Exclusive: BYD India To Increase Car Prices From May 1

If you were planning to buy a BYD car, then you might want to do it soon. Because come May 1, the company will be making an upward revision in car prices across the model range. Sources in the know have exclusively told car&bike that due to rising input costs, the Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer has decided to hike car prices in India. There will be a 2 to 3 per cent rise in the price of BYD vehicles, and it will come into effect from May 1, 2026.

Also Read: All-Electric Vinfast MPV 7 Launched In India

Currently, BYD sells four battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in India – Atto 3 SUV, eMAX 7 MPV, Seal executive sedan and the Sealion 7 premium SUV. The model range starts from Rs. 24.99 lakh for the entry-level BYD Atto 3, while the top-of-the-line Sealion 7 is priced at Rs. 54.90 lakh (all ex-showroom, India).

Model Current Price Expected New Price Difference BYD Atto 3 Rs. 24.99 Lakh to Rs. 33.99 Lakh Rs. 25.5 Lakh to Rs. 35 Lakh Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 1 Lakh BYD eMAX 7 Rs. 26.90 Lakh to Rs. 29.90 Lakh Rs. 27.5 Lakh to Rs. 30.8 Lakh Rs. 54,000 to Rs. 90,000 BYD Seal Rs. 41 Lakh to Rs. 53.15 Lakh Rs. 41.8 Lakh to Rs. 54.7 Lakh Rs. 82,000 to Rs. 1.52 Lakh BYD Sealion 7 Rs. 49.40 Lakh to Rs. 54.90 Lakh Rs. 50.4 Lakh to Rs. 56.6 Lakh Rs. 99,000 to Rs. 1.65 Lakh

Also Read: BYD Sealion 7 Electric SUV Price Hiked By Rs 50,000

BYD had last announced a price hike in January 2026, when it increased the price of its flagship model, the Sealion 7. Even then, the carmaker had only increased the price of the base model of the EV by Rs. 50,000. The price of the other two variants and the rest of the models remained unchanged.