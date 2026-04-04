Mahindra To Hike Prices By Up To 2.5 Per Cent From April 6

Mahindra Auto has announced a price hike of up to 2.5 per cent across its combustion engine SUV portfolio and commercial vehicles. The revised prices will come into effect from April 6, 2026, with the company attributing the increase to a combination of rising input costs.

Current price range Bolero Rs 7.99 – 9.80 lakh XUV 3XO Rs 7.37 – 14.55 lakh Bolero Neo Rs 8.69 – 10.49 lakh Thar Rs 9.99 – 17.19 lakh Bolero Neo Plus Rs 10.90 – 12.99 lakh Thar Roxx Rs 12.39 – 22.25 lakh Scorpio Classic Rs 13.00 – 16.90 lakh Scorpio N Rs 13.49 – 24.34 lakh XUV700 Rs 13.66 – 23.71 lakh XUV 7XO Rs 13.66 – 25.07 lakh Marazzo Rs 14.06 – 16.38 lakh EVs XUV3XO EV Rs 13.89 – 14.96 lakh XUV400 Rs 17.49 lakh BE 6 Rs 18.40 – 26.90 lakh XEV 9S Rs 19.95 – 29.45 lakh XEV 9e Rs 21.90 – 30.50 lakh

All prices ex-showroom and excluding the charger for the electric vehicles

The carmaker currently has 11 ICE SUVs and 5 EVs in its portfolio. Notably, the recently launched XUV7XO will not see an immediate price revision. Mahindra has confirmed that prices for the SUV will remain unchanged for the first 40,000 bookings, as part of its price protection scheme. The model is currently priced between Rs 13.66 lakh and Rs 25.07 lakh (ex-showroom). Once the initial batch of price-protected bookings is fulfilled, the XUV7XO will also see a price increase.

Also Read: Mahindra Electric SUVs Sales Cross 50,000 Mark

The carmaker has not disclosed model-wise price revisions yet, but has indicated a hike of up to 2.5 per cent for its ICE range, with an average increase of 1.6 per cent across the portfolio. It remains unclear whether the electric vehicle range will be affected by this revision.