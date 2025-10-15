Triumph Motorcycles is gearing up for a major launch spree, 29 new and updated model unveils that will be announced over the course of six months via its social media platform. Marking the brand’s 123-year mark, the first product announcement is set for October 21 with the theme ‘True Originals Never Settle,’ followed by the next announcement on October 28 with the theme ‘Made to Upstage.’

Also Read: Triumph Speed 400 and Speed T4 Prices Slashed Ahead of Festive Season

Off the 29-motorcycle announcement, triumph has already unveiled the seven models that include the new TXP electric motorcycle range aimed at riders as young as three, as well as the TF 450-X, TF250-C, and TF450-C cross-country models, all of which are expected to reach Triumph dealerships before Christmas.

Also Read: Triumph's 400 Range, KTM's 390 Series Prices Unchanged Despite GST Hike On 350cc+ Motorcycles

As for the remaining 22 motorcycles are concerned, they will be a mix of new and updated versions of existing models in Triumph’s lineup which are expected to include a couple of updated Bonneville models, upcoming Trident 800, and a new motorcycle showcase on the November 11. Following the announcements in October, the brand has planned new and updated product launched for the consecutive month till March 2026.