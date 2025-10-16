Love British motorcycles? The raspy growl of inline triples? And most importantly have Rs 23.07 Lakh (plus money for taxes) lying around? Well, rush to the nearest Triumph dealership if you fancy a precision-focused track-oriented version of the flagship Speed Triple 1200 RS. Called by Triumph as ‘the ultimate incarnation of the Speed Triple’, say hello to the Speed Triple 1200 RX, a limited production run motorcycle of only 1200 units worldwide, with only five units allocated for India. With that few units, it makes for an exclusive two-wheeled addition to the garage.

Based on the Speed Triple 1200 RS, the RX is designed for riders seeking a more aggressive, track-focused experience while maintaining on road usability. To achieve that, for starters, the motorcycle comes with noticeably more aggressive riding position. The clip-on handlebars sit 69mm lower and 52mm further forward than on the RS, putting the rider in a more committed stance. Meanwhile, the footpegs have been raised by 14.5mm and moved 25.5mm rearward, further sharpening the riding posture for spirited track or canyon riding.

Also Read: Triumph to Unveil 29 New Motorcycles in Next 6 Months

Complementing this setup is a top-shelf suspension package featuring Öhlins Smart EC3 semi-active units at both ends, fully adjustable, along with an Öhlins SD EC electronic steering damper for added precision and control. And that goes in hand with the use of carbon fibre components on the front fender and tank infills, adding a premium touch while trimming down overall weight. Rounding off the package is a lightweight Akrapovič exhaust system featuring a titanium outer sleeve and a carbon fibre end cap which contributes to further weight reduction and a more distinctive sound.

Also Read: Triumph Thruxton 400 Launched In India At Rs 2.74 Lakh

For firepower, the Speed Triple 1200 RX retains the 1,160cc inline-triple engine from the Speed Triple 1200 RS, producing an impressive 180.5 bhp at 10,750rpm and 127Nm of peak torque at 8,750rpm. Power is transmitted via a 6-speed gearbox equipped with a quickshifter for seamless gear changes. Similarly, the motorcycle carries over the comprehensive electronics suite from the RS, featuring five riding modes — Rain, Road, Sport, Track, and Rider. Other rider aids include cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control, and cruise control. Lastly, the RX gets a lightweight lithium-ion battery, keyless ignition for convenience, and the signature single-sided swingarm.

Last but not the least, the Speed Triple 1200 RX sports an exclusive Triumph Performance Yellow and Granite paint scheme, accentuated by distinctive white RX graphics, that sets its apart from the standard Speed Triple 1200 RS.