Skoda Kushaq Facelift Review: Sharper, Smarter, Still The Driver’s SUV?
- The 1.5 TSI + DSG combo remains one of the most engaging powertrains in the segment
- New 8-speed automatic makes the 1.0 TSI more refined and efficient
- Still misses out on key features like ADAS and 360-degree camera
Launched in 2021, the Skoda Kushaq was Skoda’s answer to the segment ruled by the Hyundai Creta. But where the Creta was hard to dethrone, the Kushaq carved a niche for itself among buyers who care a little more about how a car feels than how many features it throws at you. Now, with competition getting more crowded than ever with updates for current line-up and new ones on their way, Skoda has given the Kushaq a mid-life update. It looks fresher, gets a few meaningful additions, and, more importantly, brings in a new gearbox. But is that enough? Let’s get straight to it.
Skoda Kushaq Facelift Review: Design
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The original Kushaq was clean, but safe. Almost too safe. This facelift changes that narrative. It’s sharper, tighter, and carries a bit more confidence in the way it looks. If the outgoing Kushaq was the quiet kid in class, the new one feels like it could be amongst the popular kids.
There are more visual cues now, with sleeker LED DRLs, a sharper grille with illumination, and a connected tail bar at the back. But all of these changes come with that understated European restraint.
Skoda Kushaq Facelift Review: Interior
Where there are some significant changes to the design on the outside, the same cannot be said about the cabin. The dashboard layout, infotainment screen, steering wheel, the front seats and even the entire centre console is carried over without any changes. And here this facelift feels a bit too reserved in a segment where rivals are going all out with flashy interiors.
Also Read: New Skoda Octavia RS India Review: Back With A Vengeance
The updated digital driver’s display feels the most sophisticated update here. It’s not overly flashy, but it mimics the clean, minimalistic layouts seen in higher-end Volkswagen Group cars. It’s customizable, easy to read, and adds to the expensive feel inside the cabin.
That said, there are some meaningful updates. You now get a larger digital driver’s display, a panoramic sunroof, and a segment-first rear seat massage function. But at the same time, there’s no 360-degree camera or ADAS that’s part of the update, and buyers do expect these features at this price point. On the flip side, the variant-wise feature distribution is now better sorted, as even lower variants receive more features by default and thus feel more complete than before.
Skoda Kushaq Facelift Review: Engine and Performance
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We start with the 1.5-litre TSI engine, which produces around 148hp and 250 Nm and comes paired with the DSG gearbox. In the city, it’s smooth, refined, and effortless. The engine stays calm under 2,000rpm, with a smooth, refined feel and zero vibrations. But push it beyond 4,000rpm, and it wakes up from its slumber and pulls hard and clean all the way through. The driving dynamics feel tight, predictable, and engaging. It’s the kind of car that makes you take the longer route home.
Fuel efficiency isn’t bad either, thanks to cylinder deactivation tech that quietly shuts off two cylinders while cruising. You won’t notice it working at all. The DSG gearbox, despite being the more affordable one in the VW Group line-up, remains one of the best dual-clutch units you can buy at this price point. It is quick, intuitive, and seamless.
And then we come to the 1.0-litre TSI which now gets a new 8-speed automatic gearbox, replacing the older six-speed unit. And while the engine itself being a three-cylinder does have slight vibrations compared to the 1.5, it’s still perfectly usable for daily driving. It’s not as eager or punchy as the bigger engine, but it gets the job done without fuss.
The new 8-speed automatic, however, deserves attention. It’s smooth, in fact its exceptionally smooth. Gear shifts are almost imperceptible, and it upshifts quickly to keep the engine relaxed. At city speeds, it’s already in higher gears, which should translate into better fuel efficiency. Its one of the smoothest-shifting torque converters as it rows through the many gears without the slightest of indication.
Also Read: 2025 Skoda Kodiaq Review: There's Still A Lot To Love!
Skoda Kushaq Facelift Review: Verdict
In the fiercest competition, the new Kushaq facelift doesn’t try to reinvent the wheel. Yes, the cabin could have seen more comprehensive changes. Yes, it still misses out on a few basic expectant features. And yes, rivals offer more on paper, be it size, features, packaging or pricing.
But the Kushaq has never been about ticking all the boxes. It’s about how it drives and how it feels. And how it reminds you every single time you get behind the wheel that driving can still be enjoyable. If that matters to you, the Kushaq facelift still remains one of the most compelling choices in the segment.
Pictures by Arvind Salian
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