2026 Kawasaki Versys 650, Vulcan S, Z650RS Launched: Now E20 Compatible

Kawasaki India has rolled out model year updates across its 650cc motorcycle lineup as the calendar year draws to a close. The latest set of updates applies to the Versys 650, Vulcan S and Z650RS, following the recently updated Ninja 650. The main highlight across all three motorcycles is compliance with E20 fuel norms, alongside the introduction of new colour options. Mechanically, all machines remain unchanged.

2026 Kawasaki Versys 650

The 2026 Versys 650 is now available in a new Graphite Grey with Black paint scheme and is priced at Rs 8.63 lakh (ex-showroom). Apart from the fresh colour and E20 fuel compatibility, the adventure tourer remains unchanged. The update brings a price hike of Rs 15,000 over the outgoing model.

Powering the Versys 650 is the same 649cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine, producing 65.7 bhp and 61 Nm, paired with a six-speed gearbox and a slipper clutch. Feature highlights include a 4.3-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, switchable traction control and ABS.

2026 Kawasaki Vulcan S

The Vulcan S also receives the E20 update for 2026, while the rest of the motorcycles remain the same. It is offered in a single Spark Black colour and is priced at Rs 8.13 lakh (ex-showroom). Compared to the last update in 2024, the new model is Rs 54,000 more expensive.

The cruiser continues with the same 649cc parallel-twin engine, punching out 60 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 62.4 Nm at 6,600 rpm. The rest of the motorcycle remains unchanged, including its analogue-style tachometer paired with an LCD, among others.

2026 Kawasaki Z650RS

Rounding out the updates is the Z650RS, which also meets E20 fuel standards and is offered in a new Ocean Blue shade. The retro roadster is priced at Rs 7.83 lakh (ex-showroom), which is a Rs 14,000 increase over the previous model.

The Z650RS continues to be powered by the same 649cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine, belting out 67 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 64 Nm at 6,700 rpm. Aside from the updated fuel compatibility and new paint option, the motorcycle remains unchanged.