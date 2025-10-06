Triumph Speed 400 and Speed T4 Prices Slashed Ahead of Festive Season
- Prices dropped by up to Rs 16,797 on Speed range.
- Speed 400 now priced at Rs 2,33,754 and Speed T4 at Rs 1,92,539.
- Triumph and Bajaj to absorb GST-related costs to benefit customers.
Triumph Motorcycles has announced a price reduction on its Speed 400 and Speed T4 models in India. The move comes in with the onset of the festive season and soon after the implementation of the new Goods and Services Tax (GST) on motorcycles above 350cc. While the brand had opted to absorb the price hike due to GST reform, the company has now introduced an additional price reduction to further boost the brand’s accessibility, sales and overall footfall during this festive season.
Also Read: Triumph's 400 Range, KTM's 390 Series Prices Unchanged Despite GST Hike On 350cc+ Motorcycles
The Speed 400 now carries a new price tag of Rs 2,33,754 (down from Rs 2,50,551), while the Speed T4 is available at Rs 1,92,539 (down from Rs 2,06,738). This price revision translates to a benefit of up to Rs 16,797 depending on the model selected.
By choosing to absorb the additional tax burden, Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto Ltd. aims to ensure its prospective buyers about their customer-first approach, while committing to deliver value-focussed products without compromising on quality or performance. With this approach, it can be agreed that Triumph has managed to capture the attention of those who have been planning to purchase a motorcycle in this segment. Triumph’s 400 cc range since its introduction has steadily managed to report a positive growth in terms of sales.
Also Read: Triumph Thruxton 400 vs Speed 400: What’s Different?
Commenting on the announcement, Manik Nangia, President, Probiking, Bajaj Auto Ltd., said, “The Speed 400 and Speed T4 have set benchmarks in performance, design, and accessibility. By absorbing the impact and introducing a price slash, Triumph and Bajaj Auto are reaffirming their focus on the Indian market and its customers, ensuring the Speed range continues to deliver unmatched value. We have also seen monthly volumes nearly double since FY23–24, with a strong surge in demand before the GST revision, which is a clear reflection of the trust and aspiration customers associate with Triumph. We are confident of sustaining this momentum going forward.”
