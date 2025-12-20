KTM 390 Adventure R To Be Launched In January 2026
- KTM 390 Adventure R to be available from January 2026
- The R is the more off-road focussed version in the 390 Adventure range
- More suspension travel, more ground clearance, taller seat height
KTM is getting ready to launch the more off-road focussed version of its popular adventure motorcycle, the KTM 390 Adventure R in January 2026. The 390 Adventure R is more off-road focussed, boasting of even more suspension travel of 230 mm and more ground clearance than the standard 390 Adventure. With rising demand for more off-road capability among enthusiasts, KTM seems to have decided to introduce the more focussed 390 Adventure R and has confirmed the plans to launch the 390 Adventure R to a publication at the India Bike Week.
Also Read: KTM 390 Adventure Review
The R comes with a 21-inch front wheel and 18-inch rear wheel, while the standard 390 Adventure gets a 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel size. The longer travel suspension, 230 mm against 200 mm on the standard version, also results in more ground clearance – 272 mm compared to 232 mm on the standard version. With more suspension travel, seat height is also taller, at 870 mm, compared to the 830 mm seat height of the standard model. So, the 390 Adventure R will be for riders who will appreciate the extra kit and capability, despite its tall stance.
Also Read: KTM 390 Adventure X Review
In the international spec KTM 390 Adventure R, the heavy-duty spoked wheels are kitted out with Mitas Enduro Trail E07+ tyres, but it remains to be seen what tyres the India-spec 390 Adventure R will be kitted out with. Front suspension on the R is a 43 mm WP Apex Open Cartridge fork with compression and rebound damping adjustability, while at the rear is a WP Apex split piston shock with preload and rebound damping adjustability.
The engine continues to be the same 399 cc single-cylinder unit that puts out 45.3 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 39 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. Fuel tank capacity is 14 litres, and the 390 Adventure R comes with a kerb weight of 176 kg, fully fuelled, which is 6 kg lighter than the standard KTM 390 Adventure.
So far, there’s no word on pricing, but we expect the KTM 390 Adventure R to carry a price tag of approximately Rs. 4.15 lakh (Ex-showroom). Once launched, KTM India will have a complete range of mid-size adventure bikes, with the 390 Adventure range offering the X, the standard variant and the R for more skilled and experienced riders. With the BMW F 450 GS expected to be launched in 2026, KTM’s three different flavours in the 390 Adventure range will offer a distinct version for different use cases for prospective customers.
(Source)
