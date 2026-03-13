car&bike Awards 2026: Mahindra Crowned Manufacturer Of The Year

Category-defining product launches, meaningful updates for its core lineup, rising production to match growing demand and finding more buyers overseas – Mahindra Automotive had a lot going for it in 2025, which has led to the carmaker receiving the Manufacturer of the Year award, under the Special Citations category, at the 2026 car&bike Awards. The Mumbai-based firm barely put a foot wrong in the last 12 months – launching three electric vehicles that genuinely shook up the market, consistently ramping up supply to ensure customer waiting times weren't agonisingly long, and forging a unique partnership that enamoured customers.

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The year started on a high for Mahindra, with the commercial rollout of its ‘Electric Origin' SUVs, the BE 6 and XEV 9e, which were recently joined by the three-row XEV 9S. Cumulatively, Mahindra has sold well over 40,000 units of its Electric Origin SUVs so far, with the XEV 9e leading the charge. The XEV 9e also won the Midsize Electric SUV of the Year at the 2026 car&bike Awards.

With demand growing for its existing products such as the XUV 3XO, Scorpio N and the XUV 700 (recently updated as the XUV 7XO), Mahindra found a way to produce substantial numbers of all SUVs. It also rolled out timely updates for its core models, including the Bolero Classic, Bolero Neo and the Thar 3-door, and as a result, sold the most SUVs in its history. In the process, Mahindra also leapfrogged Tata Motors and Hyundai to end 2025 in second place on overall sales charts.