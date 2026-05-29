Skoda Octavia vRS Review: The Sensible Car Every Car Guy (Eventually) Wants
- 2.0-litre EA888 turbo-petrol engine produces around 250bhp and 370Nm
- Electronically controlled limited-slip differential is a highlight
- Combines sporty driving dynamics with everyday practicality and comfort
There’s a point in every enthusiast’s life where fantasy collides with reality. As kids, we grew up with posters of Ferraris, Lamborghinis and Porsches on our bedroom walls. Cars that looked impossible, sounded outrageous and felt larger than life. But adulthood has a funny way of introducing things like EMIs, traffic jams, family duties and fuel bills into the conversation. Somewhere along the way, the dream garage quietly becomes a practical parking spot. And yet, every once in a while, there comes a moment that reminds you why you fell in love with driving in the first place. That’s exactly what the new Octavia vRS does.
This is the fourth-generation Octavia, updated recently, and in a world full of SUVs pretending to be sporty, the vRS feels honest. It is low-slung, properly quick, wonderfully engineered and, most importantly, accessible enough to be used every single day. The best part? It never forgets that it’s meant for people who genuinely enjoy driving. But is it?
Driving Dynamics
Under the bonnet sits the legendary EA888 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. If you’ve spent even a little time around performance cars from the Volkswagen Group, you already know this motor has a cult following. Here, it produces around 250bhp and 370Nm, with peak torque arriving low in the rev range and staying accessible almost throughout the powerband. And that completely changes the way the car feels on the road.
The vRS does not need dramatic theatrics to feel exciting. The torque arrives in one thick, relentless wave and the car simply surges forward with intent. Whether you’re overtaking on the highway or attacking a corner exit, there’s always enough performance waiting under your right foot.
What makes it even more impressive is how usable all this performance feels. You don’t need a racetrack to enjoy it. You don’t need triple-digit speeds to feel alive. This feels genuinely enjoyable in the real world, where it matters most.
Even fuel efficiency remains surprisingly reasonable. Push it hard, and you’ll still see figures around 8kmpl, while calmer daily commutes can return anywhere between 11-13kmpl. Considering the performance on offer, those are respectable numbers.
Ride and Handling
But the Octavia vRS is not just about straight-line pace. Its real brilliance lies underneath. Built on the MQB Evo platform, the vRS gets a wider track, stiffer setup, revised suspension geometry, progressive steering and retuned dampers. The result is a sedan that feels engineered rather than merely fast. The front axle is where the magic truly happens.
Unlike many performance cars that rely on brake-based electronics, the vRS gets a proper electronically controlled limited-slip differential. Skoda calls it VAAQ, but the effect is simple to understand. Enter a corner aggressively, get back on the throttle early and instead of washing wide with understeer, the nose tightens into the corner almost unnaturally. For a front-wheel-drive sedan, the amount of grip and confidence this thing generates is deeply impressive.
The differential constantly works with steering angle, throttle position, yaw rate and wheel speed to distribute torque intelligently. Which means the harder you push, the more the car seems willing to help you.
And despite all this capability, it never feels intimidating. The steering is light enough for city use but still communicates properly. There’s actual feedback through the wheel, something increasingly rare in modern performance cars. Daily commuting in the vRS feels easy, relaxed and unintimidating.
That said, the suspension setup does expose one weakness. The ride quality is undeniably European in character. On smooth roads, the car feels planted and disciplined. But on broken Indian surfaces, the setup can feel busy. You hear and feel potholes, sharp edges and road imperfections more than you’d like in a sedan at this price point. It’s not uncomfortable to the point of being unusable, but it does require compromise. If you can live with that, the rest of the package delivers massively.
Exterior & Interior
The Octavia vRS looks exactly how a fast sedan should. Low, clean and understated without trying too hard. The blacked-out grille, subtle spoiler, chunky exhaust tips and gorgeous alloy wheels give it enough aggression without tipping into unnecessary drama. Inside, the cabin strikes a similar balance.
The Alcantara sports seats hold you nicely, the flat-bottom steering feels sporty enough, and the all-digital displays add modernity without overwhelming the experience. The infotainment system is slick, the cabin feels premium, and practicality hasn’t been sacrificed either. Rear seat space is acceptable, while the boot remains genuinely usable for family duties and long trips.
And that’s ultimately the whole point of the Octavia vRS. It does not force you to change your lifestyle to enjoy performance. It seamlessly integrates into it.
Conclusion
A Ferrari is spectacular. A Lamborghini is outrageous. But the Octavia vRS is something arguably more important: usable. You can drive it hard every day. You can take it to work, do school runs, head out on weekend drives and still enjoy every single kilometre without worrying about absurd running costs or unusable road manners.
Somewhere between practicality and performance, the vRS reveals its true genius. Being an enthusiast isn’t always about owning the loudest or most expensive car. Sometimes it’s simply about owning the car that makes you take the longer route home. And in a world rapidly moving towards electrification, artificial soundtracks and digital isolation, the Octavia vRS feels refreshingly honest, mechanical, and real.
As kids, we dreamt of Ferraris. As adults, we finally understand why cars like the Octavia vRS matter more.
Pictures By Tanmay Varthak
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