V4 sits as a cruiser in the Diavel range and will be sold alongside the standard model.2 mins read
- car&bike Team | Dec 28, 2025Nissan Gravite MPV Spied Testing Yet Again Ahead Of Jan 2026 DebutNissan’s subcompact MPV will share its underpinnings with the Renault Triber.1 min read
- Preetam Bora | Dec 30, 2025TVS Orbiter Review: Real-World Performance and Range TestedThe TVS Orbiter is a promising electric scooter promising decent range, practicality and pricing. But is there any reason to avoid it? We spent a few days getting to know it better.9 mins read
- Jafar Rizvi | Dec 24, 2025MG Windsor EV 38 kWh Long-Term Report: IntroductionThe Windsor EV has joined our garage, and before it settles into daily duty, I took it out to get a sense of what living with an electric car is like.4 mins read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Dec 23, 20252026 Kia Seltos Review: Formula Is Spot On, But Is The Timing Right?The 2nd-gen Kia Seltos has arrived, but it has the challenge of facing strong rivals like the Victoris and Sierra. The question is simple - Does it still have what it takes?9 mins read
- car&bike Team | Dec 26, 2025Tata Punch EV Long-Term Second Report: Highway Performance, Pros & ConsAfter a week of living with the Tata Punch EV Long Range—including a proper Mumbai-Nashik highway test—we've learned what this little electric SUV is really made of.1 min read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Dec 22, 20252026 Tata Harrier & Safari 1.5 Hyperion Review: By The Power Of Petrol!The new Tata Harrier and Safari petrol packs a new 1.5-litre TGDI Hyperion engine, but is it an ideal alternative to the diesel version?7 mins read