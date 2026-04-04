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Mahindra To Hike Prices By Up To 2.5 Per Cent From April 6

car&bike Team
car&bike Team
1 min read
Apr 04, 2026, 03:06 PM
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Mahindra To Hike Prices By Up To 2.5 Per Cent From April 6
Key Highlights
  • Price hike of up to 2.5% to be implemented from Monday, April 6
  • XUV7XO prices protected for first 40,000 bookings
  • Prices for Mahindra car range from Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 30.50 lakh (ex-showroom)

Mahindra Auto has announced a price hike of up to 2.5 per cent across its combustion engine SUV portfolio and commercial vehicles. The revised prices will come into effect from April 6, 2026, with the company attributing the increase to a combination of rising input costs.

Current price range
BoleroRs 7.99 – 9.80 lakh
XUV 3XORs 7.37 – 14.55 lakh
Bolero NeoRs 8.69 – 10.49 lakh
TharRs 9.99 – 17.19 lakh
Bolero Neo PlusRs 10.90 – 12.99 lakh
Thar RoxxRs 12.39 – 22.25 lakh
Scorpio ClassicRs 13.00 – 16.90 lakh
Scorpio NRs 13.49 – 24.34 lakh
XUV700Rs 13.66 – 23.71 lakh
XUV 7XORs 13.66 – 25.07 lakh
MarazzoRs 14.06 – 16.38 lakh
EVs
XUV3XO EVRs 13.89 – 14.96 lakh
XUV400Rs 17.49 lakh
BE 6Rs 18.40 – 26.90 lakh
XEV 9SRs 19.95 – 29.45 lakh
XEV 9eRs 21.90 – 30.50 lakh

All prices ex-showroom and excluding the charger for the electric vehicles

The carmaker currently has 11 ICE SUVs and 5 EVs in its portfolio. Notably, the recently launched XUV7XO will not see an immediate price revision. Mahindra has confirmed that prices for the SUV will remain unchanged for the first 40,000 bookings, as part of its price protection scheme. The model is currently priced between Rs 13.66 lakh and Rs 25.07 lakh (ex-showroom). Once the initial batch of price-protected bookings is fulfilled, the XUV7XO will also see a price increase.

Also Read: Mahindra Electric SUVs Sales Cross 50,000 Mark

Mahindra XUV 7 XO Web 18

The carmaker has not disclosed model-wise price revisions yet, but has indicated a hike of up to 2.5 per cent for its ICE range, with an average increase of 1.6 per cent across the portfolio. It remains unclear whether the electric vehicle range will be affected by this revision.

# Mahindra Automotive# Mahindra Price Increase# Mahindra price hike April 2026# Mahindra price hike# Mahindra Cars# Mahindra Cars In India# Price hike# Price hike in India# Price hike on cars# Cars# Electric Cars# Cover Story

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