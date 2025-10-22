A few days after Triumph announced plans to unveil 29 new and updated models, the British brand has started rolling them out, beginning with updates to its Bonneville and Scrambler lineup. The current Bonneville and Scrambler range includes the Bobber, Speedmaster, T100, T120, and T120 Black and the Scrambler 900, Scrambler 1200 XE. All of these have now been updated, although these are not complete overhauls; the changes are enough to keep the lineup fresh.

Starting with the Scrambler 900, Triumph has given it a refined chassis, upgraded Showa suspension, and radially mounted brakes. It also gets lighter aluminium rims, along with lean-sensitive Optimised Cornering ABS and Traction Control, both new additions. A redesigned instrument cluster and full-LED lighting are also part of this update. Similar upgrades have been done for the Scrambler 1200 XE as well.

Moving to the Bonneville Bobber and Speedmaster, both now come with a larger 14-litre fuel tank and revised bodywork. The Bobber gains a wider, more padded seat, while the Speedmaster gets broader seats for rider and pillion, plus tweaked handlebar. Cruise control now comes standard, and both models benefit from new lightweight aluminium components. The T120 and T120 Black also join here in receiving these electronic upgrades.

For 2026, all Bonneville models will now come with lean-sensitive ABS and traction control, cruise control, USB-C charging, and full LED lighting as standard. The T100, T120, and T120 Black also get a visual refresh, with new hand-finished paint schemes, coachline detailing, and a revised side panel graphic.

The Scrambler 900 continues to use the 900 cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine, producing 64 bhp and 80 Nm of torque, the same motor that also powers the Bonneville T100. Meanwhile, the Scrambler 1200 XE retains its 1,200 cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine, punching out 89 bhp and 110 Nm of torque. This engine configuration is shared across the rest of the Bonneville lineup, including the T120, Bobber, and Speedmaster.



These seven updated models are part of Triumph’s previously announced 29-bike rollout. Apart from this, Triumph has already revealed seven models, which include the new TXP electric motorcycle range, aimed at young riders as early as three years old, along with the TF 450-X, TF 250-C, and TF 450-C cross-country models. With the Bonneville and Scrambler range now accounted for, 15 new or refreshed motorcycles are still awaiting unveiling.