Built for the Long Haul: 1700 Kms on A Triumph Scrambler 400 X

By: Arvind Salhan

It is 5 am. The streets of Gurugram are empty, and the traffic lights are blinking. While the city sleeps, the Scrambler 400 X idles beneath me with a full tank of fuel displayed on the gauge. Its engine purring steady, as if it already knows this isn’t a short ride. Some rides are planned with calendars and confirmations. Others begin as an idea and refuse to let go. Riding to India Bike Week had been one of those ideas for me, long before I joined car&bike as a lensman. Flying was never part of the plan. This was always meant to be a road journey, measured in kilometres and conversations, not boarding passes.

Weeks before the ride, the plan looked ideal. A group of four riders, Priyanshu on his Royal Enfield Continental GT 650, Abhishek on his Himalayan 411, which he affectionately calls ‘Meghdoot’, and Sunny and me on Triumph Scrambler 400 Xs. However, just like life, what we plan often differs from what happens is often unpredictable. Family responsibilities pulled one rider away, a broken chassis stranded another. When the dust settled, it was just two of us left, both astride Scrambler 400 Xs, pointing south.

By the time the sun was out, we were already out on the national highway. Rajasthan comprised of endless highway straights, Gujarat with its heat and smooth flowing roads and Maharashtra with its changing road terrains. Panchgani, a hill station popular for its strawberry farms and table-top plateau, was just a name for now, a point on the map where India Bike Week would be held this year, away from its usual coastal chaos in Goa. The reason for ride was the event, but more to do with the ride, just like how it's about the journey rather than the destination.

This journey was about distance. About seeing how far a motorcycle like the Triumph Scrambler 400 X could carry me without asking too much in return. About what happens to the body and mind, when the routine days are replaced by fuel stops, Chai breaks and the quiet understanding between the views, rider and the machine.

Highways have a way of testing patience. Long, straight stretches where the horizon refuses to come closer, trucks passing by like migrating animals, and the rhythm of ever-changing landscape settling into something meditative. And whenever the time came to take a break for Chai, wooden benches and chairs offering brief relief, strangers asked the same question over and over again. “Bhai, kahan ja rahe ho?” When we answered back, Panchgani, the raised eyebrows and half-smiles never got old.

Back on the road, comfort is an absolutely crucial element that can make or break a journey. The Scrambler’s seat turned out to be one of its strongest allies. Tall, wide and well-padded, it offered enough room to shift around during the long stints. The seat’s contouring supports you when you’re on your toes in traffic or leaning through long, flowing bends. I could comfortably ride for close to three hours or over 200 kilometres in one stretch before feeling the need to take a break. A backpack strapped behind me doubled as a backrest, and over endless highway sections, that small provision made a big difference. Whether making way through city traffic or munching down kilometres on the open road, the saddle never felt uncomfortable.

Next is the suspension setup on the Scrambler 400 X, which is tuned for comfort, but also equally capable of dealing with rough and uneven roads with ease. Potholes were cleared flawlessly rather than announced, and broken patches didn’t disrupt the bike’s composure. At highway cruising speeds, the softness does come with a hint of bounce over undulations, but the underlying chassis maintains balance all the time. On paper, the 150 mm of wheel travel might not sound generous, yet, in real-world conditions, it never once felt lacking. Instead, the bike encouraged confidence, even when the road surface changed without warning.

And this setup is further complemented by the Scrambler’s handling. The wide and straight handlebars combined with well-positioned footpegs offered an upright, comfortable yet engaging riding stance that felt natural. With a 19-inch front shod with dual-purpose tyres, the Scrambler felt surprisingly agile. Direction changes were quick, filtering through traffic was effortless, and on long sweepers the bike held its line well.

Braking on this Triumph follows the same philosophy as the rest of the bike. It is progressive rather than aggressive, requiring a firm pull at the lever to attain the assuring stopping power. The organic brake pads do lack the sharp initial bite of sintered units that are offered on the Speed 400, but paired with effective, strong engine braking, they proved more than sufficient for real-world riding. For a motorcycle with scrambler intent, the braking performance felt adequate. However, if there’s one area that could elevate braking confidence further, it would be the tyres. Better rubber would surely unlock more from the existing setup.

Keeping a good pace is yet another aspect when doing long-distance trips, and the Scrambler 400X’s 398cc liquid-cooled single was at its best for the entire distance. Producing 39.5 bhp and 37.5 Nm, its sweet spot is between 4,000 and 6,000 rpm. On the highway, it equates to a relaxed cruising speed in the range of 90 and 110 kmph, where the engine felt smooth, composed and content. Upwards of 6,000 rpm, vibrations begin to creep in, becoming more noticeable as you approach the power peak at 8,000 rpm. The motor can be revved high, but it never feels necessary. For me, 5,000 rpm in sixth gear at an indicated 100 kmph was where I found peace. The gearbox remained flawless throughout the ride, with smooth shifts, a light clutch and not a single false neutral over the entire distance.

For the hours on the saddle after the sun had set, night riding revealed the limits of the headlight. The beam intensity is satisfactory with a decent spread, manageable for speeds up to about 80 kmph. It works, but it doesn’t provide a wide, bright spread of highway riding once dark.

As kilometres were clocked, the physical fatigue was inevitable. Shoulders ached, wrists stiffened, and the helmet trapped thoughts I couldn’t quite escape. There were moments when I questioned whether I had taken on more than I wanted. But every time such musings crept in, the road answered back. A gentle curve, a cool breeze or a change of environment with greenery after hours of monotony. Small rewards but perfectly timed.

By the time we rolled into Panchgani, it was clear that this ride had done more than just get me to India Bike Week. The road had stripped away noise, expectations and excuses, leaving behind something simpler. Trust in the machine, resilience in the body, and a deeper respect for the mind that keeps going even when the body wants to stop.

Looking back at the seventeen-hundred-kilometre 3-day journey, the numbers told a reassuring story. The Scrambler 400 X covered the distance as it sipped a total of 67 litres of fuel, returning a real-world efficiency of little over 25 kilometres to a litre. For a 400cc motorcycle ridden long and hard across varying terrain, that’s well respectable. More importantly, the engine did not even once feel strained or overworked, even after endless hours of riding.

To me, this trip wasn’t just a ride, it was a conversation with the road. And somewhere between Gurugram and Panchgani, I reconnected with a part of myself I hadn't realised was lost.