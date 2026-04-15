logo
New Delhi

Exclusive: BYD India To Increase Car Prices From May 1

Seshan Vijayraghvan
Seshan Vijayraghvan
1 min read
Apr 15, 2026, 06:52 PM
Follow us on
Exclusive: BYD India To Increase Car Prices From May 1
Key Highlights
  • BYD will increase prices across the model range
  • The price hike will be in the range of 2 to 3 per cent
  • The price hike is mainly due to rising input cost

If you were planning to buy a BYD car, then you might want to do it soon. Because come May 1, the company will be making an upward revision in car prices across the model range. Sources in the know have exclusively told car&bike that due to rising input costs, the Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer has decided to hike car prices in India. There will be a 2 to 3 per cent rise in the price of BYD vehicles, and it will come into effect from May 1, 2026.

Also Read: All-Electric Vinfast MPV 7 Launched In India

BYD e MAX 7 25

Currently, BYD sells four battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in India – Atto 3 SUV, eMAX 7 MPV, Seal executive sedan and the Sealion 7 premium SUV. The model range starts from Rs. 24.99 lakh for the entry-level BYD Atto 3, while the top-of-the-line Sealion 7 is priced at Rs. 54.90 lakh (all ex-showroom, India).

ModelCurrent Price Expected New PriceDifference
BYD Atto 3Rs. 24.99 Lakh to Rs. 33.99 LakhRs. 25.5 Lakh to Rs. 35 LakhRs. 50,000 to Rs. 1 Lakh
BYD eMAX 7Rs. 26.90 Lakh to Rs. 29.90 LakhRs. 27.5 Lakh to Rs. 30.8 LakhRs. 54,000 to Rs. 90,000
BYD SealRs. 41 Lakh to Rs. 53.15 LakhRs. 41.8 Lakh to Rs. 54.7 LakhRs. 82,000 to Rs. 1.52 Lakh
BYD Sealion 7Rs. 49.40 Lakh to Rs. 54.90 LakhRs. 50.4 Lakh to Rs. 56.6 Lakh Rs. 99,000 to Rs. 1.65 Lakh

Also Read: BYD Sealion 7 Electric SUV Price Hiked By Rs 50,000

BYD Seal Image 4

BYD had last announced a price hike in January 2026, when it increased the price of its flagship model, the Sealion 7. Even then, the carmaker had only increased the price of the base model of the EV by Rs. 50,000. The price of the other two variants and the rest of the models remained unchanged.

# BYD India# BYD Electric Vehicle# BYD EV Price Hike# BYD Seal# BYD Sealion 7# BYD Atto 3# BYD eMAX 7# Electric Vehicle# Family# Price Hike# EV Price Hike# Car Price Hike# Cars

Popular BYD Models

Latest Cars

Upcoming Cars

Explore Other Topics
Trending NewsCar NewsElectric Car NewsBike NewsComparisonsMotorsportsUpcoming Car News

Latest News

View All