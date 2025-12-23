India Bike Week 2025 In Pictures: Highlights From Edition 12
- IBW 2025 drew over 16,000 participants
- It was held at a new Venue – Panchgani, Maharashtra
- A series of two-wheeler company's along with product brand's were present at IBW this year
The twelfth edition of India Bike Week (IBW) wrapped up a few days ago, leaving behind memories of motorcycles, rasping exhausts, activities, great food, and live music. After weeks of uncertainty leading up to the event, the 2025 edition of the motorcycle festival was held at a new venue in Panchgani, Maharashtra, and concluded on December 20.
While the venue shift and attendance saw a drop in participation (compared to 2024’s reported 25,000 participants), IBW 2025 still drew over 16,000 attendees. For those who couldn’t make it this year, here’s a snapshot of what went down at the latest edition of India Bike Week.
Also Read: KTM To Host First Adventure Rally In India In Feb 2026
This year’s event featured a wider range of activities, including the Harley-Davidson Flat Track Race, IBW Hill Climb presented by Reise, Dirt Dash, KTM Enduro Cross Track, and Cosplay, among others.
One of the standout attractions was the Hard Enduro show by Pol Tarres at the Gulf Syntrac Enduro Park. His performance, packed with technical and high-intensity stunts, drew large crowds and plenty of applause.
For a change, car brand Skoda Auto India also participated, offering more than 750 off-road trial runs in the Kodiaq SUV for the participants.
Also Read: Will The Kawasaki W230 Be Launched In India?
Hero MotoCorp’s electric arm, Vida, focused on younger riders by offering over 200 children the chance to experience riding on its DIRT.E K3 electric bike on a small dirt track.
Bajaj Auto returned with its popular stunt showcase, where riders performed wheelies, stoppies, and burnouts on the Pulsar NS400Z.
Meanwhile, the KTM Enduro Cross Track challenged rider skills, with the fastest participants earning a place at the KTM Adventure Rally in Goa, led by Chris Birch.
KTM India also used the platform to showcase its motorcycle lineup and announce two racing initiatives for 2026.
Also Read: New Limited-Run Ducati Panigale V4 Marquez 2025 World Champion Replica Revealed
These include the third season of the KTM Cup in India and the brand’s first-ever KTM Adventure Rally in the country.
KTM Cup Season 3 will kick off on January 17, with four zonal rounds scheduled across Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Guwahati.
The KTM Adventure Rally, headed by Dakar Rally rider and New Zealand enduro champion Chris Birch, is set to take place in Goa from February 27 to March 3.
Aprilia had a special appearance on its block, and it was MotoGP rider Lorenzo Savadori.
Aprilia also introduced three new colour options for the RS 457: RS GP Replica, Arsenic Yellow, and Coral Snake Blue, along with showcasing other motorcycles.
Triumph showcased a selection of its larger-capacity motorcycles and also displayed the updated Trident 660, which was launched in India earlier this year.
Reise Moto, along with helmet brands SMK and LS2, also showcased and launched new products at the event.
The music lineup added to the festival atmosphere, with performances by King, Karan Kanchan, Sugga Honey, and Antariksh. Harley-Davidson also marked the return of its Rock Riders initiative during the event.
That wraps up IBW 2025 in a nutshell. With this edition done and dusted, attention now turns to what’s next. Whether India Bike Week returns to Goa in 2026 or moves to yet another new location remains to be seen.
