After teasing the motorcycle at EICMA last year and earlier this month, Kawasaki has pulled the wraps off the new KLE500. The middleweight adventure motorcycle is here to bridge the gap between the Versys-X 300 and the Versys 650 in the brand’s portfolio. The name harkens back to the moniker used on the KLE500, which was sold from 1991 to 2007 and subsequently replaced by the Versys 650.

The KLE500 is powered by a 451 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine, also featured on other models such as the Ninja 500. Kawasaki hasn’t shared official output figures yet, but it is expected to be close to the Ninja’s 50 bhp and 42 Nm. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.



The KLE500 rides on 21-inch front and 17-inch rear spoke wheels, paired with dual-purpose tyres. Suspension is handled by KYB upside-down forks providing 210 mm of travel at the front and a monoshock with 200 mm of travel and preload adjustment. Stopping power comes from a 300 mm front disc and 230 mm rear disc, both using twin-piston calipers.

The seat height is 858 mm, and the fuel tank holds 15.8 litres. Kawasaki says the riding position was influenced by its KX dirt bikes, with wide handlebars and neutral footpeg placement. Up front, a rally-style windscreen offers three height settings: standard, +27 mm, and +55 mm. The standard model features an LCD with smartphone connectivity, while the SE variant upgrades to a 4.3-inch colour TFT display, along with a taller screen, larger skid plate, hand guards, and LED indicators.

In the United States, the KLE500 costs $6,599 (approx Rs 5.80 lakh) for the KLE500 ABS and $7,499 (approx Rs 6.59 lakh) for the SE ABS. Kawasaki has not yet confirmed availability for other markets, but an India launch is expected around 2026. When introduced, the KLE500 will compete with other middleweight adventure motorcycles such as the Honda NX500 and similar bikes in the segment.