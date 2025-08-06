HomeNews & Reviews
Triumph Thruxton 400 Launched In India At Rs 2.74 Lakh

The Thruxton 400 is the fifth motorcycle based on Triumph’s 400 cc platform.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

4 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 6, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Triumph Thruxton 400 launched in India
  • Continues with the 398 cc engine but makes 1.98 bhp more; Redline increased by 1,000 rpm
  • Priced at Rs 2.74 lakh, Rs 24,000 more expensive than the Speed 400

Triumph Motorcycles has expanded its 400 cc lineup in India with the launch of the Thruxton 400. The Speed 400-based cafe racer has been a long time coming, with multiple test mules spotted over the course of a year. The latest offering from Triumph is the fifth motorcycle to yield from Triumph's 400 cc platform. At Rs 2.74 lakh, it is the second most expensive 400 cc offering from the brand, with the Scrambler 400 XC sitting at the top, at Rs 2.94 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Compared to the Speed 400 (Rs 2.51 lakh), it is roughly Rs 24,000 more expensive. 

 

Also Read: Triumph Scrambler 400 XC Review: Style Over Substance
 Triumph Thruxton 400 Launched In India At Rs 2 74 Lakh 1
The Thruxton 400 shares several design elements with the Speed 400, including its fuel tank, side panels, and alloy wheels, which appear largely unchanged. The most prominent difference is at the front, where, in true cafe racer fashion, it has a bikini fairing paired with a round headlight. Additionally, it gets clip-on handlebars, bar-end mirrors, and a rear cowl. 

 

The riding triangle on the Thruxton 400 will also be drastically different, given the cafe racer nature and the rear set footpegs. Moreover, the latest 400 from Triumph sits lower compared to the Speed 400 due to a redesigned subframe that narrows towards the rear. This brings the seat height of the Thruxton 400 down to 795 mm as compared to the Speed 400's 803 mm. There is also a 10 mm difference in wheelbase between the motorcycles, with the Thruxton 400 sitting at a smaller 1376 mm stretch. The ground clearance has also gone down from 164 mm to 158 mm.  
 Triumph-Thruxton-400-colour-shemes
The colour palette for the cafe racer includes triple-tone paint schemes, including yellow, red, black and white. Each variant features a contrasting silver (grey on white) stripe on the fuel tank and seat cowl, complemented by black, red and blue accents, depending on the primary colour. 

 

Also Read: Triumph Thruxton 400 Launch Expected Soon
 
The Thruxton 400 shares its hardware setup with the Speed 400. This includes a 43 mm upside-down front fork and a monoshock at the rear. Braking is managed by a 300 mm front disc paired with a four-piston radial caliper, while the rear uses a 230 mm disc with a floating caliper. The addition of a front fairing on the Thruxton 400 means it weighs a little more, tipping the scales at 183 kg (kerb), which is 4 kg heavier than the Speed 400's 179 kg. The Thruxton 400 rolls on 110/70 front and 150/60 rear tyres with 17-inch wheels at both ends.
 Triumph Thruxton 400 Launched In India At Rs 2 74 Lakh 3
Powering the motorcycle is the same 398 cc TR-Series engine used in the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X, but it gets a five per cent boost in the Thruxton 400, thanks to the revised cam timing. This enables it to produce 41.43 bhp – up from 39.45 bhp – while it retains the 37.5 Nm of torque, although at a higher 7,500 rpm. The engine continues with the 6-speed gearbox, but the redline has been increased by 1,000 rpm – from 9,200 to 10,200 rpm – in a bid to hold each gear longer and extract stronger acceleration throughout the rev range. 

In comparison to the Speed 400, the Thruxton 400 features a rear sprocket with two fewer teeth. This difference allows the Thruxton 400 to achieve a higher claimed top speed of up to 161 kmph on paper, whereas the Speed 400 tops out at around 145 kmph. Triumph states that the 0-100 kmph sprint has also dropped by a full second to 6.7 seconds. 
 Triumph Thruxton 400 Launched In India At Rs 2 74 Lakh 2
The Thruxton 400 occupies a unique position in the market, with few direct competitors. The closest alternative, the Royal Enfield Continental GT, sits in a higher segment due to its additional cylinder. Moreover, it will target a niche audience in the country, but Triumph’s 400 cc portfolio now gives more options to choose from.  

All prices are ex-showroom

